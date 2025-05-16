THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design

Some more tie-in merchandise for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed, giving us a better look at the character design for the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus...

By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2025 06:05 PM EST
We got a first look at Funko's initial wave of POPs for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (beware of spoilers for one particular character below) earlier today, and thanks to some new images, we now have a glimpse of the 6-inch Galactus POP.

Aside from a couple of obscured shots in the trailers and some blurry promo art, we have yet to get a proper look at this first comic-accurate (he did appear as a cloud in Fox's Fantastic Four sequel) take on the Devourer of Worlds, who will be played/voiced by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Nosferatu).

Though this POP is obviously not the most detailed representation of how the powerful villain will be depicted in the movie, it does give us our best look yet at the finer points of the costume and overall character design.

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson admitted during a 2024 interview. "My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

As for whether we might see him return as Galactus down the line, the actor said, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

Check out the Funko POP images below along with some other FF merch.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 6:05 PM
What the hell is this? Galactus needs to be at least 3 times bigger than that.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/16/2025, 6:20 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Eat Blue Steel!

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/16/2025, 6:06 PM
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2025, 6:08 PM
When they put those celestials on screen looking accurate AF, I just knew Galactus would follow suit
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/16/2025, 7:52 PM
?si=rgLcT2Jr-mnVDym_

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/16/2025, 6:12 PM
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/16/2025, 6:14 PM
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 5/16/2025, 7:17 PM
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 6:20 PM
He looks as accurate as you would expect.

I'd like a closer look at Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer though, it also looks cool.

And judging by the whole set we're definitely gonna see baby Franklin at some point during the movie. They might actually be keeping some things very close to their vest Endgame style and not show us that when they're going back up there in space again, they're taking their son as well in his own baby space suit. I say "Endgame style" because they hid that Thor, Rocket and Smart Hulk were also walking with the other Avengers in their Quantum suits.
Baf
Baf - 5/16/2025, 6:52 PM
M.O.D.O.K. looking
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/16/2025, 7:01 PM
I'm suffering from severe Pascal fatigue but I think Ralph Ineson will nail Galactus.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/16/2025, 7:11 PM
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 7:13 PM
Looks right out of the comics👍🏾
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 7:13 PM
too bad they wasted him on this bullshit
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 7:50 PM
@grif - You jumping the gun with your temper is bullshit.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 10:16 PM
@grif - Stop being obese.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 7:37 PM
Galactic will be the best thing in this movie.

Too bad about female Silver Surfer, bad casting for Ben Grimm & The Thing's crappy voice, and Pedro not shaving tho.

Fantastic Four: One step forward, two steps backwards...
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 10:23 PM
- Galactus
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 7:45 PM
Galactus, devourer of world's is only gonna be the size of a mid-sized Manhattan skyscraper?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/16/2025, 8:41 PM
@DocSpock - yeah, I'm not digging that all. He needs to be the biggest thing we've ever seen.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/16/2025, 9:57 PM
@DocSpock - He does have the ability to manipulate his size of course.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 11:25 PM
@Feralwookiee -

Yeah, when I see a hot chick, I can do that.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/16/2025, 7:46 PM
Yeah because funko pops are the perfect depiction of a characters look
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 7:51 PM
the problem with them bringing in Galactus this late in the game , is that he's kinda already been done / outscaled in terms of visual presence thanks to that shitty eternals film.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/16/2025, 8:40 PM
@harryba11zack - I haven't seen that, but the scale is closer than the FF trailer. Galactus isn't Godzilla. He eats planets.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 9:00 PM
@JacobsLadder - i said "visual presence", what they do is completey differemt from each other, however the threat of our heroes dealing with a colossal enemy is now tainted.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 8:07 PM
Off-topic: NexusPointNews has a scoop that Jocasta will debut in the Vision Quest series.

https://www.nexuspointnews.com/post/exclusive-marvel-studios-vision-quest-set-to-introduce-jocasta

It correlates with the leaked concept art from March.

@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/16/2025, 9:56 PM
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 10:17 PM
Why are people on this site so uneducated on comics? The same folks crying about size and scale completely ignore that Galactus can change his size and scale at will.

