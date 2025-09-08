MCU Rumor Roundup: DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Director Update, The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

MCU Rumor Roundup: DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Director Update, The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios may be zeroing in on a director for Doctor Strange 3, but is it Sam Raimi? We also have some possible details on what The Sentry and The Void will bring to the table in Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 08, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Marvel Studios' mystery July 2027 movie, and whether anything will ultimately be released in that slot remains to be seen. If not, there will be nothing between December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars over a year later. 

Blade is a possibility, but we know better than to get excited about that movie. We've repeatedly heard that Doctor Strange 3 is a contender for this vacant slot, especially with the former Sorcerer Supreme set to play a pivotal role in the battle with Doctor Doom (potentially becoming Victor's ally). 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, while it's possible Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi could return to helm the threequel, Marvel Studios is "currently looking at other options."

We'll see what, if anything, comes of this. It's still widely believed that the mystery movie between Doomsday and Secret Wars could bridge the gap between the movies. If so, there's a strong chance it will take place in the newly created "Battleworld." 

In other news, a newer leaker on the scene, James Mack, has shared some possible insights into how The Sentry's story is likely to play out in the next Avengers movie. 

"Bob cannot use his powers without the Void taking control of his body, leaving him more fearful and insecure, as he is currently the strongest Hero/Avenger alive, and the Avengers need him for this new threat," he explains. "In Avengers Doomsday, Doom exploits his fragility and fear, creating chaos among heroes, pretending to help, manipulating them into fragile puppets before revealing himself as the true villain."

"From previs, techvis, and postvis I’ve seen involving the Sentry, it seems a heavy trigger in Bob will cause the (Monster) Void to take over, not like in Thunderbolts, we’re talking about the Creature Void," Mack continued, adding that Professor X will engage in a mental battle with The Void, in an attempt to vanquish The Sentry's inner darkness and save his fellow heroes from being killed. 

Talking to us about his standout role in Bad Genius last October, Doctor Strange franchise star Benedict Wong confirmed he's ready and willing to join the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom. 

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" the actor teased. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Marvel Studios has made Wong a big part of the Multiverse Saga; as well as supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he's also made cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

David Harbour Teases Enormous AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: I've Never Seen Anything Like This
Related:

David Harbour Teases "Enormous" AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: "I've Never Seen Anything Like This"
STRANGE ACADEMY: Will Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Appear Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong?
Recommended For You:

STRANGE ACADEMY: Will Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Appear Alongside Benedict Wong's Wong?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
knomad
knomad - 9/8/2025, 11:45 AM
It'll be cool to see Wong again. Maybe his girlfriend too

"Wongers!!!"
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/8/2025, 11:47 AM
Does MyTimeToShine pay to have their articles posted here or is it the other way around.

I miss the old days when we found out stuff at Comic Con or a Special Event, or and this is shocking, when we saw the movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/8/2025, 11:54 AM
Honestly , I wouldn’t be surprised if we only get Secret Wars in 2027 in terms of MCU films (especially if Doomsday ends with the creation of Battleworld) and that July 2027 date is removed…

I wouldn’t want a Doctor Strange 3 or anything else being utilized for a temporary universe rather then the MCU we get post SW so I would rather they do special presentations or something to flesh out that world in between Doomsday & Secret Wars then devote entire films or shows to it.

Anyway in regards to Sentry , idk if I would want another plot of Bob being manipulated by a villain again after Thunderbolts so soon but that does tend to happen to him in the comics so oh well (I do like master manipulator Doom if that’s the case)…

Also the Void himself has had many looks in the comics so if he looks different then the one in Thunderbolts (which I prefer) then I’m cool with it!!.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 9/8/2025, 11:59 AM
They wrote themselves into a corner just like with Captain Marvel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/8/2025, 12:13 PM
I hope to see Hulk VS Sentry in Secret Wars. The Hulk does win in World War Hulk comics.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/8/2025, 12:13 PM
Professor X vs. the Void would be awesome to see, hope it's true.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 9/8/2025, 12:16 PM
If true with Void being a villain again, than please Talk no Jutsu, to beat him.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder