Giancarlo Esposito Drops Biggest Hint Yet About MCU Role - Is Doctor Doom Finally Coming?

Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has talked more about his mystery MCU role, and despite theories about an animated Norman Osborn, there's reason to believe it's someone a little more...fantastic!

By JoshWilding - May 26, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Breaking Bad and The Boys star Giancarlo Esposito recently revealed he's joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mystery role. A few hours ago, a rumour cropped up claiming he'll star in a Disney+ TV series and the actor himself has now confirmed that is indeed the case. 

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won’t predict," Esposito told fans during a recent convention appearance. "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

This appears to debunk theories he'll voice Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as there's nowhere for that villain to be teased before the animated series launches on the streamer either this year or next. 

Interestingly, the fan who shared these updates adds that when someone mentioned to Esposito that he'd make an "excellent" Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four, he mentioned "talking it into existence and making yourself believe in it." What could that mean?

It's at this point we need to remind you about previous reports regarding Doom being introduced in The Fantastic Four's post-credits scene before taking centre stage in a Disney+ series. The latter would presumably set the stage for Latveria's ruler to appear in the sequel.

Now, with Esposito talking about being teased before a TV show follows, it's hard to shake the feeling that Marvel Studios has found its Doom. Marvel Studios is believed to have at least considered the possibility of making him the Multiverse Saga's new big bad.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Enlists WANDAVISION Cinematographer As Insider Calls Fox Properties MCU's Future
HermanM
HermanM - 5/26/2024, 11:43 AM
Doctor Doom is a white person....he's literally an evil caricature of a European monarch. Giancarlo Esposito is a mixed half black guy, why not cast him as a character he can accurately represent?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/26/2024, 11:56 AM
@HermanM - The same could be said about Heimdall when they race swapped the character by having Idris play him. It turned out really well in the end. FF is no stranger to race swapping because they did the same thing with Johnny storm in the last reboot. Also if Doom keeps his mask on for 100% of his screen time then I don’t think it’s a big deal. Personally I’m neutral about race swapping characters. I don’t think it’s big deal. As long as the character is well written and the actor nails the core essence and spirit of the character, that’s all that matters. Storm is my favourite X-men character and comicbook character overall. If Disney decided to race swap and have a white woman play her, I wouldn’t be jumping for joy but at the same time, I’d be intrigued. I like a challenge, I’m openminded and as long as said white actress (hypothetically) nails the essence of storm down pact, I’d accept it.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/26/2024, 11:56 AM
@HermanM - Doom's mom is canonically a romani, so he isn't 100% white himself.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/26/2024, 11:58 AM
@FinnishDude - Romani are white.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/26/2024, 12:00 PM
@FinnishDude - 👍🏿👊🏿
HermanM
HermanM - 5/26/2024, 12:00 PM
@TheMetaMan - OK so you have no problem with Storm, Blade, Black Panther, Cyborg, or any other nonwhite character being played by a white person then?

Just making note for if it ever happens (even though it won't since the race replacings are only done to white people 90% of the time)
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/26/2024, 11:45 AM
They might actually make me LESS interested in the Fantastic Four than I ever thought possible and I've got a complete run from FF 17 to Heroes Reborn.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/26/2024, 11:45 AM
Hope it isnt true..

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/26/2024, 11:45 AM
Unfortunately he's one of one of those known actors who will want audiences to see his face. Dr.Doom needs to be played by an unknown actor and voiced by an eastern european voice actor (like how John Wayne's grandson plays Mando and Pascal does the voice).

Long story short, there is no perfect casting for Doom, exact for Doom himself
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/26/2024, 11:50 AM
I can totally see him with Victor's self-discipline, but I can't see him carrying the narcissist aspect.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/26/2024, 11:51 AM
no body had a problem when they portray white men as jesus 😂

it’s like people are getting a taste of their own medicine and don’t like it 😢🫢
HermanM
HermanM - 5/26/2024, 12:01 PM
@YouFlopped - That's because Jesus is white and lived in an area of the world where white people lived and ruled and still do to this day. A white person is any of the original peoples of Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. There's whites who get pink & red in the sun and whites who get gold & bronze in the sun, every white community (and even some families) have both kinds of white person. The Bible is written in Greek and Aramaic, two white languages. Jews were indistinguishable from Roman's, and we know that the jewish King Herrod (leader of the jews), who tried to kill Jesus when He was a baby, was white and also looked like a Roman (romans = italians), so yes, Jesus was white.

Here is King Herrod's statue:

User Comment Image

Although we have no pictures of God, Revelation 1:14 KJV also states that God's head and hairs are white, which means He is white.

I know you desperately want Jesus to be black, but that is just historically and biblically inaccurate.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/26/2024, 11:52 AM
If its a role you won't predict than it can't be Doctor Doom because everyone is predicting it.

I hope he isn't Doctor Doom,maybe more suit for someone like Mephisto.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/26/2024, 11:53 AM
@marvel72 - Or Mr.Sinister.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/26/2024, 11:54 AM
He would hit the sweet spot of being a super charismatic actor, who can go hammy, while staying menacing, and has a cool voice, but isn't too big to keep the role as a voice-over one.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/26/2024, 11:55 AM

I think this is a bad idea. He would make the perfect Mephisto.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/26/2024, 11:56 AM
This man can do whatever role he wants because he's a superstar to me.

However, I think Cillian Murphy is the most perfect casting for this role that you could ever think of. The issue is, I hardly see him interested in doing it.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/26/2024, 11:59 AM
A Disney+ series starring Doctor Doom would only go on to make the character more of a hero to the viewers. He should be liked as a character, but hated as a villain.

