THE FANTASTIC FOUR Artwork Unveiled By Phil Noto As Reboot's Cast Reacts To Yesterday's Announcement

Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios artist Phil Noto has shared his take on The Fantastic Four's leads, while the newly announced cast has reacted to joining the MCU as Marvel's First Family. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2024 06:02 AM EST
Yesterday, Marvel Studios finally announced the cast of The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing). 

While these names have been on our radar for months, the fact the cast reveal was accompanied by a teaser image offering a first look at the team has sent excitement through the roof. We now know the story will be set during the 1960s, for example, and that lends the project a unique aesthetic. 

Artist Phil Noto has today shared his take on The Fantastic Four; it's unclear whether this is an officially commissioned piece of artwork or something he put together for fans, but either way, it's...fantastic. 

Cameras on the reboot aren't expected to begin rolling until the summer, so it could be a while before we get any official photos of the team. With any luck, more casting announcements - including who will play the movie's villain - are imminent. 

The Fantastic Four's cast has also broken their silence on the news in a series of Instagram posts sharing that same teaser image. 

"From our family to yours 💙💙💙💙 #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025," Pascal said, adding the "#AllYouNeedIsLove" hashtag. Kirby was next and revealed her excitement to bring Sue Storm back to the big screen. "Happy Valentine’s Day everybody. From our family to yours," the actress posted. "Very honoured to take on Sue Storm, Marvel’s OG lady since 1961. I hope to do her justice."

Moss-Bachrach had a little less to say and captioned his post with, "From our family to yours: HAPPY VALENTINE’S!!! #thefantasticfour." As for Quinn, he went with a simple, "Fantastic."

Marvel Studios concept artist Wes Burt has also commented on being enlisted to illustrate our first look at the MCU's First Family. You can read his comments below. 

Fogs - 2/15/2024, 6:29 AM
Why leave the mustache, whyyyy.....
Fogs - 2/15/2024, 6:30 AM
Other than that, I love EVERYTHING about it.
Usernametaken - 2/15/2024, 6:34 AM
@Fogs - Because he looks good with a mustache and of all the things that don't matter Reed Richard having a mustache might be at the very top.
EgoEgor - 2/15/2024, 6:35 AM
@Fogs - could be that he might have a mustache in the film. Production is well underway so they should have their looks down. But honestly, I don't mind. It's just facial hair.
harryba11zack - 2/15/2024, 6:39 AM
@Fogs - it adds sexiness to the character
WhatIfRickJames - 2/15/2024, 6:47 AM
@Fogs - it’s a flavor saver
JohnPain - 2/15/2024, 6:53 AM
@Fogs -
mountainman - 2/15/2024, 7:05 AM
@Usernametaken - It completely breaks the character.

In 60+ years, Reed Richards has never been known as a man with a mustache. This is just lazy. It doesn’t look like Reed Richard’s, it looks like Pedro Pascal wearing a Halloween Costume.

Will it ruin the movie? No. But it’s certainly the wrong decision and Pedro shaving his mustache would objectively be better for the role.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:25 AM
@Fogs - agreed. very unnecessary to have...unless he's going for that 60s/70s porn-stache
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:36 AM
@mountainman - am with you. It can't ever be perfect, but they can always try to get as close as possible to the comics.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:37 AM
Example: Lana and Lois. I freakin' hated the fact that in MoS, BvS, and JL Adams had red-to-lightish brown hair. Lois has ALWAYS had jet black hair. Then, on Smallville, which is a show I never was crazy about, Lana had black hair instead of the red hair she's always had.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:38 AM
I mean, how the hell hard is it to dye your hair?! They hire people to do it for you! (especially couldn't understand how Rosenbaum had to had his head shaved pretty much every day but they couldn't dye Kristin's hair at least once a week)

What's so hard about doing simple things to make the actor as comic accurate as possible?!
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:39 AM
@mountainman - sorry, they wouldn't let me post my whole response for some reason.
Twenty23Three - 2/15/2024, 7:45 AM
@Fogs - the guy probably got handed the job at the last possible minute and all of his photo references had the moustache.
Ryguy88 - 2/15/2024, 7:46 AM
@Fogs - because he drops to a 4 without it
mountainman - 2/15/2024, 7:46 AM
@lazlodaytona - Yup. It’s not like the look is the MOST important part. But it is important.

Gordon in The Batman was well done despite looking nothing like the character.

Ultron having a human looking mouth, but he seemed like the character.

Jackman doesn’t look exactly like comic Wolverine.

Performance and characterization are most important.

BUT….why not have the look be accurate? Especially when it’s something as simple as dyeing some hair or shaving a mustache.
AquaClunge - 2/15/2024, 6:35 AM
Anyone seen @DrRichards ?

I haven't seen him in a hot minute or am I blocked 😭😮‍💨
DrReedRichards - 2/15/2024, 7:12 AM
@AquaClunge -



You're not wrong, though. I did take some much needed time off.
Vigor - 2/15/2024, 7:26 AM
@AquaClunge - I think he blocked me for disagreeing with his anti-woman
-as-lead comments 🤷🏾‍♂️
DrReedRichards - 2/15/2024, 7:38 AM
@Vigor -

...excuse you, what? When did I ever react to having a woman as a lead? I'm one of those who insist that Sue is the strongest of the F4, so I kindly but strongly encourage you to remember more clearly before you make any more shit up about me.

Aka, check yourself before you wreck yourself.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:41 AM
@DrReedRichards - well?! Everyone likes you (mostly) and we're all waiting to see your thoughts about the casting! Pins and needles man...
Ryguy88 - 2/15/2024, 7:49 AM
@Vigor - we there was that time he defended an "anti-trans" comment
DrReedRichards - 2/15/2024, 7:49 AM
@lazlodaytona -

I've said it before, I'll say it again: their chemistry together is more important than each individual casting. But as it stands, I'm a fan of all four of them, with Ben's actor being the most exciting.
DrReedRichards - 2/15/2024, 7:49 AM
@Ryguy88 -

Do share.
Ryguy88 - 2/15/2024, 7:54 AM
@DrReedRichards -
Usernametaken - 2/15/2024, 6:35 AM
Really digging that golden age retro aesthetics.

My only hope for upcoming CBMs is that they don't look or have a story that we already seen 10 times already.
This movie seems to check all the boxes for that. Can't wait to see what the trailer will look like.
Doomsday8888 - 2/15/2024, 6:39 AM
Señor Fantastico.
harryba11zack - 2/15/2024, 6:41 AM
The best thing I like about this casting is that it proves that once you go black you can go back.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:42 AM
@harryba11zack - so unnecessary dude
WhatIfRickJames - 2/15/2024, 6:50 AM
I dig it. Glad they didn’t hold back on the reveal for Ben Grimm. An accurate Thing sells me on it even more, plus Vanessa Kirby IS the Invisible Woman
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2024, 6:53 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Kirby’s the only one I’m not sold on at all (Pedro as Reed has somewhat grown on me).

Maybe I need to check out her other work but I feel like Sue is a warm & even maternal figure at times while Vanessa’s characters from what I’ve seen tend to be cold to an extent.

We’ll see , I’m glad others see it and I’m certainly going to give her a shot!!.
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2024, 6:51 AM
I dig the artwork!!.

However while all things seem to indicate that this one atleast might be set in the 60’s , I am not gonna take yesterdays image as confirmation of that until I hear it from the horse’s mouth directly…

For all we know , yesterdays art could have just been a cute homage to their roots (I personally hope it is a period movie).

Anyway , looking forward to this regardless!!.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/15/2024, 6:56 AM
I hope they CGI the moustache off.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 7:44 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - :D


Clark would agree
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2024, 6:58 AM
Also , period piece or not…

I hope they find a way to do Peter’s & Johnny’s friendship in the future , it’s one of my favorites in comics.
FireandBlood - 2/15/2024, 7:00 AM
What’s the matter with you lot? Can’t grow a beard? It’s just a moustache, ffs 😂
mountainman - 2/15/2024, 7:08 AM
@FireandBlood - I have a thicker beard than Pascal can grow and think the mustache is stupid. Do you want to see Superman with a mullet, Wolverine with a bald head, or a green colored Thing?

Comic characters come from a visual medium and ones that have looked a specific way for decades aren’t represented well when their looks are changed in completely unnecessary ways.

The mustache looks stupid. And would be very easy for Pascal to shave off. He did it in WW84.
FireandBlood - 2/15/2024, 7:14 AM
@mountainman - But you was cool with Stark sporting a totally different beard? Or Thor having a beard in the first place?
FireandBlood - 2/15/2024, 7:14 AM
@mountainman - You’re nit picking, plain and simple. Reed’s had a beard before, now he’s got a moustache. It looks good on Pascal, therefor it works. Reeds most distinguishable feature is the greying in his hair, and guess what? It’s there.
mountainman - 2/15/2024, 7:35 AM
@FireandBlood - 95%+ of men in that era were clean shaven. It was a cultural norm.

Reed grew a beard when he got older and his character was more dark.

If Pedro had a full beard, it would represent a version of the character we’ve seen before. It still wouldn’t fit in with the 1960’s setting though.

Funny how you avoided the other comparisons. You know a bald headed Wolverine wouldn’t look like the character.

His white hair on the side of his head is no more or less character defining than the clean shaven face that he sported for decades, and particularly in the 1960’s.

Pedro was vast more due to his popularity than his fit for the role.

Regardless, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. This isn’t breaking the movie. It’s a dumb decision, but there is other stuff that looks good. What matters most is writing, characterization and story. We will see if those are good or not.
View Recorder