Pedro Pascal On Why He Joined THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS After Being Attached To So Many Other Projects

Pedro Pascal On Why He Joined THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS After Being Attached To So Many Other Projects

Actor Pedro Pascal is arguably the most in-demand actor in Hollywood, as any time there's a high caliber role up for casting, his name is at the top of the list.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2024 02:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

If there's a big tentpole property on television or film, chances are high that Pedro Pascal is either in it or was at one point, up for a role.

It seems whenever there's a major role to be cast, Pascal's name inevitably surfaces at some point.

Case in point, he'll be seen in Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is slated to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026- arguably the two biggest films releasing that year.

And those films will come after Pascal has been seen in The Wild Robot, Gladiator II, season 2 of The Last of Us, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. 

As someone who can seemingly join any franchise he wants,THR asked Pascal why he said yes to the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

"Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment. And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."

In a separate interview with Variety, Pascal and Vanessa Kirby recounted their reactions to seeing one another suited up for the first time.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently slated to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman directs from a script penned by Josh Friedman. It will be the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.

In the film, Pedro Pascal will portray Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic,  Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm aka The Thing,  Vanessa Kirby is Susan Storm/Ms. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

Additionally,  Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. Also appearing in unspecified roles are John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

The film will take place in a 1960s alternate reality version of the MCU. The main cast are all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Matt Shakman On How Long He Knew About RDJ's Doctor Doom Casting
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Matt Shakman On How Long He Knew About RDJ's Doctor Doom Casting
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets New Title As First Footage Debuts In Hall H; Team Will Appear In Next AVENGERS Movies
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets New Title As First Footage Debuts In Hall H; Team Will Appear In Next AVENGERS Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2024, 2:33 AM

I’m sure he’ll be great in it, but he’s still too old for the part.

They will regret this someday. And lose him before they want to.


Order66
Order66 - 7/28/2024, 2:57 AM
Vanessa Kirby is a smoke show!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 2:59 AM
Wasted effort in cheering for these announcements when marvel can just change them again due to poor box office and desperation.

Kang dynasty and secret wars were originally planned to be released 2025. What happened to Blade? Deadpool and wolverine wasnt even in the plan and they rushed that project to appease the fans with nostalgia bu weak writing

The point is, they are not the planning juggernaut that they were once was and everything now is just an adhoc mess of reactive decisions.

Wait until cap 4 and thunderbolts fail at the box office next year and get another list of delays and changed directions.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/28/2024, 3:21 AM
I think the announcements were a massive mistake screaming of desperation. Every Fantastic Four movie has performed poorly at the box office and critically, the brand is damaged and after Fant4stic are people even gonna turn up for it? Sure you've given them a comic accurate Galactus but you've forced it into their first movie rather than building up to him. Now you plan to have Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist of Avengers 5 with barely a movie of set-up?

After Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts under perform we'll see them panic and push everything back again or change plans again.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/28/2024, 3:24 AM
Errrrrrrrrrr money?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder