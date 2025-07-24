THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is On The Rise Ahead Of Thursday Previews

With just hours to go before The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in North American theaters, the Marvel Studios reboot's Rotten Tomatoes score has risen to its highest number yet. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The review embargo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps lifted on Tuesday, and while the first wave of reviews was very positive, the reboot's Rotten Tomatoes score has been hovering around the mid-80s for the past couple of days. 

The movie finally arrives in U.S. theaters later this afternoon, and that percentage score is now on the rise! With 174 reviews counted as we write this, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has an average rating of 89%. It debuted with 88% (the same score as Thunderbolts*), but this is the highest point it's reached on the review aggregator so far. 

Can it possibly crack the 90s? That remains to be seen in the coming days, but either way, it ranks among Marvel Studios' best-reviewed movies. 

Vanessa Kirby has received the lion's share of praise for her take on Sue Storm. "Vanessa is able to convey Sue's power and humanity so brilliantly," filmmaker Matt Shakman recently explained. "She's tough, but she’s also the emotional leader. Shes great in terms of handling all situations. And she's a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. She flies by the seat of her pants."

Sue is also shown as head of the Future Foundation. Addressing that, Kirby said, "We wanted to focus on her leading efforts to advance humanity and make positive changes without it being about her breaking barriers as a woman. I really appreciated that approach because I didn't want gender to be the focus."

It remains to be seen how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps can soar at the box office, but analysts predict a domestic start of over $100 million for the long-awaited return of Marvel's First Family to the big screen. 

In our review of the movie, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Check out a new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/24/2025, 5:08 AM
User Comment Image

Doubt I'll find the time to watch it this weekend with my fiance and I going on a little vacation but looking forward to checking this out
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/24/2025, 5:51 AM
@Wahhvacado - good report. Please keep us posted and let us know what you plan on having for lunch Saturday too. We are all anxious to know.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 5:20 AM
Let's just manage expectations as Thunderbolts had a high rt score but failed to crack 400m. But then again this is a one and done film, in a sense and no need to known the mcu.

But that post credit, my audience was, how shoyld i say it. Silent? Maybe most are normies so they didnt care or dont know what was going on 😅
Sinner
Sinner - 7/24/2025, 5:20 AM
@vectorsigma right now

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 5:23 AM
@Sinner - lolz why? Superman is in a good standing right now. It will still have good legs.

Tbh, F4 rewatcheability is very low imo. But lets see how the general audience reacts. Just my initial observation
Sinner
Sinner - 7/24/2025, 5:25 AM
@vectorsigma - You know you didn’t wanna see that score go up
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/24/2025, 5:26 AM
@Sinner - huh? Why are you thinking that? I wrote a review lolz!

###########
OT.

Watch Ne Zha 2 english dub in Aug from A24!

Ne Zha 1 full movie (region locked but free)



Ne Zha 2 A24 english trailer

?si=O3cY0vaMitJE9O-Q

Ne Zha 2 Chinese trailer

?si=nY41q5qcgMF-d3tg

My non spoiler Ne Zha 2 review

https://comicbookmovie.com/animated-features/ne-zha-2-review-when-animation-blends-perfectly-well-with-creativity-and-imagination-a217360

Lets go!!!!!
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/24/2025, 5:44 AM
So if Fantastic Four: First Steps is good, why has every trailer and clip from it sucked so bad? Why haven't we seen a single great moment from the movie?

It comes across like The Amazing Spider-Man 2012: a movie wit bad casting, terrible characterizations, ugly directing, poor writing and a movie that strained to be cool but couldn't pull it off. And that very bad movie has a 71% critics score and 77% audience score on RT. Thunderbolts, a flatline flop that was less exciting than an average TV series episode, has an 88% RT critics score with a 93% audience score.

Superman has managed to be a hit because it's dumb[frick] fun for some people. Fantastic Four seems more stiff and unable to be a silly dumb[frick] movie like Superman.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/24/2025, 5:46 AM
@PartyKiller - A wonderful, worthless review from someone who hasn't seen the movie. 👏
Sinner
Sinner - 7/24/2025, 5:47 AM
@JoshWilding - He said “if the movies so good, why haven’t I seen any great scene from a movie I haven’t seen?”

You can’t make this up 😂
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/24/2025, 5:52 AM
Cbm of the year!

User Comment Image

