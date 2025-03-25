"Everything Has To Stretch": THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Talks Reed Richards' Bedroom Prowess

Pedro Pascal is currently doing the rounds to promote The Last of Us season 2 and we're expecting him to field more than a few questions about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The first came during Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host couldn't resist asking the actor about Reed Richards and Sue Storm's relationship...in the bedroom, that is. Presenting a panel from J. Michael Straczynski's Fantastic Four comic book run, Kimmel wondered what the Invisible Woman might have been referring to when she praised her husband's "wonderful set of abilities."

Confirming that "everything has to stretch," Pascal argued that it simply means the leader of the Fantastic Four is "an incredible conversationalist in bed."

It's a fun exchange and not a mystery we anticipate The Fantastic Four: First Steps tackling when it arrives in theaters this summer!

Reed and Sue will, however, have a child in the upcoming reboot. Franklin Richards is expected to be a huge part of both this story and the team's clash with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Last year, Pascal was asked why he decided to join the MCU and this movie, in particular. "Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of," he explained. "Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

"And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to," Pascal continued. "I love the comic and I love being in a family."

You can check out his and Kimmel's discussion about Mister Fantastic's...abilities...below.

Pedro Pascal on playing Reed Richards in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



“Everything has to stretch” pic.twitter.com/qhcm9rbjyk — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 25, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.