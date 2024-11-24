SNOW WHITE's Trailer Has Now Leaked Online In HD And The Movie Looks Considerably Better Than Expected

Snow White has emerged as Disney's most controversial live-action remake to date. Some of that is down to comments made by lead star Rachel Zegler (which, in her defence, were largely taken out of context) and others due to what many feel are "woke" changes to the story.

Rumour has it that original plans called for the Seven Dwarfs to be ditched in place of a diverse group of Bandits. While the latter group is still expected to factor into Snow White, extensive changes have been made during reshoots to bring this version more in line with the animated 1937 classic.

If this new trailer is any indication, Snow White now stands a better chance of keeping fans on side as it looks more like what we've come to expect from these live-action retellings (albeit with a few modern twists).

While this sneak peek is in full HD, it hasn't been "officially" released yet by Disney. Instead, Disney Ukraine seemingly jumped the gun and published the preview somewhere it could be accessed by impatient fans. Why the studio hasn't already dropped the official version is hard to say, particularly when leaks of varying quality have been all over social media for days.

Regardless, Zegler is pitch perfect as the iconic Disney Princess here; as for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's take on the Evil Queen, there are those on social media already tearing into what they've deemed a wooden performance from the actor.

It may not stay online for long, but you can watch the Snow White trailer - minus any watermarks - in the player below.

Addressing the decision of some to boycott Snow White because she doesn't have "skin as white as snow," Zegler - who many of you will remember from her stellar turn in Shazam! Fury of the Gods - recently said, "It fell back to another version of 'Snow White,' where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby."

"So the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience," she added before clarifying her past comments about Prince Charming being akin to a "stalker" in the original movie.

"In all honesty, it made me sad that it was taken in such a way, because I believe that women can do anything. But I also believe that they can do everything," Zegler explained. "The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren’t doing [that storyline] anymore — we were always doing that; it just wasn’t what we were talking about on that day."

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.