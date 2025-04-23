Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About The FANTASTIC FOUR And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Last week, a new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps was released. The response around the internet was almost entirely positive with the most common complaint being the Thing’s voice sounding exactly like Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The official trailer has over sixteen million views on YouTube with over four hundred forty thousand likes.

The trailer debuted Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic's stretching powers. It showed us more of the dynamic between the members of Marvel's first family, a but more of Galactus who looks incredible, and some destruction he will bring upon the world.

Marvel sent out a press release to celebrate something different: the reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. The live stream was over five hours long, brought in millions of viewers, and set the Marvel fandom on fire. The huge list of names included all of the Fantastic Four. The press release Marvel sent out confirmed that the Fantastic Four will have “key roles” in Doomsday.

"Cast members from Marvel Studios' next two films — 'Thunderbolts*', which kicks off the summer May 2, and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' on July 25 — will play key roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'”

It's hard to think much here other than, well, obviously.

The Fantastic Four are very clearly a big part of the next two movies. The main villain of those movies is the team's archnemesis, Victor Von Doom. Of course they're going to play a big role in the movie. It’s nice to know that they're going to be more than a cameo at the end of Avengers: Doomsday, but this was already pretty clear for a while now.

If you didn't see or want a refresher on the huge list of names included Avengers: Doomsday, check out the list below.

