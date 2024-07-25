THE FANTASTIC FOUR Begins Filming As Pedro Pascal Shares Full Cast Photo Of Marvel's First Family

With Comic-Con upon us, Marvel Studios has finally commenced production on Fantastic Four and one of the film's stars has shared a photo of the main cast fully assembled for the first time ever!

By RohanPatel - Jul 25, 2024 02:07 PM EST
As one Marvel Studios blockbuster storms into theaters this weekend, filming has now commenced on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future as it's being reported that cameras are now rolling on The Fantastic Four, which opens in theaters exactly one year from today!

To mark the occasion, star Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic) shared the first full cast photo of Marvel's First Family, featuring himself alongside Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Ebon Ross-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch).

While plot details remain scarce, the film will be a period piece set during the 1960s. It's also been heavily hinted that it will be in a different timeline, presumably meaning that the events of the film will not take place in the Sacred Timeline of Earth-616.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed, "It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image. There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say...

Matt Shakman (WandaVision; Game of ThronesIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is helming the upcoming feature, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron. Kevin Feige is onboard as the producer, alongside Grant Curtis, Nick Pepin, and Jamie Christopher.

In addition to the titular foursome, the film will also star Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and an undisclosed actor voicing H.E.R.B.I.E.

Even though filming has just gotten underway, the film's four leading stars are all expected to make an apperance during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation on Saturday night. As for what they'll reveal, well, that's anyone's guess at the moment, but we'd imagine whatever it is, it'll be of the epic variety. 

The presentation is expected to be heavily focused on the films, so it's likely we'll get new looks at Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, although we wouldn't rule out updates on Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and other Disney+ titles, although all eyes will likely be on the end of the presentation as many are hopeful we'll get some clarity on the future Phase Six slate, namely on the status of Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.  

The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025!

Check out the photos below:

