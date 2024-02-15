THE FANTASTIC FOUR Artwork Unveiled By Phil Noto As Reboot's Cast Reacts To Yesterday's Announcement

Yesterday, Marvel Studios finally announced the cast of The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).

While these names have been on our radar for months, the fact the cast reveal was accompanied by a teaser image offering a first look at the team has sent excitement through the roof. We now know the story will be set during the 1960s, for example, and that lends the project a unique aesthetic.

Artist Phil Noto has today shared his take on The Fantastic Four; it's unclear whether this is an officially commissioned piece of artwork or something he put together for fans, but either way, it's...fantastic.

Cameras on the reboot aren't expected to begin rolling until the summer, so it could be a while before we get any official photos of the team. With any luck, more casting announcements - including who will play the movie's villain - are imminent.

The Fantastic Four's cast has also broken their silence on the news in a series of Instagram posts sharing that same teaser image.

"From our family to yours 💙💙💙💙 #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025," Pascal said, adding the "#AllYouNeedIsLove" hashtag. Kirby was next and revealed her excitement to bring Sue Storm back to the big screen. "Happy Valentine’s Day everybody. From our family to yours," the actress posted. "Very honoured to take on Sue Storm, Marvel’s OG lady since 1961. I hope to do her justice."

Moss-Bachrach had a little less to say and captioned his post with, "From our family to yours: HAPPY VALENTINE’S!!! #thefantasticfour." As for Quinn, he went with a simple, "Fantastic."

Marvel Studios concept artist Wes Burt has also commented on being enlisted to illustrate our first look at the MCU's First Family. You can read his comments below.