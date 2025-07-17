THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Blue-Carpet Premiere Event with New Sneak Peek to Stream Live On Disney+

Marvel Studios has announced that Disney+ will live stream the blue-carpet event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Monday, July 21. The event gets underway at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. PT, with a full replay available to stream shortly after.

Expected to attend are: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles, director Matt Shakman, producer Kevin Feige, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, and composer Michael Giacchino.

"This unprecedented live experience marks a new chapter for Disney+, bringing fans closer than ever to the excitement, glamour, and behind-the-scenes action of a red-carpet film premiere. From celebrity arrivals to cast interviews and special surprises, the livestream provides Disney+ subscribers around the world exclusive access, including a special sneak peek at the film before it opens in theaters."

You can check out a teaser for the event at the link below.

Don’t miss a moment as Marvel's first family steps out on to the blue carpet. Tune in Monday, July 21 @ 7pm PT for the livestream of The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere, exclusively on Disney+.



Experience the film in theaters July 25. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/KtdA9Lf0jW — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 17, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.