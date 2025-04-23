Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About The FANTASTIC FOUR And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel decides to confirm what is pretty obvious about the Fantastic Four's role in the next big MCU team up film, but it's nice to know they aren't just a cameo.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 23, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Last week, a new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps was released. The response around the internet was almost entirely positive with the most common complaint being the Thing’s voice sounding exactly like Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The official trailer has over sixteen million views on YouTube with over four hundred forty thousand likes. 

The trailer debuted Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic's stretching powers. It showed us more of the dynamic between the members of Marvel's first family, a but more of Galactus who looks incredible, and some destruction he will bring upon the world. 

Marvel sent out a press release to celebrate something different: the reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. The live stream was over five hours long, brought in millions of viewers, and set the Marvel fandom on fire. The huge list of names included all of the Fantastic Four. The press release Marvel sent out confirmed that the Fantastic Four will have “key roles” in Doomsday

"Cast members from Marvel Studios' next two films — 'Thunderbolts*', which kicks off the summer May 2, and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' on July 25 — will play key roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'”

It's hard to think much here other than, well, obviously. 

The Fantastic Four are very clearly a big part of the next two movies. The main villain of those movies is the team's archnemesis, Victor Von Doom. Of course they're going to play a big role in the movie. It’s nice to know that they're going to be more than a cameo at the end of Avengers: Doomsday, but this was already pretty clear for a while now. 

If you didn't see or want a refresher on the huge list of names included Avengers: Doomsday, check out the list below. 

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Which one are you more excited for: Fantastic Four or Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!

clogan
clogan - 4/23/2025, 10:01 AM
How is this news, dawg.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/23/2025, 10:44 AM
@clogan -
They had chairs!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/23/2025, 10:17 AM

Was there someone on Earth that still didn’t know this??
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/23/2025, 10:19 AM
User Comment Image

Why have we not been talking about this show. Ok- it's not a comic book, but it definitely deserves to be added to the watch list of essential animation bubbling on the stovetop. Check it out!

?si=yO43BnobF6oz9aRY
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/23/2025, 10:24 AM
I am confusion
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/23/2025, 10:29 AM
Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps is looking Better and Better and Better All the Time.

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/23/2025, 10:45 AM
@AllsGood -

It's a party!

User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 4/23/2025, 10:29 AM
This has to be the most Buzzfeed / ScreenRant / slop title for an article I've ever seen on this site.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/23/2025, 10:31 AM
@Latverian - And that's saying something!
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:35 AM
@Latverian - Yeah I'm going to be honest. This writer sucks. And I know he's still salty for when his Captain Canuck comment section got shut down.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/23/2025, 10:35 AM
@Clintthahamster -

Here's 10 things you never knew about CBM.com! 🤔

Number #6 will blow your mind! 🤯
Latverian
Latverian - 4/23/2025, 10:41 AM
@Irregular -

I don't think it got shut down by the higher ups. Remember, repeat clicks and visits for the sake of commenting earns this site more revenue.
It's part of the reason why trolling is not only allowed but also subtly encouraged.

If anything, I think the comments were so overwhelmingly against Trump and Musk, more or less agreeing with the comic's depiction of them, that either the author himself or the mods could not tolerate seeing only the usual trolls support these particular public figures.

When you're faced with the fact that those who share your values you are people you secretly despise but desperately need, best not to publicly insult them. Just let them think they're better than they really are, tickle their ear a bit, and allow them to continue their trolling.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:45 AM
@Latverian - I can confirm it did get shut down by Nate Best. He did confirm it himself that he did shut it down because of how it was getting. He did admit that sometimes he does let it slide with the comments though as long as it is deemed on topic, but Nate went in and shut it down himself and began to delete any comments that were there. Within hours it went from 500+ down to 70, then to 0.

Only reason it took so long though was because Nate said he isn't really active on weekends, especially Sundays (don't blame him) but I know the day after he went in and stopped it.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/23/2025, 10:36 AM
Not a fan of this writer at all
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:37 AM
@movieguy18 - I agree.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/23/2025, 10:44 AM
I suspect the Russos may play a key part in making Doomsday.

Can we have an article confirming this please?
Yellow
Yellow - 4/23/2025, 10:47 AM
Huge if true.

