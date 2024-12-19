SNOW WHITE International Trailer Teases A New Origin Story, Prince Charming, And The Evil Queen

A new international trailer for Snow White has found its way online today (via Toonado.com) and it includes even more never-before-seen footage from this live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic.

The movie, which looked set to be a complete reimagining before fan backlash, appears to be very much in line with its 1937 predecessor. However, we see more of the title character's origin story (which has been expanded) and get some insights into how that connects to the Evil Queen. Prince Charming also briefly shows up.

Whether the "Bandits" who were once meant to replace the Seven Dwarfs still factor into the story is unclear, though we know extensive reshoots took place last year. Those were meant to, hopefully, avoid what was shaping up to be a complete rejection of Snow White by Disney fans.

The biggest talking point in this new trailer is perhaps the inclusion of a new original song titled "Waiting On A Wish." Rachel Zegler is giving it her all here and seems well-cast despite the social media controversy.

Following death threats and posts labelling her a "DEI hire," the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star responded to the backlash in an interview with Variety this past October.

"I’ve watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career," she said. "We’re gonna witness that for a long time, I fear. Sometimes it can feel like we’re going back; it certainly felt that way when that was happening."

"I don’t like to give them the satisfaction of knowing they hurt me in the moment," Zegler said of the online hate. "You give them a lot of power by taking a social media break."

As for what Disney fans can expect from Snow White, she added, "The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren’t doing [that storyline] anymore - we were always doing that."

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Check out this new trailer for the live-action remake below.