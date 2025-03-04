TIANA Series Scrapped As Disney Animation Moves Away From Longform Streaming Content

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially scrapped its Tiana series, which was set to serve as a follow-up to The Princess and The Frog.

According to THR, the project was cancelled as part of the studio's new strategy, which involves moving away from all original longform animated content for the Disney+ streaming service. A spokesperson confirmed there "will be some layoffs in its Vancouver studio as a result of this shift in business strategy."

In addition to Tiana, an untitled feature-length project has also been shelved.

First announced back in 2020, Tiana was being developed as a musical featuring Anika Noni Rose reprising her lead role from the 2009 animated film. The trade report mentions that, despite best efforts, "including several changes to the creative team, Tiana ultimately could not get to where it needed to be given production costs."

Apparently, The Princess and the Frog is still a key property for the company, as a separate short-form special inspired by The Princess and the Frog is currently in early development. Plot details remain under wraps, but we do know that Joyce Sherri attached as director and writer, with Steve Anderson also on board as a director.

The decision to shelve Tiana has not gone over very well with fans.

My first reaction to this news is to cuss Bob Iger the [frick] out, but after reading the article here’s the easy fix, give PRINCESS TIANA her Sequel Movie! She’s has her own ride in Disney World and Disney Land, her own restaurant, themed hotel, and

she’s one of the marquee… https://t.co/pOdXrLdmAb pic.twitter.com/6vQEHmt5fr — Bella 🩷✨🦋 (@BellaLoveNote) March 3, 2025 Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that the Tiana series has been officially shelved and will no longer be released alongside a made for Disney+ being scrapped as the studio moves away from streaming. I'm heartbroken for the crew to hear this. Such a shame. pic.twitter.com/R7yRQyovfz — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) March 3, 2025 This was a chance for the first black Disney princess to truly have a moment & further develop her character & not be a damn frog the whole time.....



Moana's show can get turned into a sequel but Tiana's show just gets cancelled.... let that fcking sink in. https://t.co/G3dXPphsQg — Elizabeth🦇Invincible Era (@Elizabeth_JxJ) March 3, 2025 🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨: Here's loads of BRAND NEW details from the now-cancelled Disney+ series, 'Tiana', a sequel-series based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic film 'The Princess and the Frog', directly from an anonymous writer who worked on the project!



🧵 THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXw4inYoR0 — Lost Media Busters | @lostmediabusters.bsky.social (@LostMediaBuster) March 4, 2025

A live-action reimagining of The Princess and the Frog is also said to be in the works. Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, Us) was previously rumored to be up for the lead role, but we're not sure if anything ever came of it.

The Princess and the Frog was a big critical and commercial hit for Disney, but it is generally viewed as being one of the studio's more overlooked/underrated animated films, so fans are probably more likely to give a live-action retelling a chance.

"Hard-working and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana -- thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess."

The original features the voices of Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, and Terrence Howard.