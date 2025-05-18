New Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Character Descriptions Surface Along With More Galactus Promo Art

On the heels of the previous full reveal for Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes more promo art, courtesy of the film's tie in with Snapple.

Additionally, we have brand new character descriptions for Marvel's First Family as well. Check it out.

Sue Storm: Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed. Sue can create force fields with her mind to attack villains and defend her team. When Sue isn't fighting alongside the Fantastic Four, she's saving the planet in other ways. As a founder of the Future Foundation, Sue works with charities and world leaders to uplift humanity and spread equality.

Reed Richards: Reed is a scientific genius and uses his incredible knowledge to create new technology and study outer space. Beyond his intellect, Reed possesses the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances, allowing him to easily outmanoeuvre his opponents. With the combined powers of his mind and body, Reed fights to defend earth with the Fantastic Four.

Johnny Storm: Johnny can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body, all without breaking a sweat. As the most popular member of the Fantastic Four, Johnny spends his weekends chasing thrills. But when the Fantastic Four are in the heat of battle, they can always count on Johnny to keep cool.

Benn Grimm: Ben can punch through walls, lift cars, and defeat villains using his impressive super-strength. Due to his background as an incredible fighter pilot, Ben always takes the wheel when the Fantastic Four are navigating missions in the sky. But don't be fooled by his hard exterior: Ben's close friendship with Reed Richards and the other members of the Fantastic Four gives this grump a soft side.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to make its grand debut on July 25, 2025, marking the 37th entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of Phase 6, the film aims to reintroduce Marvel’s original superhero family with a fresh perspective, diving into the origins and early dynamics of the iconic team.

Leading the charge is Pedro Pascal, stepping into the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, a visionary scientist whose intellect is rivaled only by his extraordinary elasticity.

Vanessa Kirby takes on the role of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, infusing the character with a blend of grace, resolve, and quiet strength.

Joseph Quinn brings fiery charisma to Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach embodies Ben Grimm, the Thing, a rock-skinned brawler with a tough exterior and a loyal heart.

Ralph Ineson joins the cosmic scale of the story as Galactus, the planet-consuming force of nature, while Julia Garner takes on the mysterious mantle of the Silver Surfer, Galactus’ powerful herald.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles.

Behind the camera, Matt Shakman directs the reboot, guiding a script that has undergone several rewrites. The original screenplay was crafted by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, followed by revisions from Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Eric Pearson, known for his contributions to Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, handled the final polish.

Hints of the team’s arrival have already been planted in the MCU, notably through a post-credit tease in Thunderbolts*. With major roles reportedly lined up in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four’s return is poised to reshape the future of the franchise in a big way.