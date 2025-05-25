Ben Grimm Hops In The Driver's Seat In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues its tie-in marketing campaign with the NBA Playoffs as a new TV spot is released.

News
By MarkJulian - May 25, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It seems Marvel Studios' ad campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is centered around the NBA Playoffs, as another new TV spot aired during last night's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's very similar to the previous TV released during a previous playoff game but contains a few snippets of new footage, including a shot of Marvel's First Family hopping into the Fantasti-Car and of the Invisible Woman using her powers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025. This highly anticipated film marks the 37th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and promises to launch a bold new era for Marvel's iconic First Family. These characters have been featured in four previous live-action films: The Fantastic Four (1994), Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Fant4stic (2015).

As a pivotal part of Phase 6, the movie aims to explore the origins of this legendary superhero team with a fresh, emotionally grounded approach, backed by an impressive ensemble cast that's already generating significant buzz:

  • Pedro Pascal leads as Reed Richards, the supremely intelligent and incredibly elastic Mister Fantastic.
  • Vanessa Kirby embodies Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, bringing a powerful yet graceful presence to the team.
  • Joseph Quinn ignites the screen as the fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm, the Human Torch.
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach grounds the team as the loyal and gruff Ben Grimm, affectionately known as The Thing, a character whose tough exterior hides a truly tender heart.

Adding a cosmic scale to the Fantastic Four's MCU debut, Ralph Ineson takes on the role of Galactus, the planet-devouring force of nature, while Julia Garner portrays the mysterious and morally complex Silver Surfer. The cast is further rounded out by John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the project has seen several creative hands shape its script. The initial screenplay was penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, later undergoing revisions by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Final polish was provided by Eric Pearson, known for his sharp writing on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Fantastic Four's long-awaited arrival in the MCU was subtly teased in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts. Their narrative is expected to become a cornerstone of the ongoing saga, leading directly into the massive crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 8:08 AM
First
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/25/2025, 8:10 AM
Makes sense for The Grimm Reaper of WWII to be the one flying.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/25/2025, 8:18 AM
or driving
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/25/2025, 8:11 AM

Step 1: Be great!

Step 2: make a billion $ if Disney has not ruined the MCU so badly over the last 6 years that no one gives a sh!t anymore.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/25/2025, 8:15 AM
The marquee reads "Celebrating Four Years of The Fantastic Four"

Those leaks were accurate.

Those leaks were accurate.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/25/2025, 8:27 AM
Everything from this movie has looked cheap so far.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/25/2025, 8:55 AM
Looks good IMO.

