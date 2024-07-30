THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Show Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad And Possibly Yancy St.

Production on The Fantastic Four: First Steps began in London today and we now have the first photos from set. These appear to have been taken with a drone as we see the Baxter Building's "Excelsior" launch pad being constructed from above.

A recently revealed city map for this alternate reality 1960s New York City confirmed it sits adjacent to the Baxter Building and is presumably where the team takes off in the Fantasticar when setting off on adventures together.

That iconic "4" logo will glow blue in sunlight by the looks of it and, elsewhere, it appears Marvel Studios is constructing whole city streets. Given how unique this take on the Big Apple appears to be, this was likely the only option and makes more sense than shooting on location.

It's possible we'll eventually see the cast suited up, similar to when Deadpool & Wolverine was shooting in the UK. For now, though, this could be the only glimpse we get at The Fantastic Four: First Steps for a while.

Also pictured below is a set described as a "small town." However, we have a feeling that's actually meant to be Ben Grimm's stomping grounds of Yancy Street.

Back to the aforementioned city map and this neighbourhood definitely didn't look quite as advanced as the rest of New York. It's obviously hard to say for sure at this early stage in production.

Take a closer look at these photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.