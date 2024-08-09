MUFASA: THE LION KING Gets A Minute-Long New Teaser Ahead Of Upcoming Trailer Release

A new minute-long TV spot for Mufasa: The Lion King has aired which confirms a new trailer is coming "tomorrow" (which we'd imagine means later today during the "Disney Entertainment Showcase" panel at D23.

Regardless, in this sneak peek, we get to see the first meeting between Mufasa and Taka, a character who will eventually become known as "Scar." Somehow, the orphan lion will usurp Taka's place as next in line to the throne (likely explaining why the iconic villain hates Simba's father so much when The Lion King begins).

As with 2019's The Lion King, the visuals are nothing short of extraordinary. The difference this time, of course, is that we're getting a new story and not a shot-for-shot remake of the original animated movie. That was a real sticking point for some five years ago.

We also see a few familiar characters scattered through the teaser, including Zazu! Check out the teaser below (via Toonado.com).

Seems a spot aired for Mufasa: The Lion King. New Trailer Tomorrow. https://t.co/wZqC0riB4i pic.twitter.com/oRxR5asEiv — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) August 9, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The cast is led by Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia, Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

It will also introduce Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, and Dominique Jennings.

Celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing Mufasa: The Lion King's songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins and arrives in theaters on December 20.