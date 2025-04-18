THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Reed's Stretchy Abilities

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Reed's Stretchy Abilities

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has revealed how he approached the movie's depiction of Reed Richards' unusual stretchy abilities, and his inspiration might surprise you...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 18, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally showed Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) using his powers, putting an end to the speculation that the character's somewhat bizarre abilities might be revamped for the MCU reboot.

Though these powers will obviously be brought to life via CGI, Pascal was still required to act out the scenes pre-VFX, and the actor has now revealed his surprising inspiration for Mr. Fantastic's stretchy abilities.

“With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character,” The Last of Us star told ComicCook.com during Star Wars Celebration. “I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.”

This may not seem like much of a reveal, but it might give us a better idea of what to expect from First Steps' depiction of Reed's powers - think measured and graceful as opposed to quick, explosive movement.

Pascal was also asked to compare the physical challenges of playing Reed Richards versus his The Mandalorian and Grogu character, Din Djarin.

“That’s such a great question. You know, with Din Djarin, there’s so much physical authorship that is a collective effort, with my work, Brendan Wayne’s work, Latif Crowder’s work, other bodies that have stepped into the armor, but primarily, those two guys and myself. With Reed, that, for me, was a brand new kind of experience to author something that is very, very familiar to the world, has previous authorship, a very specific understanding of the pages of the comics, and different evolutions and stuff like that. And then something that is so independent in its identity as far as our version is concerned. To me, you know, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character, and it’s really his mind that was the most important to me.”

The Fantastic Four reboot also stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/18/2025, 12:06 PM
I really was on the fence about him playing Reed, but he's a fantastic actor and I firmly believe he can pull it off. Hope the film is a proper return to form for Marvel
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/18/2025, 12:08 PM
Im on the fence on him playing Reed along whit the rest of the site
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/18/2025, 12:10 PM
Pedro's casting has grown on me. I shall trust the process for this one. Now give me a Superman Article on SUPERMAN DAY
thebamf
thebamf - 4/18/2025, 12:25 PM
@bobevanz - Right?!?!? There should be all kinds of posts about Supes on his big day.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/18/2025, 12:39 PM
@bobevanz - it's DC, they'll get to it when they get to it. We need another 10 articles about the season finale of Daredevil Born Again
Huskers
Huskers - 4/18/2025, 12:41 PM
@bobevanz - thank you for sharing this! Came here just to see it and was disappointed it wasn’t posted. Too many Disney shills as contributors here. Thats why we get 400 articles on Daredevil and Deadpool & Wolverine. 🙄 Look for Josh to post an article today on why the Superman movie could disappoint and how it will be overshadowed by FF.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/18/2025, 12:42 PM
@bobevanz - 🤢🤮 that suit looks horrible.

you still a 🤡
Huskers
Huskers - 4/18/2025, 12:15 PM
Stretch Armstrong toy?
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/18/2025, 12:16 PM
My inspiration for my "stretchy abilities" is porn.
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/18/2025, 12:16 PM
“ but this is a brain character, and it’s really his mind that was the most important to me.”

But but but “he looked confused?!”

As it’s Superman day, I’ll refrain from using colorful language, but you fools know who you are.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2025, 12:23 PM
@DTor91 - really , people were complaining about that?:

It’s obvious that he was nervous about being a dad and with Galactus & Silver Surfer , this FF doesn’t seem to have encountered a threat of that magnitude yet and it seems like it’s because of something he does so he’s guilt ridden too about putting everyone in danger.

The last line he has is him trying to project confidence as a leader.

We saw many shades already
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/18/2025, 12:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Dude, the amount of mental gymnastics that was going around yesterday. Reaching more than Reed himself to find anything and everything to complain about.
grif
grif - 4/18/2025, 12:22 PM
why not just use Frankie Raye nova instead of pissing people off with the woman surfer?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/18/2025, 12:24 PM
Actors are so weird. An octopus.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/18/2025, 12:51 PM
@ElJefe -
All the actors have had really stupid things to say.

I imagine this was him referring to a scene where Pedro Pascal will squish his body to move through something, similar to Reed Richards doing that in the more accurate Fantastic Four:
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/18/2025, 12:25 PM
Everything about this project just feels weird. Looks weird, Ben sounds weird, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards is just.. kinda weird.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/18/2025, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/18/2025, 12:33 PM
The two Fox movies look better by the day. Talk about complaining. When those movies came out, people bitched and moaned, and I always felt 'could be worse.' Then 2015 happened and now this.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/18/2025, 12:35 PM
Really liked the latest trailer, can't wait to see it.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/18/2025, 12:39 PM
@Wolverweeny - you must be lots of fun at parties.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/18/2025, 12:38 PM
Um ... What?
NGFB
NGFB - 4/18/2025, 12:38 PM
Sue must love a certain stretchy part, if you know what I mean. . .
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/18/2025, 12:40 PM
Where’s the Superman day article?? The behind the scenes looked amazing!!
micvalpro
micvalpro - 4/18/2025, 12:42 PM
[url=https://ibb.co/TM6Jt3zL][img]User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/18/2025, 12:42 PM
@micvalpro - 😩😭
Wolverweeny
Wolverweeny - 4/18/2025, 12:44 PM
This is going to be unbelievably bad. I'm guessing 30% on rotten tomatoes. God they just had to make the silver surfer that little dumb hillbilly chick from ozark. Marvel is dead. This looks so fricking cheesy and Pedro makes a horrible Mr. Fantastic. Marvel is just riding his wave of success and popularity. No wonder Jon watts quit. He knew this shit was destined to fail. And I absolutely hated wandavision. Matt shagsmen is doing the same gay ass retro shit here too. God human torch is so weird looking. To be honest I was a fan of the 2 fox movies. I was a little kid when they were released and Chris Evan's is so much better as human torch. Same with Mr fantastic actor oh and Jessica alba and the guy from the sheild who killed Jax telller…

2005 fantastic 4 superior in every way. No one's even heard of any of these has beens. Kevins reign is over. Derdevil was so fricking bad too. He needs to retire and let someone else with ambition take over when X-men join
2005 fantastic 4 superior in every way. No one’s even heard of any of these has beens. Kevins reign is over. Derdevil was so fricking bad too. He needs to retire and let someone else with ambition take over when X-men join
Wolverweeny
Wolverweeny - 4/18/2025, 12:50 PM
@Wolverweeny - lol and it’s funny cause we already know they are gonna fail to protect their world and ditch it as it’s consumed to come into earth 616 and warn them but also save them selves lol. It’s funny that everyone in that realities earth is gonna die and we know ihow it ends meaning it’s not even gonna be thrilling or unexpected

