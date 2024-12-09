New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, now that filming has wrapped, it's fair to say Marvel Studios has done a great job of keeping the reboot's biggest secrets under wraps.

We've seen a handful of set photos, but the cast (well, some of them, anyway) has only really been glimpsed from afar. Now, though, we have a much closer look at Pedro Pascal's comic-accurate hair for his role as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic.

The Last of Us star will also be rocking a short beard which there is precedent for on the page.

Admittedly, this isn't much to go on but Marvel Studios still hasn't released an official first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps beyond some concept art and we can't be sure whether a trailer will be released before the year is over.

The San Diego Comic-Con and D23 trailers leaked online and, by the time D23 Brazil took place, Marvel Studios has reshot that with footage we'll presumably see in the final cut of the movie.

Over the weekend, Galactus actor Ralph Ineson weighed in on the response to him being cast as the iconic comic book villain.

"It was really humbling. When they announced that, I was like, 'How is that going to go down?' because there were a lot of big names that had been attached," he acknowledged. "I was expecting people to go, 'Sorry, who?' It was lovely and very heart-warming."

"It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it," Ineson added.

You can take a closer look at this video of Pascal - we've verified that it was recorded on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - in the X posts below.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards on the set of ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



In theaters on July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/RRDRP03IXa — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 9, 2024 Pedro Pascal introducing Rachel Rutter for CNN Heroes pic.twitter.com/J52w2cwlcd — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) December 9, 2024

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.