Doctor Doom's Strange Relationship With Valeria Richards Explained

Can the Marvel Universe 's greatest villain be godfather to the daughter of his worst enemy? The answer is yes. And it's one of the most fascinating—and human—stories ever told, amidst science, magic, and tragedy.

An impossible relationship

Victor Von Doom loves almost no one. But there is one exception: Valeria Richards , the daughter of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) and Susan Storm (the Invisible Woman).

A girl born between the light of science and the shadows of arcane power. And, for some reason, her godfather is none other than Doctor Doom .

From the moment Valeria came into the world, Doom considered her more than just a protégé. She was his weak link and, at times, his only connection to anything resembling love. A perfect paradox: the Fantastic Four's greatest enemy, forever united with the fruit of that family.

The origin of a paradox

It all began before Valeria was even born. During a complicated pregnancy, the energy emanating from Sue Storm's womb threatened to destroy her.

Franklin Richards, her eldest son, used his cosmic powers to save her… by sending her to an alternate timeline.

There, the story took an unexpected turn: in that universe, Susan Storm did not marry Reed, but Victor Von Doom .

His daughter, Valeria Von Doom, grew up in a world where science and magic coexisted in balance, and became a heroine called Marvel Girl , with armor inspired by Doom himself.

When Valeria accidentally traveled to the main Marvel universe, she encountered her "other family" and a father who wasn't hers. The paradox was present: a daughter of good with the essence of evil as part of her destiny.

Doom, the dark godfather

When reality reset after that cosmic adventure, Valeria was once again a baby in Sue's womb. But fate had already been written.

During his second birth, Mister Fantastic was imprisoned by the Inhumans , and the only one capable of saving mother and daughter was… Doom.

Yes, the villain of Latveria assisted in the birth and brought his enemy's daughter into the world. For that act, he asked for only one favor: to become her godfather and be able to name her. He named her Valeria, in memory of his lost first love.

But beneath that appearance of kindness lay a sinister plan: Doom cast a spell that allowed him to see and feel through the girl , turning her into his magical familiar. For a time, she was literally the eyes of evil.

The (temporary) redemption of the dictator

Over the years, the connection between the two ran much deeper than a curse. Valeria grew up displaying an intellect even superior to her father's. And that, for Doom, was a fascinating discovery.

She didn't see an enemy, but a reflection of her own mind: brilliant, cold, calculating. A young woman who understood greatness… and the price of achieving it.

During the Future Foundation era, Valeria and Doom even collaborated. She secretly visited him, sought his advice, and even helped him regain his intelligence when he was brainwashed.

In an unthinkable twist, Doom joined the heroes to save the multiverse, while the girl called him “Uncle Victor” .

It was then that the rivalry between Reed and Doom reached a new level: that of paternal pride. They both knew that the Richards family's most brilliant mind could decide the fate of the world... and that Valeria's heart was not entirely immune to the dictator's magnetism.

Valeria in Latveria: daughter of the enemy

When tensions within the Fantastic Four erupted, Valeria made a decision that baffled everyone: she agreed to live in Latveria under the protection of Doctor Doom .

She did so, convinced that she could help him change, that there was goodness behind the metal mask. And, for a time, there was. Under Valeria's influence, Doom promoted altruistic endeavors : he funded hospitals, provided famine relief in forgotten villages, and helped war victims.

For a brief moment, the world knew a less monstrous, more human Doctor Doom. But that balance was fragile.

When the Invisible Woman, possessed by her dark alter ego Malice, attacked Latveria, Valeria chose to stay with Doom, fearing her own mother. A devastating scene that marked a turning point in their relationship.

When Doom was a hero

The story took another turn in the AXIS event , when a spell reversed the personalities of heroes and villains. The ruthless dictator became a kind-hearted and heroic Doom , while Valeria donned armor similar to his to lead a new group of Avengers.

For a moment, the two were allies of good. But like everything in the Marvel universe, that harmony crumbled as quickly as it came.

God, Father, and Enemy: The Secret Wars Era

The connection between the two reached its peak during Secret Wars (2015) . When the Multiverse collapsed, Doom used its power to create Battleworld , a planet composed of fragments of different realities. He crowned himself God-Emperor… and placed the Richards under his command, with Valeria as his “daughter.”

In that distorted world, Valeria was her adoptive father's scientific mind. She worked alongside him, unaware of the whole truth: that Doom had stolen Reed Richards's power and family. But, as always, Valeria saw beyond that .

When she understood the magnitude of the lie, she helped restore reality and returned to her true family. Still, one thing changed forever: she could no longer fully hate Doom.

Doctor Doom and Valeria Richards: The bond that not even magic could break

It all began with the darkest night the Marvel Universe had experienced in decades: BLOOD HUNT (2024) .

During that event, vampires took control of the planet after a wave of magical darkness snuffed out the sun. Heroes fractured, magic collapsed, and the most powerful sorcerers, including Doctor Strange, fell trying to contain the disaster. It was then that Victor Von Doom saw an opportunity that no one else dared to take .

Amidst the chaos, Doom emerged as the self-proclaimed savior . With a blend of Latverian technology and dark arts, he eradicated the vampiric invasion… but he also claimed for himself the arcane power unlocked by the Sorcerer Supreme's fall. The world breathed a sigh of relief, little suspecting that it had just handed its fate over to the most brilliant—and dangerous—villain of all time.

From that “victory” was born One World Under Doom (2025) , a new era where the Earth is ruled by a single will: Doom’s. Borders disappeared, war was extinguished, and energy was limitless. But that peace came at a price: free will . In his mind, Victor saw not tyranny, but redemption. “I have done what heroes never could: bring order to chaos,” he proclaimed from his mystical throne in Latveria.

And of all the souls who tried to stop him, only one managed to reach him: Valeria Richards . As her family led a secret rebellion, Valeria turned to her godfather for answers. In One World Under Doom #2 , Ryan North and RB Silva depict a tense encounter, where reason and affection collide. Doom welcomes her not as an enemy, but as an heir. He shows her his perfect world, explaining how he has ended hunger and war. “Your father always dreamed of a better future,” he says, “and I made it happen.”

But Valeria, who knows both his mind and his heart, sees the crack behind the mask . She discovers that the price of that peace is the subjugation of all humanity and that her family has been stripped of their powers by Doom himself. Through a combination of science and sorcery, she manages to reverse the spell and restore the Fantastic Four to their strength.

When the heroes rise to confront him, Doom remains relentless... except when she looks at him. Valeria is his last connection to humanity , and every word of hers hurts more than any blow. Because the world may be under his control, but his heart remains captive to the one person he never wanted to betray.

Beyond good and evil

In a universe filled with heroes and villains, the story of Doctor Doom and Valeria Richards shines with complexity.



There is no total redemption or eternal damnation.



Just a relationship that challenges the rules of love, family, and power.