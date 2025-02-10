THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Joseph Quinn Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And More

Marvel Studios didn't bring a new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the Super Bowl, with Human Torch actor Joseph Quinn instead spending his Sunday at MEGACON Orlando.

CBR was on hand for the Gladiator II star's Q&A, with one fan asking what about the MCU movie he's most excited about. "The family dynamic. It’s Marvel’s first family and we really want to get it right," Quinn explained. "I think the cast were really choice actors. I’m so excited. We want to establish this dysfunctional, caring family."

As for how it felt to suit up as Johnny Storm for the first time, he said, "I got to do some sit ups [Laughs]. I’ve been training a lot for it. Seeing everyone else in theirs was exciting. We were doing the costume fittings and I was so excited."

The Fantastic Four will be among the heroes who assemble to battle Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday next year.

Rumours continue to swirl about Robert Downey Jr. making a surprise appearance as Victor Von Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credit scene. Quinn didn't comment on that, but did share his reaction to learning the actor would return to the MCU as the iconic villain.

"I was there. All these masks come out and his mask came off. There were 3,000 people in the audience," he recalled. "The roof blew off. He’s incredible and what he does with this will be equally brilliant."

Finally, Quinn was also asked about rumours his Stranger Things co-star, Sadie Sink, could play the MCU's Jean Grey. "I think she would be brilliant in that role," he said before suggesting, "Maybe Charlie [Heaton] as Wolverine."

Quinn later said that he'd like to share the screen with Spider-Man, a team-up we're sure many of you are also hoping to see on screen.

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps didn't get a "Big Game" TV spot, Marvel Studios did share a familiar clip on the movie's official X account. We can only hope they post this every Sunday at 7pm between now and the reboot's release in theaters...

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.