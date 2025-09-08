MCU Rumor Roundup: DOCTOR STRANGE 3 Director Update, The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Marvel Studios' mystery July 2027 movie, and whether anything will ultimately be released in that slot remains to be seen. If not, there will be nothing between December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars over a year later.

Blade is a possibility, but we know better than to get excited about that movie. We've repeatedly heard that Doctor Strange 3 is a contender for this vacant slot, especially with the former Sorcerer Supreme set to play a pivotal role in the battle with Doctor Doom (potentially becoming Victor's ally).

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, while it's possible Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi could return to helm the threequel, Marvel Studios is "currently looking at other options."

We'll see what, if anything, comes of this. It's still widely believed that the mystery movie between Doomsday and Secret Wars could bridge the gap between the movies. If so, there's a strong chance it will take place in the newly created "Battleworld."

In other news, a newer leaker on the scene, James Mack, has shared some possible insights into how The Sentry's story is likely to play out in the next Avengers movie.

"Bob cannot use his powers without the Void taking control of his body, leaving him more fearful and insecure, as he is currently the strongest Hero/Avenger alive, and the Avengers need him for this new threat," he explains. "In Avengers Doomsday, Doom exploits his fragility and fear, creating chaos among heroes, pretending to help, manipulating them into fragile puppets before revealing himself as the true villain."

"From previs, techvis, and postvis I’ve seen involving the Sentry, it seems a heavy trigger in Bob will cause the (Monster) Void to take over, not like in Thunderbolts, we’re talking about the Creature Void," Mack continued, adding that Professor X will engage in a mental battle with The Void, in an attempt to vanquish The Sentry's inner darkness and save his fellow heroes from being killed.

Talking to us about his standout role in Bad Genius last October, Doctor Strange franchise star Benedict Wong confirmed he's ready and willing to join the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom.

"Hey, well, look, I’m all for it. I’m ready!" the actor teased. "With Wong, he’s been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme so it’s all in the hands of the Marvel Universe to see where we go with it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Marvel Studios has made Wong a big part of the Multiverse Saga; as well as supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he's also made cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.