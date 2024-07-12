THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast Arrive In London Ahead Of Production Later This Month - Photos

Marvel Studios is finally set to begin production on The Fantastic Four later this month, and three of the four main cast members are now in London to prepare for rehearsals...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Fantastic Four

Cameras are expected to start rolling on The Fantastic Four towards the end of the month (the day after SDCC, according to Kevin Feige), and cast members have now begun to arrive in London ahead of rehearsals, which should be getting underway early next week.

Photographers snapped Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), who will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), who will play as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), who will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, arriving for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse along with director Matt Shakman.

There was no sign of Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), who has been cast as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Check out the photos at the link below, along with an impressive new fan-poster.

The news broke earlier this year that Julia Garner (Ozark) has been cast as a female take on the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal).Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and he'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Official plot details are still a mystery, but Feige did recently confirm the rumor that The Fantastic Four will actually be set in an alternate universe. This would obviously suggest that the characters will be Variants from some other part of the Multiverse that will eventually find their way to the main MCU timeline (possibly due to the interdimensional rift Dar-Benn caused at the end of The Marvels).

The Marvel Studios boss has also confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

