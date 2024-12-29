FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Big AVENGERS Plans For Another Reed Richards Variant

FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Big AVENGERS Plans For Another Reed Richards Variant

Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it sounds like he'll have some company in the next Avengers movies courtesy of Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

In today's What If...? finale, it's revealed that The Watcher has intervened in many realities and saved Variants of Steve Rogers, Riri Williams, and Reed Richards. 

We've already met one alternate version of Mister Fantastic in the MCU; in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski played a Reed who had joined Earth-838's Illuminati. However, his time in the role was short-lived after the Scarlet Witch popped his head like a balloon. 

Pedro Pascal will play the MCU's main Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps but it sounds like he'll have some company in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, there may be plans in place for Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star Ioan Gruffudd to reprise the role of Reed. He'd later hint that the Variants left stranded in The Void will be key to the return of familiar faces, something that makes sense when the prevailing theory is that it essentially becomes "Battleworld."

The scooper also reiterated past claims that we'll see the Council of Reeds assemble in the next Avengers movies. That makes sense with Doctor Doom set to serve the role of the MCU's new big bad, of course. 

In the comics, the Interdimensional Council of Reeds is an organization composed of multiversal counterparts of Reed Richards, specifically those who developed interdimensional portal tech called the Bridge. They gathered together to "solve everything," but members had to leave their families to join.

The Council was founded by a trio of Infinity Gauntlet–wielding Reeds: Reed-12498, Reed-98570, and Reed-99107.

"I would love that," Gruffudd said of a possible MCU role in 2018. "I just don't know, in that universe, the Marvel world, would they let me play something else? I'm so renowned for Fantastic Four. But a couple of actors have [made the leap]."

"I'm sure for Marvel it was a tough decision to pick Chris to play that part [Captain America] because he'd already played one superhero, but what a brilliant decision it was, because he's wonderful," the Welsh actor continued. "And Michael B Jordan has played Johnny Storm and he's amazing in Black Panther as well, so there are precedents set. So we'll see."

"Maybe [I could play] a baddie, this time? Now that I've established myself as somebody who can do that, that would be great."

A villainous Mister Fantastic might fit the bill...

AC1
AC1 - 12/29/2024, 10:09 AM
Ooh idk if I buy this rumour but having him come back and eventually become a big screen version of The Maker after his reality was destroyed and his family were killed (most recently Johnny) would be an interesting direction
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 10:12 AM
@AC1 - that could be cool but I honestly see Miles Teller weirdly out the live action Reeds the most as The Maker.

User Comment Image
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 12/29/2024, 10:12 AM
If they bring Gruffudd back I can see them bring Alba back as well. Since they are a couple and likely will be together.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/29/2024, 10:14 AM
4 mister fantastics for the win
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/29/2024, 10:14 AM
oh yes
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/29/2024, 10:25 AM
@harryba11zack - What the hell man!🤣
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/29/2024, 10:21 AM
Gruffudd would've made for a great Victor Von Doom
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 10:29 AM
Was it ever confirmed that Ioan was suppose to be Earth 838’s original Reed before they got Krasinski instead?.

Anyway , I thought it was implied in DP & W that the Johnny we saw in that ( who may or may not be the one from the Tim Story films) was the last surviving member of the four till then…

If so then I don’t see Ioan being his Reed but considering there are infinite versions out there , we could see one that also happens to look like Ioan show up in the Void during the Avengers films (if that indeed does become Battleworld)…

Regardless , I’m down for it since I found his performance & take on Reed to be enjoyable personally!!.

?si=LZ8dyNBE9UBP06ci

