Pedro Pascal Sidesteps FANTASTIC FOUR Question; Reveals That He Auditioned For Netflix's DAREDEVIL

Pedro Pascal brilliantly sidestepped a question about Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot in a new interview, while also revealing that he was up for a role in Netflix's defunct Daredevil series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 10, 2024 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

At this point, it seems highly likely that Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot, but since we are still waiting on that official casting announcement, the studio and everyone involved with the project are doing their best to keep a lid on things.

The Game of Thrones alum was the subject of a SAG-AFTRA career retrospective, and right at the end of the interview, he was asked outright if he'll be joining the MCU in Fantastic Four.

All Pascal would say in response was: "You said this was a 90-minute interview... it's well past 90 minutes.”

Some expert level sidestepping there! In the same interview, Pascal revealed that he auditioned for Netflix's Daredevil series before deciding to take his Narcos role instead. The actor said he would have played "a lawyer," but not the lawyer!

As for that long-awaited announcement, there are rumors that it might arrive soon. Like, very soon! Be sure to keep an eye on CBM over the rest of the weekend.

If the cast is indeed "locked-in," Pascal will likely be joined by Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

There are rumors that both Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One) are top picks to play Doctor Doom, but other actors are sure to be in contention.

The team's most prolific foe is not expected to have a significant role in the reboot (in fact, he may only show up in the post-credits scene), but the villain could well emerge as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - especially after the recent news that Marvel has decided to part ways with Kang actor Jonathan Majors.

Several well-placed sources have claimed that Doom will be one of the main villains of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Javier Bardem is said to be the top choice for Galactus, but his schedule may prevent him from signing on. The Eater of Worlds' herald is believed to be Silver Surfer, but a female take on the character. A recent rumor claimed that Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed for that role.

Matt Shakman will direct FF. Plot details are still a mystery, but Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Evansly - 2/10/2024, 5:02 PM
I don't see it but hope he surprises me
TheLight - 2/10/2024, 5:06 PM
Love the guy, but I'm not sensing Reed Richards from him. I'll still try to keep an open mind.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/10/2024, 5:15 PM
Love the guy in everything he's in, but I just don't see it. Fingers crossed he'll surprise.

My choice for RR was LaKeith Stanfield.
MCUKnight11 - 2/10/2024, 5:16 PM
Foggy Nelson maybe? Don't remember any other lawyers besides the main 2. As for F4, I would not have necessarily have put those 2 together but Last of Us is enough proof for me to know that I will be proven wrong.
Origame - 2/10/2024, 5:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I mean, there's plenty. It's still a lawyer show after all.

Granted nothing too major. Could've even been kingpins lawyer.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/10/2024, 5:21 PM
Don't see him as Reed, but definitely think he can pull off a menacing Doom.
Thanoice - 2/10/2024, 5:21 PM
It'll be announced when he's in the Deadpool 3 trailer
WruceBayne - 2/10/2024, 5:27 PM
What’s the big secret? All the question dodging and uncertainty makes this whole operation look shaky
Batmangina - 2/10/2024, 5:34 PM
He should be the Original White Tiger
TheFinestSmack - 2/10/2024, 5:52 PM
Kind of hoping that the reason they haven't officially announced anything is because 90% of the reaction has been, "I like him, but not for Reed..." And they're shifting things around behind the scenes, looking at other actors.
WruceBayne - 2/10/2024, 6:12 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I think you’re absolutely right. He was number 1 on their list until the reactions came out. Now he’s #2 with a #1 spot still pending.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/10/2024, 5:56 PM
what an ass hole response. already in character.
bobevanz - 2/10/2024, 6:04 PM
At this point I just want a great script with some awesome practical effects and giant man-made sets. That seems impossible, maybe they can prove me wrong

