Marvel News Roundup: THE FANTASTIC FOUR Filming Update, KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Runtime, AGATHA ALL ALONG, & More

While we have high hopes for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, all signs currently point to The Fantastic Four: First Steps stealing the show in 2025.

Appearing at the Gladiator II world premiere in London yesterday evening, Joseph Quinn was asked where things stand with the long-awaited reboot. "We're having a great time," the actor says in the video below. "We've got about two more weeks to film and then we're done."

It's pretty amazing that, this deep into production, all we've seen is a shot of The Thing, the Human Torch from afar, and a handful of sets.

One movie that isn't generating anywhere near as much buzz is Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter. There's now less than a month to go before it arrives in theaters and the best the studio could come up with yesterday was a countdown promo...which has since been deleted?!

Perhaps another delay is coming.

Regardless, reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared an updated runtime for the movie, revealing it now clocks in at 2 hours and 6 minutes, making it the longest Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie to date.

I was wrong about this. Kraven The Hunter's final runtime is of 2 hours and 6 minutes. Officially the longest film in the SSU and the first to cross 2 hours.



I'm waiting to confirm it without credits. https://t.co/mbvFeSOUR8 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) November 13, 2024

Back to the MCU and Marvel Studios has dropped the full Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along episode on YouTube. As best we can tell, this isn't currently on Disney+, though we're hoping it will be added to the streamer soon.

Talking of Assembled, in the Deadpool & Wolverine documentary recently added to Disney+, editors Shane Reid and Dean Zimmerman revealed some of the huge names they turned to for help in putting together the sequence with Wolverine's many Variants.

"We hit some, like, real deep-cut comic fans to start digging out these Logan variants that existed over time," Reid started. "At the same time, we're contrasting it with Huey Lewis, 'The Power of Love.'" In fact, acquiring the famous Back to the Future song proved to be a "mountain to secure" for filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Zimmerman says, "Yeah, Shawn called [Steven] Spielberg and [Robert] Zemeckis and the ungettable get we're getting."

Finally, Marvel Comics has also shared a first look at the upcoming One World Under Doom; as the Marvel Universe's new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom has used his powers to become the Emperor of the World, setting up a huge status quo shift in the Marvel Universe.

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme - then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was... the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World - the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes - and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 2/12