THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby On Experience Of Joining AVENGERS Franchise With DOOMSDAY

We'll meet the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July. However, the movie's cast is already filming Avengers: Doomsday before its release in theaters next December.

The team is expected to play a pivotal role in the ensemble, no great surprise when Doctor Doom will serve as the big bad in that and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. While not confirmed, the expectation is that Victor hails from their reality.

The Fantastic Four appearing in an Avengers movie isn't something we could have even dreamed of a few years ago. That's not lost on Sue Storm actor Vanessa Kirby; talking at CCXPMX 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star opened up on joining the iconic franchise alongside those who have long been playing Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"These people have known each other for 20 years and have worked together, grown these characters, and we’re the newbies. This is our establishing movie," Kirby said. "Now we’re joining them as a family. It is literally...It feels like one big family. It feels like a theatre company."

Pedro Pascal, the MCU's Mister Fantastic, was also on hand and chimed in by joking, "Their 20 years has nothing on our six months. Nothing."

Marvel Studios has also released some photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel that took place in Mexico City on Saturday night. We have a full breakdown of what was revealed during that here.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.