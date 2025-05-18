New Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Character Descriptions Surface Along With More Galactus Promo Art

New Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Character Descriptions Surface Along With More Galactus Promo Art

Promotional activities are ramping up for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and with it comes new character descriptions for Marvel's First Family and more epic Galactus promo art.

News
By MarkJulian - May 18, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

On the heels of the previous full reveal for Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes more promo art, courtesy of the film's tie in with Snapple.

ff4 first steps new poster

Additionally, we have brand new character descriptions for Marvel's First Family as well. Check it out.

Sue Storm: Sue possesses the superhuman ability to turn invisible, allowing her to sneak up on her enemies completely unnoticed. Sue can create force fields with her mind to attack villains and defend her team. When Sue isn't fighting alongside the Fantastic Four, she's saving the planet in other ways. As a founder of the Future Foundation, Sue works with charities and world leaders to uplift humanity and spread equality.

Reed Richards: Reed is a scientific genius and uses his incredible knowledge to create new technology and study outer space. Beyond his intellect, Reed possesses the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances, allowing him to easily outmanoeuvre his opponents. With the combined powers of his mind and body, Reed fights to defend earth with the Fantastic Four.

Johnny Storm: Johnny can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body, all without breaking a sweat. As the most popular member of the Fantastic Four, Johnny spends his weekends chasing thrills. But when the Fantastic Four are in the heat of battle, they can always count on Johnny to keep cool.

Benn Grimm: Ben can punch through walls, lift cars, and defeat villains using his impressive super-strength. Due to his background as an incredible fighter pilot, Ben always takes the wheel when the Fantastic Four are navigating missions in the sky. But don't be fooled by his hard exterior: Ben's close friendship with Reed Richards and the other members of the Fantastic Four gives this grump a soft side.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to make its grand debut on July 25, 2025, marking the 37th entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of Phase 6, the film aims to reintroduce Marvel’s original superhero family with a fresh perspective, diving into the origins and early dynamics of the iconic team.

Leading the charge is Pedro Pascal, stepping into the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, a visionary scientist whose intellect is rivaled only by his extraordinary elasticity.

Vanessa Kirby takes on the role of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, infusing the character with a blend of grace, resolve, and quiet strength.

Joseph Quinn brings fiery charisma to Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach embodies Ben Grimm, the Thing, a rock-skinned brawler with a tough exterior and a loyal heart.

Ralph Ineson joins the cosmic scale of the story as Galactus, the planet-consuming force of nature, while Julia Garner takes on the mysterious mantle of the Silver Surfer, Galactus’ powerful herald.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles.

Behind the camera, Matt Shakman directs the reboot, guiding a script that has undergone several rewrites. The original screenplay was crafted by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, followed by revisions from Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Eric Pearson, known for his contributions to Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, handled the final polish.

Hints of the team’s arrival have already been planted in the MCU, notably through a post-credit tease in Thunderbolts*. With major roles reportedly lined up in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four’s return is poised to reshape the future of the franchise in a big way.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Official Synopsis: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces Marvel's First Family-Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Galactus Promo Art For Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reveals The World Eater's Imposing Stature
Related:

Galactus Promo Art For Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reveals The World Eater's Imposing Stature
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 11:39 AM
Marvel Studios Galactus.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/18/2025, 11:44 AM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/18/2025, 11:45 AM
@SuperCat - I still hate how no movie mentioned Arishem. The closest we got was Brave New World
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/18/2025, 11:44 AM
July is going to be awesome with F4, Superman, and Jurassic World Rebirth.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/18/2025, 11:45 AM
Looks great. Can't wait for this! Perfect summer popcorn movie!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/18/2025, 11:51 AM
Man I hope this is good. Going in with super low expectations, but I’m open. If it’s terrible I’m not disappointed, so… User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/18/2025, 12:07 PM
Galactus looks awesome.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 12:10 PM
The character descriptions sound good imo…

I like that this version of Johnny is still a thrill seeker it seems.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/18/2025, 12:22 PM
Galactus looks great,shame they couldn't get The Silver Surfer right.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/18/2025, 12:25 PM
Excellent
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 12:59 PM
Galactus looks excellent it will suck if he’s not shown in more than half movie suck if they beat him in stupid way like kang with ants 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder