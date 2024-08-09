THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos May Reveal Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Suited Up With [SPOILER]

Some blurry photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have found their way online and they offer what could be an early glimpse at Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm in a comic-accurate blue suit...

The same photographer who recently provided us with an early look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps UK set has today posted photos showing an actor they believe is Vanessa Kirby. 

She's blonde and appears to be wearing the same blue costume we saw in that first look concept art for the reboot, so we'd say there's a good chance this is indeed the Mission: Impossible star. If not, then it's likely a stunt double. 

We're unsure whether cameras were rolling but it looks like the Invisible Woman is cradling a baby as she falls to the ground (in this instance, a crash pad). 

That baby could be significant too because there have been rumblings for a while now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feature Reed and Sue's young son, Franklin Richards. On the page, he's an incredibly powerful mutant with the ability to reshape and create realities, potentially making him a crucial part of how Marvel's First Family arrives on Earth-616.

These aren't the best quality photos thanks to the distance and, for all we know, that's not even Sue! Still, the blue costume and white boots are hard to ignore and this is quite clearly a stunt of some sort which involves the character holding a small child. 

Marvel Studios is bound to tighten security over the coming weeks and, if The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't shoot on location (based on these impressive sets, it may not need to), then this blurry shot of Sue might be all we have for quite some time...

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Vigor
Vigor - 8/9/2024, 12:36 PM
Shiny costume, like spidermans new one. Nice. Comics come to life
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/9/2024, 12:40 PM
I want to see set photos of Pedro Pascal acting stretchy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 1:05 PM
@IAmAHoot - ?si=ZB3ioW3OjSclJCGL
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/9/2024, 12:47 PM
But was the baby truly on set with Vanessa?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/9/2024, 12:51 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - yep. Same baby from American Sniper
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/9/2024, 12:53 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - low quality MCU it’s probably not even her real baby
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/9/2024, 1:29 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Vanessa? So, you are telling me that's not the real Sue Storm from The Fantastic Four #1? Wow, what a fake movie.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/9/2024, 12:48 PM
If the suits are that shiny blue, that'd be great.

Baby Franklin? :3
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/9/2024, 1:00 PM
Oh shit, they’re in those Alex Ross shiny suits 😮
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 1:08 PM
Interesting though it likely seems like it could be a stunt double doing that scene with a fake baby…

Maybe Galactus is here for Franklin since he feels he could threaten the latter’s existence or something (they do have a connection in the comics)?.

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/9/2024, 1:16 PM
Hate it!



Because I can't see it hahaha
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/9/2024, 1:44 PM
Completely off topic and probably way late to the conversation...but I just watched Batman: Caped Crusader and, although I am sick of alternative universes, the show is [frick]ing fantastic! Great writing, acting and animation! So much more than I expected!

User Comment Image

