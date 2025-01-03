THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Reveals Some Major Plot Details For The Reboot - SPOILERS

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps, particularly with the action set in another reality. The nature of the Multiverse Saga means Marvel's First Family will travel to the Sacred Timeline but first, they'll need to take on Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Much has been said about the possibility of Galactus being a Multiversal villain. We've also heard that Franklin Richards will be tied to the character and likely a big part of what brings the Fantastic Four to Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday thanks to his powerful mutant abilities.

Today, we have some new intel from scooper @MyTimeToShineH about where we'll find the heroes when The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins.

She claims that, "The team disbands after the birth of Franklin Richards but comes back together when the Silver Surfer arrives on Earth to warn them about Galactus."

It's previously been reported that a montage will show us the Fantastic Four's previous adventures (and many of their most iconic foes), only to reveal that they're no longer a team and their celebrity status has taken something of a hit.

With Marvel Studios skipping their origin story in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it makes sense to pick up with the heroes after they've disbanded. Why? Well, if we aren't going to see them come together for the first time, seeing them put their differences aside to reassemble will be the next best thing and a lot of fun.

After all, just like in the comics, how better to bring them back together than by pitting them against the Eater of Worlds?

"It was really humbling," Galactus actor Ralph Ineson said in a recent interview. "When they announced that, I was like 'How is that going to go down?' because there were a lot of big names that had been attached. I was expecting people to go, 'Sorry, who?' It was lovely and very heart-warming."

"It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it," he added.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.