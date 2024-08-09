THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos May Reveal Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm Suited Up With [SPOILER]

The same photographer who recently provided us with an early look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps UK set has today posted photos showing an actor they believe is Vanessa Kirby.

She's blonde and appears to be wearing the same blue costume we saw in that first look concept art for the reboot, so we'd say there's a good chance this is indeed the Mission: Impossible star. If not, then it's likely a stunt double.

We're unsure whether cameras were rolling but it looks like the Invisible Woman is cradling a baby as she falls to the ground (in this instance, a crash pad).

That baby could be significant too because there have been rumblings for a while now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feature Reed and Sue's young son, Franklin Richards. On the page, he's an incredibly powerful mutant with the ability to reshape and create realities, potentially making him a crucial part of how Marvel's First Family arrives on Earth-616.

These aren't the best quality photos thanks to the distance and, for all we know, that's not even Sue! Still, the blue costume and white boots are hard to ignore and this is quite clearly a stunt of some sort which involves the character holding a small child.

Marvel Studios is bound to tighten security over the coming weeks and, if The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't shoot on location (based on these impressive sets, it may not need to), then this blurry shot of Sue might be all we have for quite some time...

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.