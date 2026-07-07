Moana's Opening Weekend Projections Sink As Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Nears

The live-action Moana movie arrives in theaters this weekend, but considering the fact that this is one of Disney's most popular franchises, excitement is surprisingly muted.

Produced by Disney Animation, 2016's Moana grossed $687.2 million, and the 2024 sequel—which started as a Disney+ TV series—earned over $1 billion. You'd think that would make the upcoming adaptation a guaranteed hit, especially with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his iconic role as Maui.

Instead, this being a 1:1 adaptation of the original animated feature has drawn criticism from those fatigued by what feels like endless remakes. Moana has also been mocked for Johnson's appearance (he's donned a largely unconvincing muscle suit and wig), with the negativity quickly taking on a life of its own.

The first reactions drop after tonight's premiere, with reviews set to follow tomorrow. In the meantime, @GlobalBoxOffice (via Toonado.com) is reporting that Moana's opening weekend estimates have started sinking from $85 million down to between $45 million and $60 million. With a reported $200 million budget, the outlet believes this adaptation is "on track to become one of Disney's biggest bombs."

Moana opened with $56.5 million in 2016, but the sequel exceeded expectations with a whopping $139.7 million eight years later (and $225.4 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend). This version could have legs, but it only has a week to make its mark before The Odyssey comes along and dominates theaters.

After a string of box office flops, an aborted attempt to wrestle control of the DCEU from Warner Bros. brass, and a failed Oscar campaign, Johnson was likely expecting that, like the animated sequel, he'd be in for an easy win with Moana. However, as noted, audiences have grown tired of Disney's live-action remakes, and Johnson's popularity has declined, even with WWE fans.

Whatever happens this weekend, it sounds like an animated Moana 3 will eventually happen. "Yes, we have talked about 'Moana 3,' yes," Johnson said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "But first, live-action 'Moana,' we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers. They will pen 'Moana 3.'"

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Moana's cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Jemaine Clement.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

The remake features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

Moana splashes down in theaters on July 10, 2026.