Giancarlo Esposito Drops Biggest Hint Yet About MCU Role - Is Doctor Doom Finally Coming?

Breaking Bad and The Boys star Giancarlo Esposito recently revealed he's joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mystery role. A few hours ago, a rumour cropped up claiming he'll star in a Disney+ TV series and the actor himself has now confirmed that is indeed the case.

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won’t predict," Esposito told fans during a recent convention appearance. "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

This appears to debunk theories he'll voice Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as there's nowhere for that villain to be teased before the animated series launches on the streamer either this year or next.

Interestingly, the fan who shared these updates adds that when someone mentioned to Esposito that he'd make an "excellent" Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four, he mentioned "talking it into existence and making yourself believe in it." What could that mean?

It's at this point we need to remind you about previous reports regarding Doom being introduced in The Fantastic Four's post-credits scene before taking centre stage in a Disney+ series. The latter would presumably set the stage for Latveria's ruler to appear in the sequel.

Now, with Esposito talking about being teased before a TV show follows, it's hard to shake the feeling that Marvel Studios has found its Doom. Marvel Studios is believed to have at least considered the possibility of making him the Multiverse Saga's new big bad.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

Says he wish he could say more but he will knock it out of the park. — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) May 25, 2024 Someone mentioned Giancarlo would be an excellent Dr. Doom in the Fantastic Four film. Giancarlo talks about talking it into existence and making yourself believe in it. Hmmm… #phxfanfusion pic.twitter.com/cA3XKfyPfw — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) May 25, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.