MUFASA: THE LION KING Gets A Minute-Long New Teaser Ahead Of Upcoming Trailer Release

Disney has released a new teaser for Mufasa: The Lion King and it reveals more about the dynamic between the title character and Scar (when he was known as Taka). Check out the stunning preview here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 02:08 PM EST
A new minute-long TV spot for Mufasa: The Lion King has aired which confirms a new trailer is coming "tomorrow" (which we'd imagine means later today during the "Disney Entertainment Showcase" panel at D23.

Regardless, in this sneak peek, we get to see the first meeting between Mufasa and Taka, a character who will eventually become known as "Scar." Somehow, the orphan lion will usurp Taka's place as next in line to the throne (likely explaining why the iconic villain hates Simba's father so much when The Lion King begins). 

As with 2019's The Lion King, the visuals are nothing short of extraordinary. The difference this time, of course, is that we're getting a new story and not a shot-for-shot remake of the original animated movie. That was a real sticking point for some five years ago. 

We also see a few familiar characters scattered through the teaser, including Zazu! Check out the teaser below (via Toonado.com).

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.  

The cast is led by Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia, Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

It will also introduce Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, and Dominique Jennings.

Celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing Mufasa: The Lion King's songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins and arrives in theaters on December 20.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 2:37 PM
I get that the remake made a ton of money but I really don't see this getting remotely close.

valmic
valmic - 8/9/2024, 2:37 PM
Oh look, they emote now...
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/9/2024, 2:44 PM
This will underperform just like avatar 2 and The Marvels.

Which I called that all of those would underperform. Avatar 1 had a million re-releases and high ticket prices because of RealD which was the next big thing at the time and the marketing drew people in. Captain Marvel was considered necessary viewing before seeing the biggest movie event in history - Endgame.

Lion King remake made money off of branding and nostalgia alone but now that everyone agrees that it’s just a worse version of the original, there’s no reason anyone will see the sequel. The first also touted its “African” cast to which that also made critics be nicer to it than they otherwise would have been.
jondavis0323
jondavis0323 - 8/9/2024, 2:51 PM
@HulkisHoly - Avatar 2 did 2.32 BILLION DOLLARS, wtf are you talking about? Sure it didn't do the 2.9 of the original but are you suggesting 2.32 BILLION is under performing?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/9/2024, 2:59 PM
@HulkisHoly - Avatar underperformed? lol what
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/9/2024, 2:59 PM
@jondavis0323 - clearly they should have never made Empire Strikes Back... the first was a phenomenon making something like $775mm world wide. Empire was a dude, barely breaking $500mm.

Embarrassing.

(This post may be satire).
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/9/2024, 3:00 PM
*dud
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/9/2024, 3:01 PM
@HulkisHoly - dafuq are you on? I don't even like the Avatar movies, but I aint gunna come in here pissing on your leg and telling you it's raining either. Over 2 billion dollars and you trying to say it underperformed. Holy shit.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 3:04 PM
Every day, more and more users out themselves as complete tards, incredible.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/9/2024, 2:44 PM
I wonder how/if feelings would change about this if it was 2D animation instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 2:47 PM
As someone who didn’t care for the 2019 remake , I have to admit that this looks like it could be fun!!.

The music and just overall vibe got me dammit…

Visually it looks spectacular but hopefully the emotion is there aswell this time around with the right amount of expressions and energy (the photorealistic style can make that difficult so we’ll see).

Good cast too!!.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/9/2024, 3:18 PM
I have Mufasa tattooed on my arm, so im biased...


This movie doesnt need to be made

