Pedro Pascal On Why He Joined THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS After Being Attached To So Many Other Projects

If there's a big tentpole property on television or film, chances are high that Pedro Pascal is either in it or was at one point, up for a role.
It seems whenever there's a major role to be cast, Pascal's name inevitably surfaces at some point.
Case in point, he'll be seen in Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is slated to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026- arguably the two biggest films releasing that year.
And those films will come after Pascal has been seen in The Wild Robot, Gladiator II, season 2 of The Last of Us, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
As someone who can seemingly join any franchise he wants,THR asked Pascal why he said yes to the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.
"Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment. And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."
In a separate interview with Variety, Pascal and Vanessa Kirby recounted their reactions to seeing one another suited up for the first time.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently slated to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman directs from a script penned by Josh Friedman. It will be the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.
In the film, Pedro Pascal will portray Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm aka The Thing, Vanessa Kirby is Susan Storm/Ms. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.
Additionally, Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. Also appearing in unspecified roles are John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.
The film will take place in a 1960s alternate reality version of the MCU. The main cast are all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.