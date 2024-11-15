SNOW WHITE's Massive Budget Revealed As Star Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Post-Election Comments

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has issued an apology for comments she shared on social media shorty after the election results came in and Donald Trump was announced as the next President of the United States of America.

Zegler faced a lot of backlash for her post, in which she stated: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” and “there is a deep, deep sickness in this country,” as well as, “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.”

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “[frick] Donald Trump.”



Whether you happen to agree with Zegler or not, her inflammatory comments have clearly caused a bit of a PR issue for Disney, as the actress has now returned to social media to share a follow-up post.

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week," the actress said in her post. "I let me emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotion for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow.”

In related news, Forbes has revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023, which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success. Factoring in marketing costs, etc, and the film will likely have to take in well in excess of $400 million worldwide to break even.

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman), and will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.