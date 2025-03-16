SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was "Afraid" To Invite Press To The World Premiere

SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was &quot;Afraid&quot; To Invite Press To The World Premiere

Disney played down the decision not to invite press to last night's world premiere of Snow White, but an actor involved with the movie has now claimed that they are simply "afraid of blowback."

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 16, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

The world premiere of Disney's live-action Snow White movie was held last night (we'll have the first reactions for you a little later on), but the event lacked the glitz and glam we're used to seeing when the Mouse House usually screens a new film for the first time.

Press were not invited to interview the stars on the red carpet in favor of "a more celebratory, family-friendly afternoon event to match the tone and target audience for the film."

The real reason is believed to be at least partially due to "controversies" surrounding leads Rachel Zegler, who has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine and critic of President Donald Trump, and Gal Gadot, who has come to the defence of her home country of Israel. There have also been reports that both actresses didn't really get along while shooting the movie (although this has been disputed).

Martin Klebba, who provides the voice of Grumpy in the new movie and also serves as an adviser for the rest of the "Dwarf" characters, gave his thoughts on the premiere during an interview with THR.

“It really isn’t going to be a red carpet,” says Klebba, who emphasizes that he is very proud of the movie and cannot wait for audiences to see it. “It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it. There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first [frick]ing movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society.”

Klebba said he is also interested in joining the MCU, and has his eye on the role of Alpha Flight's Puck.

“I’ve been waiting forever for somebody to write something for the Marvel Universe, instead of all these beautiful-looking guys like Chris Pratt — let’s have somebody different. Let’s see some people that aren’t exactly nature’s wonder.”

You can check out some recent teasers, a clip and posters below.

Image

Image

Snow White's updated box office tracking points to a 3-day start of $53 million - $63 million. While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

New Report Details Tension Between SNOW WHITE Stars Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot: They Are Not Friends
Related:

New Report Details "Tension" Between SNOW WHITE Stars Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot: "They Are Not Friends"
As SNOW WHITE Remake's Release Nears, Insider Says Disney Needs To Get This Thing Over With
Recommended For You:

As SNOW WHITE Remake's Release Nears, Insider Says Disney Needs "To Get This Thing Over With"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/16/2025, 9:18 AM
Man, if love to see a proper Alpha Flight
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/16/2025, 9:21 AM
It will forever confound me as to how Gal Gadot continues to get work. One of the very worst actresses ever ?

Oh, she's conventionally beautiful. Forget I said anything
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/16/2025, 10:32 AM
@HagridsHole1 - "conventionally beautiful"

User Comment Image

I see better looking women at the gym on a daily basis You gotta get out more, man!
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/16/2025, 10:39 AM
@HagridsHole1 - The adult hate for this kid's fairy tale is so dam ridiculous...get a life or how bout don't spend your money to go see it...


User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/16/2025, 9:24 AM
It seems like they made every bad decision they could with this film.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/16/2025, 9:28 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/16/2025, 9:28 AM
The REAL villain of ‘Snow White’:

User Comment Image

Taking money out of the pockets of six little people.
(They had already hired Klebba before Pete dropped his shithammer,)
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/16/2025, 9:29 AM
Seems like an odd choice. Gives the impression they don't have faith in the talent representing the film

Also, is that a random Pirates of the Caribbean screenshot in the article?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/16/2025, 9:32 AM
@Wahhvacado - Yes. It’s an image of Martin Klebba as “Marty” in that film.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/16/2025, 9:34 AM
@Lisa89 - loved him as Randall in Scrubs
Forthas
Forthas - 3/16/2025, 9:41 AM
It is sad that the film industry is disrupted by a bunch of right wing incels. The film will likely do fine but it is unfortunate that a small group of zealots can put a damper on what should be a great event for Disney and their millions of fans.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/16/2025, 9:42 AM
"... consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

They paid someone to say this. Actual money.

So that no one in the Cartoon Dwarf Miner Community would be offended.

DEI makes it's own gravy and it's flavored with failure.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/16/2025, 10:40 AM
@Batmangina - I just like the term "dwarfism community.", like they all hang out in the same neighborhoods and are of one mind. 🤣

It just shows how these cultural Marxists group everyone into one category based on their physical appearances rather than accept them for their individually and achievements. Amazingly shortsighted and shallow, but look who we're talking about here.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/16/2025, 10:01 AM
OT: the first non hollywood film to reach 2B ww.

This is on Avatar levels of great.

?si=F7KWP3G_d083QHiE
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/16/2025, 10:07 AM
“I’ve been waiting forever for somebody to write something for the Marvel Universe, instead of all these beautiful-looking guys like Chris Pratt — let’s have somebody different. Let’s see some people that aren’t exactly nature’s wonder.”

Careful, they cancelled Peter Dinklage for having such progressive ideas. Know your place midget. Below us! Us, the beautiful gigantic super race!
RolandD
RolandD - 3/16/2025, 10:26 AM
User Comment Image
In before, it gets really crazy in this thread.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/16/2025, 10:29 AM
@RolandD @TheBluMorpho - Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/16/2025, 10:29 AM
Shouldn't have alienated your audience

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder