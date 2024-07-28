Pedro Pascal On Why He Joined THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS After Being Attached To So Many Other Projects

If there's a big tentpole property on television or film, chances are high that Pedro Pascal is either in it or was at one point, up for a role.

It seems whenever there's a major role to be cast, Pascal's name inevitably surfaces at some point.

Case in point, he'll be seen in Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is slated to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026- arguably the two biggest films releasing that year.

And those films will come after Pascal has been seen in The Wild Robot, Gladiator II, season 2 of The Last of Us, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As someone who can seemingly join any franchise he wants,THR asked Pascal why he said yes to the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

"Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment. And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."

At #SDCC, #FantasticFour star Pedro Pascal speaks on why he prioritized creating this film, despite his busy schedule pic.twitter.com/893x9Or3FT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2024

In a separate interview with Variety, Pascal and Vanessa Kirby recounted their reactions to seeing one another suited up for the first time.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby talk about the first time they put on their Fantastic Four, retro-futurism space suits. https://t.co/QvPXnz2ogN pic.twitter.com/fakVkfZdfL — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2024

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently slated to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman directs from a script penned by Josh Friedman. It will be the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.

In the film, Pedro Pascal will portray Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm aka The Thing, Vanessa Kirby is Susan Storm/Ms. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

Additionally, Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. Also appearing in unspecified roles are John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

The film will take place in a 1960s alternate reality version of the MCU. The main cast are all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.