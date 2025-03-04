TIANA Series Scrapped As Disney Animation Moves Away From Longform Streaming Content

TIANA Series Scrapped As Disney Animation Moves Away From Longform Streaming Content

Disney is planning to abandon all longform animated streaming projects, and the first casualty of the new strategy is the long in-development series based on The Princess and the Frog...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially scrapped its Tiana series, which was set to serve as a follow-up to The Princess and The Frog.

According to THR, the project was cancelled as part of the studio's new strategy, which involves moving away from all original longform animated content for the Disney+ streaming service. A spokesperson confirmed there "will be some layoffs in its Vancouver studio as a result of this shift in business strategy."

In addition to Tiana, an untitled feature-length project has also been shelved.

First announced back in 2020, Tiana was being developed as a musical featuring Anika Noni Rose reprising her lead role from the 2009 animated film. The trade report mentions that, despite best efforts, "including several changes to the creative team, Tiana ultimately could not get to where it needed to be given production costs."

Apparently, The Princess and the Frog is still a key property for the company, as a separate short-form special inspired by The Princess and the Frog is currently in early development. Plot details remain under wraps, but we do know that Joyce Sherri attached as director and writer, with Steve Anderson also on board as a director.

The decision to shelve Tiana has not gone over very well with fans.

A live-action reimagining of The Princess and the Frog is also said to be in the works. Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, Us) was previously rumored to be up for the lead role, but we're not sure if anything ever came of it.

The Princess and the Frog was a big critical and commercial hit for Disney, but it is generally viewed as being one of the studio's more overlooked/underrated animated films, so fans are probably more likely to give a live-action retelling a chance.

"Hard-working and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana -- thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess."

The original features the voices of Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, and Terrence Howard.

SNOW WHITE Box Office Tracking Revealed - Has The Backlash Put A Dent In Its Estimated Opening Weekend?
Related:

SNOW WHITE Box Office Tracking Revealed - Has The Backlash Put A Dent In Its Estimated Opening Weekend?
SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Believes Backlash To Disney's Remake Is Due To Passion For 1937 Classic
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Believes Backlash To Disney's Remake Is Due To "Passion" For 1937 Classic

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/4/2025, 8:19 AM
Sounds like a bad idea for a show anyway.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/4/2025, 8:23 AM
How many of the originals that they announced with the launch of Disney+ have been canceled?

The movie was absolutely fantastic, just didn't see where they would take the story after
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/4/2025, 8:23 AM
On the plus side, at least will get a short!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/4/2025, 8:24 AM
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/4/2025, 8:26 AM
Waiting on the usual suspects....
Forthas
Forthas - 3/4/2025, 8:34 AM
I am more interested in the hopefully soon to be live action version!


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
EarlChai
EarlChai - 3/4/2025, 8:37 AM
Read that headline as Tintin for a second and almost got exited.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder