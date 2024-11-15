SNOW WHITE's Massive Budget Revealed As Star Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Post-Election Comments

SNOW WHITE's Massive Budget Revealed As Star Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Post-Election Comments

The budget for Disney's live-action Snow White movie has reportedly been revealed, and we also have an apology from star Rachel Zegler, who received backlash for her post-election comments...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2024 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has issued an apology for comments she shared on social media shorty after the election results came in and Donald Trump was announced as the next President of the United States of America.

Zegler faced a lot of backlash for her post, in which she stated: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” and “there is a deep, deep sickness in this country,” as well as, “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.”

The original post has been deleted, but you can read the rest at the link below.

Whether you happen to agree with Zegler or not, her inflammatory comments have clearly caused a bit of a PR issue for Disney, as the actress has now returned to social media to share a follow-up post.

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week," the actress said in her post. "I let me emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotion for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow.”

In related news, Forbes has revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023, which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success. Factoring in marketing costs, etc, and the film will likely have to take in well in excess of $400 million worldwide to break even.

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman), and will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.

HADES: Disney's Live-Action HERCULES Movie Reportedly Given A New Title And A Major Overhaul
Related:

HADES: Disney's Live-Action HERCULES Movie Reportedly Given A New Title And A Major Overhaul
THE LITTLE MERMAID Gets An R-Rated Makeover In Full Trailer For Lionsgate's Horror Adaptation
Recommended For You:

THE LITTLE MERMAID Gets An R-Rated Makeover In Full Trailer For Lionsgate's Horror Adaptation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 11/15/2024, 8:41 PM
Woke Liberal’s Superpower

Transform from Bully to Victim in less them a second
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 11/15/2024, 8:45 PM
@WakandaTech - She bullied the president elect?
Ironnick
Ironnick - 11/15/2024, 8:54 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - God forbid someone call out a rapist.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/15/2024, 9:06 PM
@WakandaTech - Well she is being bullied just for sharing her opinion....anyway you are just a person ....IN NAME OF ALL COMICBOOKMOVIE. WE APOLOGIZE TOU YOU RACHEL ZEGLER, WE PLEAD OUR FULL SUPPORT FROM NOW ON INCLUDING JOSH'S.
YOU GET IT DONE QUEEN!
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 11/15/2024, 9:11 PM
@WakandaTech -

Repubs throwing the biggest temper tantrum on Jan. 6 then crying like they did nothing wrong when they have to face the consequences of jail.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 8:44 PM

F this sh!tfest and every bad thing it represents.

I am glad this Hollywood bubblehead had the guts to apologize, but I don't think she meant it. There was a Disney gun pointed at her head as she said it.

I think a boycott of this travesty is warranted.
DTor91
DTor91 - 11/15/2024, 8:46 PM
She shouldn’t have apologized. She’s right.
DTor91
DTor91 - 11/15/2024, 8:47 PM
And I know majority of this site is right-winged MAGAs……
So let me say once again. She’s right. And you all can shove it.
TheDriveIn
TheDriveIn - 11/15/2024, 8:56 PM
@DTor91 - She was absolutely right. I hope these [frick]ers never know a moment of peace.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 11/15/2024, 8:56 PM
@DTor91 - I’m with you. She was right and this is some fascist bullshit.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/15/2024, 8:48 PM
She was ready to crash out over her beliefs 😆
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/15/2024, 8:50 PM
I mean in fairness she's in right to criticize her government just like everybody else is entitled too.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/15/2024, 8:53 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - I think it was the "may they never know peace" part that really riled people up.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/15/2024, 9:11 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - She is 100% entitled to criticize and curse up a storm. She also has a right to reinforce prior beliefs held by the public that she is a total idiot.
User Comment Image
JDL
JDL - 11/15/2024, 8:52 PM
If only the theaters didn't take half the proceeds in the US/Can and even more overseas. The BEP at the Box Office will be somewhere near $800M assuming $100M+ in P&A.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/15/2024, 9:17 PM
@MarkCassidy - Well I would just say that several people made her feel that way and some of those people have used similar language.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 11/15/2024, 8:59 PM
She shouldn’t have needed to apologize. She has a right and was right to say it.
theprophet
theprophet - 11/15/2024, 9:06 PM
@Ironnick - she has the right to say whatever she wants, but it doesn't make her right.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 11/15/2024, 9:06 PM
This moron is still around and working? Get rid of this toxic garbage human already! She questions others intelligence while being as big a lemming I’ve ever seen. Just go away
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/15/2024, 9:07 PM
@Ghoul - LEAVE JOSH ALONE..BE RESPECTCUL BUDDY!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/15/2024, 9:07 PM
"Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding ...."
User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 11/15/2024, 9:07 PM
[frick] Donald Trump.
theprophet
theprophet - 11/15/2024, 9:07 PM
She needs to go away for awhile
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/15/2024, 9:08 PM
I came here expecting a minimum $300 million budget. I'm very surprised but also don't believe this is the final tally.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/15/2024, 9:15 PM
$269.4 million X 2.5 = $673.5. That’s how much this movie needs to break even. More because they haven’t included the marketing costs.

This stupid toxic girl is going to tank the movie before the first trailer comes out. She shouldn’t apologize, she needs to show everyone how toxic and unlikable she is. Trump made all these women into the female versions of incels, fencels.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/15/2024, 9:16 PM
@IronMan616 - femcels

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder