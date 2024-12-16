STRANGE ACADEMY Disney+ Series Rumored To Be In Active Development At Marvel Studios

STRANGE ACADEMY Disney+ Series Rumored To Be In Active Development At Marvel Studios

We've been hearing rumblings that Marvel Studios was developing a Strange Academy series for Disney+, and the project is now rumored to be in active development...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 16, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Strange

It seems the budding witches, wizards and sorcerers of the MCU will soon have a place to hone their skills, as a Strange Academy Disney+ series is rumored to be in the works.

We had previously heard that the project was in the early planning stages, and Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the show is "officially in development" (Of course, it won't be official until we hear it from Marvel themselves).

The Strange Academy was a school founded by Doctor Strange following the restoration of magic, in order to train the young sorcerers of all worlds in the use of sorcery and magical artefacts. A diverse ensemble of professors was enlisted to help the students perfect their abilities, and the comic featured appearances from the likes of Man-Thing, Magik, the Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness, and many more.

As for the students, the roster consisted of Alvi Brorson, Calvin Morse, Dessy, Doyle Dormammu, Eva Quintero, Germán Aguilar, Guslaug, Howie, Pia, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Toth, and Zoe Laveau.

None of these characters have made their MCU debuts yet, so if this show does move forward, it could include the likes of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wiccan (Joe Locke), Wong (Benedict Wong) and maybe even Ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

A previous rumor claimed that the series will be "one of the more important tie-in stories leading into The Kang Dynasty [now Avengers: Doomsday], as it will also tie into multiple aspects of the MCU aside from the supernatural."

This would obviously suggest that the show will arrive before the next Avengers movie in 2026, but with so many other Disney+ projects spinning out of the events of Agatha All Along on the way already, this would seem like a tall order.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. We'll journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The movie's cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Loki Head Writer Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+

Has Denzel Washington REALLY Been Cast As Dormammu In DOCTOR STRANGE 3?
Related:

Has Denzel Washington REALLY Been Cast As Dormammu In DOCTOR STRANGE 3?
DOCTOR STRANGE 3: Sam Raimi Reportedly In Final Talks To Direct IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Follow-Up
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR STRANGE 3: Sam Raimi Reportedly In Final Talks To Direct IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Follow-Up

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder