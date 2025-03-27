SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler's "Narcissism" To Blame For Box Office Woes According To Producer's Son

SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler's &quot;Narcissism&quot; To Blame For Box Office Woes According To Producer's Son

The son of one of the producers of Snow White has come under first for a social media post in which he blames star Rachel Zegler for "hurting the film's box office."

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney

Disney's Snow White hit theaters last Friday, and the movie has not been performing very well at the box office, making just $43 million over the course of its opening weekend in the U.S. The latest updates put the fantasy adventure at just under $50M domestic, but it still hasn't reached $100M worldwide.

Critics have not been overly kind to Disney's latest live-action remake, although it's important to note that the movie has been the source of "controversy" for quite a while, with stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot both coming in for backlash for their very different stances on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Zegler also made some comments about the original animated classic that didn't go over very well with fans.

This week, Variety published what many consider to be a "hit piece" on Zegler, and the article definitely suggests that the studio is at least partially laying the blame for Snow White's box office woes at the young Shazam! Fury of the Gods star's feet.

Jonah Platt, son of producer Marc Platt, has now taken to Instagram to defend his father in the wake of Variety's report, which claimed that Platt — apparently at Disney‘s behest — flew to New York City in August to ask Zegler to remove a “free Palestine” comment that she made on a social media post while she was thanking her fans for watching the Snow White trailer.

When one commenter chimed in to call Platt’s father “creepy as hell” for his efforts to control Zegler's posts and force her to compromise her principles, Jonah responded with the following (since deleted) post.

"You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

He continued: “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.” 

As you might imagine, Platt's comments have gained a lot of attention, with some agreeing with his stance and others calling him way out of line. Whatever your opinion may be, it seems unfair to put so much of the blame for any movie's underperformance on just one actor when so many other factors are involved.

Disney had no immediate comment, nor did a representative for Jonah or Marc Platt.

Melissa Barrera - who was the subject of a very similar article by Variety's Tatiana Siegel after being fired from Scream 7 for showing her support of Palestine - shared the following on social media.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

Rachel Zegler's Battle With Disney And A $370 Million Budget: Inside SNOW WHITE's Disastrous Opening Weekend
Related:

Rachel Zegler's Battle With Disney And A $370 Million Budget: Inside SNOW WHITE's Disastrous Opening Weekend
SNOW WHITE Underperforms With $43 Million Debut; CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $400M Worldwide
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE Underperforms With $43 Million Debut; CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $400M Worldwide

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 3/27/2025, 10:01 AM
Can studio heads and producers finally take the blame?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:05 AM
@WakandanQueen - studio heads and producers:

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2025, 10:06 AM
@WakandanQueen - Nope. This movie's failure can definitely be chalked up to a single actor saying a couple of inarguably true things that hurt the feelings of a handful of reactionary snowflakes, and not audience burnout, unappealing VFX, terrible reviews, or the general downturn of the box office writ large.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/27/2025, 10:09 AM
@Clintthahamster - Savage lol. How dare she be so "immature" that she uses her platform to advocate for issues she, and most of the world find to be important. Such a child 🙄
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:18 AM
@Clintthahamster - she attached free Palestine to a tweet with the trailer for Snow White as a passive aggressive jab at her Israeli co star. It wasn't about being virtuous or about activism it was about poking the bear. And she did a great job, clearly.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2025, 10:52 AM
@McMurdo - So, if she had just kept quiet like a nice little girl should, this movie would be raking in cash at the box office?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/27/2025, 10:53 AM
@Clintthahamster - “inarguably true things”? Literally all she tweeted was “free Palestine” without probably even realizing Palestine has been offered its own state on FIVE separate occasions: 1936, 1947, 1967, 2000, & 2008. The Arabs refused every single time.
https://africachinapresscentre.org/2023/10/13/5-times-in-the-past-palestine-rejected-offer-to-have-its-state-they-want-israel-out-of-existence/
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:04 AM
You know who is another narcissist? Ryan Reynolds.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/27/2025, 10:15 AM
@vectorsigma - and a one note actor too.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:17 AM
@vectorsigma - yes but he's a narcissist who makes billion dollar films.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:35 AM
@McMurdo - but people didnt know that before. Next year's court hearings should be fun
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:37 AM
@DudeGuy - true
dracula
dracula - 3/27/2025, 10:39 AM
@vectorsigma - probably but did he ever create as much bad press around a movie as Zeglar has
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:42 AM
@dracula - you are right he did not. He is better at hiding his true self, typical of Hollywood.

At least zegler deosnt really care and just says what she wants 😅
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/27/2025, 10:08 AM
He is not wrong.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/27/2025, 10:09 AM
My ex-wives would all agree that being right is my favorite thing.

Watching DEISNEY die is my second favorite.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2025, 10:10 AM
He has a point, but she was far from the only reason that film flopped.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:12 AM
I have a question…

If the issue was apparently Zegler bringing her own personal politics into the promotion of the film then why didn’t they do the same with Gal who’s outspoken about her defense of Israel aswell huh?.

Jee , I wonder why that is…

Anyway , no movie is doing that well at the B.O right now which means it doesn’t have to do with one film or genre but something more such as people’s viewing habits having changed post Pandemic.

If the movie doesn’t feel like an event then why go spend money on Tickets & concessions when the movie will be available shortly due to shortened streaming windows now so you can watch it at home to no additional cost , especially since everything is expensive right now in the States atleast.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/27/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:16 AM
Good to see Melissa Barrera is continuing to tank any semblance of a career she had in the industry.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/27/2025, 10:31 AM
@McMurdo - Grow TF up.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:35 AM
@OgHerManM - User Comment Image
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/27/2025, 10:47 AM
@McMurdo - A grown man wishing for the end of a young woman's career... fkn pusy.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/27/2025, 10:57 AM
@McMurdo - Melissa has 4 jobs lined up. She is doing fine. Let me guess, you want her career destroyed because she has opinions different than yours?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/27/2025, 10:19 AM
Could it be that the movie just wasn't that good ? She clearly didn't help, but let's not pretend the movie is some masterpiece being held back by her comments.
billnye69
billnye69 - 3/27/2025, 10:24 AM
Blame, the only thing people in leadership roles love more than money.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 10:27 AM
I actually paid my money and watched the movie in a cinema.

The movie is a frankensteinian mess. It's called Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but get this: There's 8 dwarves! I'm not even kidding. Because they had 7 bandits originally and one of them was a dwarf and then they quickly reshot and rewrote half of it to include the original 7 dwarves, so they all get together and there's Snow White, the Prince, 6 regular-sized humans and 8 [frick]ing dwarves!

The script is a complete mess. The Queen wants Snow White's heart before she's been declared the fairest in the land. smh... there's too much wrong with the film to list, Gadot is really bad in the movie but Zegler? She was the MVP. The movie is actually worth paying for just to see her performance. She deserves way better than this movie and way better than Disney.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:39 AM
@ObserverIO - wow hats off to you man.

Cant hate this movie as i never wanted to watch it asode from the fact i lost a week of imax for Me Zha 2. Now its back so 5th viewing here I come
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 10:50 AM
@vectorsigma - Ne Zha 2 was actually showing when I went and I almost saw that instead, but I still haven't seen Ne Zha 1.

I will see them at some point. 5th highest grossing movie of all time, gotta see what the fuss is about.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:54 AM
@ObserverIO - wow, you are actually lucky to have it near you. Another user here (Roland) is 4 hours away.

If it helps, part 2 starts with a quick recap of part 1
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2025, 10:28 AM
I might even agree with her stance on Palestine in some ways. But I can't just go to work, or in the public eye representing the company that employs me, and give what many perceive as a divisive opinion on something as serious as the Israel Palestine conflict. Companies typically tell you not to discuss politics in the workplace period for a reason.

Sheeeeiiiit look at what it's done to a site like this. It went from petty squabbles about casting, story, costumes, lore etc. To people slinging mud at each other calling folks Nazis and whatnot. Judging by the political posts I see throughout social media no one seems to have the maturity to discuss these issues intelligently.

Also what she said about nearly half the country is a hell of a lot worse than Free Palestine
Lem1
Lem1 - 3/27/2025, 10:29 AM
Hmm...I can kinda appreciate those remarks, now. She did kinda run her mouth a bit on this one, didn't she?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/27/2025, 10:30 AM
It seems like there are a dozen or more factors. Not at all surprising, Disney remakes aren't good and Snow White was already the worst of the animated princesses.

I'm sure Lilo and Stitch will make a ton of money though. Lame that they have the aliens turn into humans instead of having them in drag

User Comment Image
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/27/2025, 10:40 AM
@Wahhvacado - we all know Stitch is the best Disney princess anyways!

Didn't know about the latter, odd but I guess they don't want to offend any cross-dressing aliens in the movie-going crowds 😂
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/27/2025, 10:34 AM
User Comment Image

Yeah...Me and my family did not watch this movie because of Racheal Zimond and her views...which we know nothing about...because we were never watching this anyway....
Amuro
Amuro - 3/27/2025, 10:34 AM
The PR for this movie has been horrible from beginning to end, starting from their overreaction to Peter Dinklage's protests.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/27/2025, 10:37 AM
Shes 23 yrs old, at the very beginning of her fame, and people think she has enough power and influence to sink a 90 yr old Disney IP... idiots.
She has all the right to post about what she believes in. She has all the right to speak her mind about an 90 yr old movie that had its time.
People seriously need to grow the fuk up and understand how the world works.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 10:58 AM
@OgHerManM - Especially since she was actually promoting the movie by saying that unlike the 1937 movie Snow White would have more agency. Which she did. That was a Disney decision, she was just promoting it.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/27/2025, 10:38 AM
So now we are quoting the producer’s son?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/27/2025, 10:38 AM
Her first three movies were huge movies, West Side Story, Shazam, and Hunger Games, she got picked out by Speilberg mostly due to her voice and she’s only 23 ofc she’s not going to be humble its their fault for gassing her up so much
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder