THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Show Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad And Possibly Yancy St.

The first photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have found their way online showcasing the Baxter Building's launch pad, futuristic city streets, and possibly even Yancy Street...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Production on The Fantastic Four: First Steps began in London today and we now have the first photos from set. These appear to have been taken with a drone as we see the Baxter Building's "Excelsior" launch pad being constructed from above. 

A recently revealed city map for this alternate reality 1960s New York City confirmed it sits adjacent to the Baxter Building and is presumably where the team takes off in the Fantasticar when setting off on adventures together. 

That iconic "4" logo will glow blue in sunlight by the looks of it and, elsewhere, it appears Marvel Studios is constructing whole city streets. Given how unique this take on the Big Apple appears to be, this was likely the only option and makes more sense than shooting on location. 

It's possible we'll eventually see the cast suited up, similar to when Deadpool & Wolverine was shooting in the UK. For now, though, this could be the only glimpse we get at The Fantastic Four: First Steps for a while. 

Also pictured below is a set described as a "small town." However, we have a feeling that's actually meant to be Ben Grimm's stomping grounds of Yancy Street.

Back to the aforementioned city map and this neighbourhood definitely didn't look quite as advanced as the rest of New York. It's obviously hard to say for sure at this early stage in production.

Take a closer look at these photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

1 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 12:08 PM
Just bring back Kang
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 12:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's over Kang bros.

Doom bros in da hizzooooo!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/30/2024, 12:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - They will bring back Kaye first.

User Comment Image
ForceofWakanda
ForceofWakanda - 7/30/2024, 12:49 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Let it go, Kang gone lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 12:56 PM
@ObserverIO - Robert Downy Jr beat a lot more hooas than Majors..this is just total bs
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 12:57 PM
@GeneralZod - he never left
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 12:57 PM
@ForceofWakanda - did you knew he just won the perseverance award?
He waz kang
RedFury
RedFury - 7/30/2024, 12:14 PM
It always blows my mind how much money, time, and effort goes into building practical sets that end up being demolished at the end of a shoot; especially stuff on this scale. I wonder how much the price tag on something like this is?

I used to drive by this small town they built on some farm land to make a three little pigs musical on my way to work. The effort they put into this thing was impressive. Then a month later I saw a crew ripping it all down, and a dozer finishing it off like it was never there. Those set designers are a special breed to be able to put that kind of work into something just for it to be ripped apart in a blink of an eye.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/30/2024, 12:23 PM
@RedFury - its chump change especially if the movie is a hit. FF will be a hit and this money will be all recouped three to four times over.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 12:26 PM
@RedFury - These days with UK filming they recycle a LOT so less of the full destroying stuff after but otherwise, yeh, I agree.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 12:27 PM
@RedFury - dude. you are dead-on with your assessment
RedFury
RedFury - 7/30/2024, 12:36 PM
@supermanrex - so true, the confidence of knowing it'll make a profit certainly makes putting whatever dime into this worth it. Still makes you wonder how much this kind of stuff costs them though with the crazy costs of labour, supplies, and disposal these days.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/30/2024, 12:37 PM
@Apophis71 - that's nice to hear. With skyrocketing costs they must have changed up the industry a bit. I do environmental construction for a living and when I first started 13 years ago we used to send everything off site. Nowadays I've become a professional hider of dirt because they can't afford to truck anything away anymore lol.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/30/2024, 12:40 PM
@lazlodaytona - I'd be begging them to let me just take this stuff home haha.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/30/2024, 12:16 PM
I really hope RDJ Doom is a massive misdirection. Even the title I’m hoping out for some massive misdirection. Because if we’re only getting one post credit with him to set him up to be the next big bad following Endgame, it all feels very… rushed.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/30/2024, 12:19 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - agreed. It doesn't matter who he plays now...I see him as Tony Stark.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 12:23 PM
@JobinJ - I refuse to see Oppenheimer because he plays somebody else.

Mars Attacks gives me a Nicholson sized migraine.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/30/2024, 12:23 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine -

Well thanos was also only post credit teases plus a brief cameo in guardians 1.

And infinity war was mostly his movie with him as the lead practically so they could do the same in Doomsday which is probably why it’s called that.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 7/30/2024, 12:24 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I don't think it will feel rushed, he will get at least the same amount of development as Thanos (1 or 2 post credit scenes and 2 Avengers movies). I'm sure he's going to be introduced in Fantastic Four first
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 7/30/2024, 12:25 PM
@HulkisHoly - Beat me by one minute
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/30/2024, 12:26 PM
@YouCray04 -

😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 12:42 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - oh it definitely is and seems like sadly a very clear pivot away from Kang and the council…

Maybe I’m the only one but I had enjoyed that thus far and it just feels like a reactionary move which is unfortunate

Why they didn’t just recast the character given they had a built in excuse with the variants is beyond me.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/30/2024, 12:57 PM
@JobinJ - Come on do you only see Michael Keaton and Christian Bale as Batman?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/30/2024, 1:07 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I meant in the MCU specifically.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/30/2024, 1:09 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - while I am excited for RDJ and Doom, I have to agree with you about the "rushed" part. Technically, WandaVision kicked this new saga off, and during all that time between the shows and movies, the stories seem disconnected. I've skipped a few features. Now, WE'RE HERE, and I'm asking "damn! what has really been happening during these phases?"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 12:21 PM
It's happening!

This past week I feel like I fell asleep as Marvel was pleasuring me and then woke up to more orgasms.
Just don't tell Marvel I was thinking of leaving them and breaking up with them in the form of a note on the bed pillow before all this happened.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 12:30 PM
@ObserverIO - please go on
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 12:21 PM
?si=z36TtyHeQ6gD6ftU

They have barely started shooting and MS was STILL able to bring SOMETHING to SDCC, while Gunn has been shooting since February and he could be only arsed to show a decades old DC logo.

We're cooked.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 12:28 PM
@Doomsday8888 - LOL!!!!!

Love Brdges in that scene!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 12:32 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Nuts they, reportedly, spent 24hrs shoouting something they could show at SDCC prior to the start of main filming.

I don't even care if non of that makes it into the final film and redone (or fully ditched), I simply respect any studio for any film (if interested in it or not) going to that kind of effort to give the fans something at a comic convention but having the Fantasticar to fly over the stage/audience too....
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 12:48 PM
@Nomi929
He was great in it!

@Apophis71
Absolutely.
Hats off.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:24 PM
@Doomsday8888 - it's not that he couldn't. It's that he didn't want to.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/30/2024, 12:27 PM
Damn! Nothing's a secret anymore. I'm shocked Marvel was able to hold Wolverine masking up, back some.

Anyway..... I'M HERE FOR THE F4 MOVIE!!!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/30/2024, 12:28 PM
Is the MCU Hype Back?

I think it is

Deadpool & Wolverine going for 1 Billion + at the box office

Russo's doing Doomsday and Secret Wars with Dr Doom as the Major Bad being played by RDJ

Daredevil Born Again Trailer soon

Blade being Rated R

Hulk battling Red Hulk in Brave New World

Sentry being a major part of Thunderbolts
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 12:29 PM
Can't tell if that RKO Palace set is '60s, '50s or '40s.

Wonder if Reed and Ben will have their WWII history intact in this movie (originally Reed helped the French resistance and Ben was an Ace fighter pilot, before the sliding timescale retconned it).
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 12:39 PM
@ObserverIO - This is an image of RKO Palace from 1956 I think

User Comment Image

So COULD easily be 50's, this is how it looked mid 60's

User Comment Image

As it isn't our timeline however can play with a mix of older (that isn't changed the way it was for us in the 60's) with their fictional futuristic updates in differing ways fairly easily.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 12:52 PM
@ObserverIO - Did a quick check and in our universe Danny Kaye started doing his specials (which the set seemed to be showing) in 1963 so I'd say they are going for early 60's by looking more late 50's rather than going for mid 60's which could look too much to some eyes as 70's.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 1:04 PM
@Apophis71 - True but Joe Dimaggio doing kids TV shows was more of a '50s thing. So maybe it's a blend of periods like you say, since this is an alternate history.

I'd say the fashion looks more '50s but people were still wearing that stuff in the '60s too. Especially if you look at the early Lee/Kirby comics.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:25 PM
@Nomis929 - how sizable is your personal collection? What book is most special to you.
1 2

