New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Pedro Pascal recently recorded a video from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and it offers fans a closer look at the actor's hair and beard for his MCU debut as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, now that filming has wrapped, it's fair to say Marvel Studios has done a great job of keeping the reboot's biggest secrets under wraps. 

We've seen a handful of set photos, but the cast (well, some of them, anyway) has only really been glimpsed from afar. Now, though, we have a much closer look at Pedro Pascal's comic-accurate hair for his role as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. 

The Last of Us star will also be rocking a short beard which there is precedent for on the page.

Admittedly, this isn't much to go on but Marvel Studios still hasn't released an official first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps beyond some concept art and we can't be sure whether a trailer will be released before the year is over. 

The San Diego Comic-Con and D23 trailers leaked online and, by the time D23 Brazil took place, Marvel Studios has reshot that with footage we'll presumably see in the final cut of the movie. 

Over the weekend, Galactus actor Ralph Ineson weighed in on the response to him being cast as the iconic comic book villain. 

"It was really humbling. When they announced that, I was like, 'How is that going to go down?' because there were a lot of big names that had been attached," he acknowledged. "I was expecting people to go, 'Sorry, who?' It was lovely and very heart-warming."

"It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it," Ineson added.

You can take a closer look at this video of Pascal - we've verified that it was recorded on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

FANTASTIC FOUR - Comic Accuracy or Historical Accuracy: Why It Is Important (UPDATED)
Related:

FANTASTIC FOUR - Comic Accuracy or Historical Accuracy: Why It Is Important (UPDATED)
THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson On Humbling Reaction To Galactus Casting: There Were Big Names Attached
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson On "Humbling" Reaction To Galactus Casting: "There Were Big Names Attached"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 12/9/2024, 10:08 AM
Oh boy, here come the supremacists.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/9/2024, 10:11 AM
@TheRedLeader - And yet, only you came
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/9/2024, 10:13 AM
@TheRedLeader -

? What are you even talking about?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/9/2024, 10:13 AM
@TheRedLeader - I hear more people call out so called supremacists than I ever see on here. Y'all gotta stop being so loose with that word. It's losing its power. I'm sure actual supremacists are happy the words are losing the sting.

Unless you mean clean shaven Richards supremacists... Of which I am. No stache for Reed. I'm something of a reverse supremacist when it comes to Ross though.

No stache for Reed
Full stache for Ross
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/9/2024, 10:25 AM
@TheRedLeader - Pedro Pascal is white.

He just needs to shave.

But he's going to be the best live action Reed we've had regardless.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2024, 10:29 AM
@TheRedLeader - is this sarcasm or a poor attempt at virtue signaling?
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/9/2024, 10:09 AM
Felt like he was kind of sleep walking through Gladiator II. Probably the only casting of the main four i’m not wholly on board with but the footage looked so good that i’m sure it’ll work better in context
Lilvic92
Lilvic92 - 12/9/2024, 10:16 AM
Bruh I really can’t articulate why, but I can’t stand the stache. Why not go either full beard or clean shaven. He just looks goofy as hell to me 🤦🏾‍♂️
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/9/2024, 10:20 AM
@Lilvic92 - News reports state that Thunderbolt Ross and his mustache got into a heated argument. They got divorced citing irreconcilable differences. The mustache died itself black and got involved with Reed Richards
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/9/2024, 10:24 AM
@DarthOmega - i knew I recognized it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/9/2024, 10:27 AM
@Matchesz - Word on the street is the stache is a little jezebel.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/9/2024, 10:23 AM
Thats Pedro Pascal alright
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/9/2024, 10:26 AM
Great casting as Reed, just wish he'd shave, but he's going to be great regardless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 10:26 AM
Damn , he looks good!!.

I’m honestly cool with the moustache & stubble look he’s got going on since I think he looks better with it than clean shaven (also , there’s precedent for Reed having facial hair in the comics)…

Plus , it’s something different & fresh from the other versions we have had.

Krasinski’s Reed had a full beard yet I don’t hear anyone complaining about that , I wonder why…

User Comment Image

Anyway , Pedro seemed good as Reed in the test footage (as he always is) so looking forward to seeing more of him in the role!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/9/2024, 10:31 AM
"There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding..." every Josh article starts like this.
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/9/2024, 10:32 AM
Yeah, casting for this whole thing feels off to me. Him as Richards, HER as SS, and RDJ as Doom
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/9/2024, 10:33 AM
@narrow290 - they should’ve had The Rock play The Thing. Right? Rock?

You know?

He’s a rock.

-Dad out
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/9/2024, 10:34 AM
@FrankenDad - What? Hell no
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/9/2024, 10:43 AM
@narrow290 - you must be fun at comedy shows.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 12/9/2024, 10:39 AM
Shave the stache or go full beard. He looks more like 60's Tony Stark lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 10:45 AM
Anyone thought of the reason he has a moustache is because that was common for men in the 60’s and this is set in a retro futuristic setting in that time period?.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder