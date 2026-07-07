Moana's Opening Weekend Projections Sink As Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Nears

Moana's Opening Weekend Projections Sink As Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Nears

Opening weekend projections for Disney's live-action Moana have started to dip, with Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemingly in store for yet another box office disappointment.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

The live-action Moana movie arrives in theaters this weekend, but considering the fact that this is one of Disney's most popular franchises, excitement is surprisingly muted.

Produced by Disney Animation, 2016's Moana grossed $687.2 million, and the 2024 sequel—which started as a Disney+ TV series—earned over $1 billion. You'd think that would make the upcoming adaptation a guaranteed hit, especially with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his iconic role as Maui. 

Instead, this being a 1:1 adaptation of the original animated feature has drawn criticism from those fatigued by what feels like endless remakes. Moana has also been mocked for Johnson's appearance (he's donned a largely unconvincing muscle suit and wig), with the negativity quickly taking on a life of its own.

The first reactions drop after tonight's premiere, with reviews set to follow tomorrow. In the meantime, @GlobalBoxOffice (via Toonado.com) is reporting that Moana's opening weekend estimates have started sinking from $85 million down to between $45 million and $60 million. With a reported $200 million budget, the outlet believes this adaptation is "on track to become one of Disney's biggest bombs."

Moana opened with $56.5 million in 2016, but the sequel exceeded expectations with a whopping $139.7 million eight years later (and $225.4 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend). This version could have legs, but it only has a week to make its mark before The Odyssey comes along and dominates theaters. 

After a string of box office flops, an aborted attempt to wrestle control of the DCEU from Warner Bros. brass, and a failed Oscar campaign, Johnson was likely expecting that, like the animated sequel, he'd be in for an easy win with Moana. However, as noted, audiences have grown tired of Disney's live-action remakes, and Johnson's popularity has declined, even with WWE fans.

Whatever happens this weekend, it sounds like an animated Moana 3 will eventually happen. "Yes, we have talked about 'Moana 3,' yes," Johnson said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "But first, live-action 'Moana,' we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers. They will pen 'Moana 3.'"

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. 

Moana's cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Jemaine Clement.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

The remake features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

Moana splashes down in theaters on July 10, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)
Related:

Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)
Tangled Remake: Set Photos Reveal First Look At Rapunzel's Tower And Teagan Croft's New Look
Recommended For You:

Tangled Remake: Set Photos Reveal First Look At Rapunzel's Tower And Teagan Croft's New Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
skullkiddd
skullkiddd - 7/7/2026, 3:38 PM
Who on earth thought this was a good idea in the first place

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder