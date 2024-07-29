THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Artwork Teases Mole Man And Reveals More Of Reimagined New York City

Marvel Studios put the spotlight on The Fantastic Four: First Steps in a big way at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. You can read more about that here, but fans fortunate enough to attend the Hall H panel walked out with a very cool map of New York City.

We now have a closer look at and, as well as confirming the presence of the "FF Clean Energy Complex" on Governor's Island, we also learn that the Baxter Building's launch pad is named the "Excelsior" (a tribute to the late Stan Lee).

"Yancy St Neighborhood" can also be seen, though the biggest reveal is Subterranea!

The comic book readers among you will know that's the home to Harvey Elder's Mole Man, his Moloids, and various other monstrous creatures who hide out in caverns miles beneath the Earth's surface.

Needless to say, this feels a lot like confirmation that Mole Man will indeed make an appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, even if it's only for an opening battle.

Galactus and the Silver Surfer will be the reboot's lead villains, of course, and director Matt Shakman broke his silence on the world-eating baddie in an interview with ComicBook.com this weekend.

"I love Galactus," the WandaVision helmer started. "You know, when you've got Galactus, you gotta go big or go home, as you can see. We've got Ralph Ineson playing [Galactus], and he's fantastic."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.