THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Artwork Teases Mole Man And Reveals More Of Reimagined New York City

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Artwork Teases Mole Man And Reveals More Of Reimagined New York City

A newly revealed map of New York City based on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' retro/future 1960s New York City teases plans for Mole Man, the Baxter Building, and more. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios put the spotlight on The Fantastic Four: First Steps in a big way at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. You can read more about that here, but fans fortunate enough to attend the Hall H panel walked out with a very cool map of New York City. 

We now have a closer look at and, as well as confirming the presence of the "FF Clean Energy Complex" on Governor's Island, we also learn that the Baxter Building's launch pad is named the "Excelsior" (a tribute to the late Stan Lee).

"Yancy St Neighborhood" can also be seen, though the biggest reveal is Subterranea!

The comic book readers among you will know that's the home to Harvey Elder's Mole Man, his Moloids, and various other monstrous creatures who hide out in caverns miles beneath the Earth's surface. 

Needless to say, this feels a lot like confirmation that Mole Man will indeed make an appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, even if it's only for an opening battle. 

Galactus and the Silver Surfer will be the reboot's lead villains, of course, and director Matt Shakman broke his silence on the world-eating baddie in an interview with ComicBook.com this weekend.

"I love Galactus," the WandaVision helmer started. "You know, when you've got Galactus, you gotta go big or go home, as you can see. We've got Ralph Ineson playing [Galactus], and he's fantastic."

You can take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' New York City in the X posts below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Comic-Con Trailer Leaks Online And Reveals Galactus, The Thing, And More
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Comic-Con Trailer Leaks Online And Reveals Galactus, The Thing, And More
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Baxter Building Revealed As Director Confirms We're NOT Getting Origin Story
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Baxter Building Revealed As Director Confirms We're NOT Getting Origin Story
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/29/2024, 6:17 AM
Release the footage, you damn gatekeepers!

Daddy needs to update his profile pic.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/29/2024, 6:19 AM
@DrReedRichards - Have you flat out not seen it, or are you after a proper/official release?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/29/2024, 6:18 AM
I think you could make a (very dangerous) drinking game out of you saying "needless to say".
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/29/2024, 6:18 AM
Mole Man will probably be the Underminer of this movie (which is ironic). Probably intro scene villain.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/29/2024, 6:19 AM
the MCU is officially dead
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/29/2024, 6:22 AM
@YouFlopped - I guess the people watching Deadpool and Wolverine multiple times in the cinema (like me) didn't get the memo.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/29/2024, 6:40 AM
@Urubrodi - yeah sure lmao 🤣 barely made more than BP 😂😂😂 with all that promo and dick gobbling y’all doing?

Only 207m? Not even Spider man numbers? Yeah… it’s over with lol.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 6:41 AM
@YouFlopped - The Only thing Dead is Marvel Studio Haters.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/29/2024, 6:49 AM
@YouFlopped - lol you're truly a disgrace as a troll, tarnishing the memory of some great ones that passed through CBM.com
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 6:20 AM
That’s sweet , love the retro vibe of that artwork.

Also this more or less confirms imo that Paul Walter Hauser is Mole Man which I’m all for!!.

User Comment Image
Gotham82
Gotham82 - 7/29/2024, 6:35 AM
loved the little promo they pulled together even though they literally just started the movie.The glimpse of galactus was cool and has reedemed the fox itteration.

The movie itself is givng a jestson vibe very different and for a period peice it seems like it will be all right and no snoozefest .

Fingers crossed it doesn't dissapoint as 2025 is not long off , hopefully it gets good polish and no dodgy cgi.

if they need to delay it would be better than rushing it out i mean movies with less cgi take longer than this to produce hope it turns out well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 6:59 AM
@Gotham82 - I am concerned about the short turnaround but it seems like they are already working on the VFX and might do so throughout filming which could allow them more of a chance to have polished cg

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder