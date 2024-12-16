STRANGE ACADEMY Disney+ Series Rumored To Be In Active Development At Marvel Studios

It seems the budding witches, wizards and sorcerers of the MCU will soon have a place to hone their skills, as a Strange Academy Disney+ series is rumored to be in the works.

We had previously heard that the project was in the early planning stages, and Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the show is "officially in development" (Of course, it won't be official until we hear it from Marvel themselves).

The Strange Academy was a school founded by Doctor Strange following the restoration of magic, in order to train the young sorcerers of all worlds in the use of sorcery and magical artefacts. A diverse ensemble of professors was enlisted to help the students perfect their abilities, and the comic featured appearances from the likes of Man-Thing, Magik, the Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness, and many more.

As for the students, the roster consisted of Alvi Brorson, Calvin Morse, Dessy, Doyle Dormammu, Eva Quintero, Germán Aguilar, Guslaug, Howie, Pia, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Toth, and Zoe Laveau.

None of these characters have made their MCU debuts yet, so if this show does move forward, it could include the likes of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wiccan (Joe Locke), Wong (Benedict Wong) and maybe even Ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

A previous rumor claimed that the series will be "one of the more important tie-in stories leading into The Kang Dynasty [now Avengers: Doomsday], as it will also tie into multiple aspects of the MCU aside from the supernatural."

This would obviously suggest that the show will arrive before the next Avengers movie in 2026, but with so many other Disney+ projects spinning out of the events of Agatha All Along on the way already, this would seem like a tall order.

