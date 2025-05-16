THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design

We got a first look at Funko's initial wave of POPs for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (beware of spoilers for one particular character below) earlier today, and thanks to some new images, we now have a glimpse of the 6-inch Galactus POP.

Aside from a couple of obscured shots in the trailers and some blurry promo art, we have yet to get a proper look at this first comic-accurate (he did appear as a cloud in Fox's Fantastic Four sequel) take on the Devourer of Worlds, who will be played/voiced by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Nosferatu).

Though this POP is obviously not the most detailed representation of how the powerful villain will be depicted in the movie, it does give us our best look yet at the finer points of the costume and overall character design.

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson admitted during a 2024 interview. "My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

As for whether we might see him return as Galactus down the line, the actor said, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

Check out the Funko POP images below along with some other FF merch.

First Look at ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ Funko Pops!



Featuring a First Look at Galactus and Franklin Richards.#TheFantasticFourFirstSteps hits Theaters July 25! pic.twitter.com/jfwr7LjW3G — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) May 16, 2025

DUDE GALACTUS DESIGN LOOKS SO SICK pic.twitter.com/H88WOwhFNP — richie 4️⃣ (@fantasticRichie) May 16, 2025

The Thing 1:10th scale collectible with scene inspired by Fantastic Four #642 cover launches for pre-order on MAY 21st at select retailers!#McFarlaneToys #Marvel #TheThing #FantasticFour #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/9K1FGQKSsE — McFarlane Toys (@mcfarlanetoys) May 16, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.