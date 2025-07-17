THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Blue-Carpet Premiere Event With New Sneak Peek To Stream Live On Disney+

Marvel Studios has announced that the world premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be live-streamed on Disney+ this Monday, and subscribers will get to see an exclusive sneak peek of the reboot.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has announced that Disney+ will live stream the blue-carpet event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Monday, July 21. The event gets underway at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. PT, with a full replay available to stream shortly after.

Expected to attend are: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles, director Matt Shakman, producer Kevin Feige, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, and composer Michael Giacchino.

"This unprecedented live experience marks a new chapter for Disney+, bringing fans closer than ever to the excitement, glamour, and behind-the-scenes action of a red-carpet film premiere. From celebrity arrivals to cast interviews and special surprises, the livestream provides Disney+ subscribers around the world exclusive access, including a special sneak peek at the film before it opens in theaters."

You can check out a teaser for the event at the link below.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/17/2025, 9:42 AM
Cant wait for Feige and co to deaperately promote this movie using the next avengers movie 😭😭😭
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 9:49 AM
Cool , I’ll try to catch it live if I can!!.

Given that Natasha Lyonne will be there , I guess that means she’s not been cut from the film as I felt she might have been alongside Malkovich…

My guesses are either Alicia Masters or Sharon Ventura but either way, I think a lot if not all of her scenes will be with Ben.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/17/2025, 9:57 AM
IT'S HAPPENING
mountainman
mountainman - 7/17/2025, 10:01 AM
You know who won’t be at the premier? John Malkovich.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/17/2025, 10:04 AM
