THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby On Experience Of Joining AVENGERS Franchise With DOOMSDAY

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby has talked about joining the Avengers franchise as an MCU newbie, revealing what the vibe has been like on the set of Doomsday. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 05:06 AM EST
We'll meet the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July. However, the movie's cast is already filming Avengers: Doomsday before its release in theaters next December. 

The team is expected to play a pivotal role in the ensemble, no great surprise when Doctor Doom will serve as the big bad in that and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. While not confirmed, the expectation is that Victor hails from their reality.

The Fantastic Four appearing in an Avengers movie isn't something we could have even dreamed of a few years ago. That's not lost on Sue Storm actor Vanessa Kirby; talking at CCXPMX 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star opened up on joining the iconic franchise alongside those who have long been playing Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

"These people have known each other for 20 years and have worked together, grown these characters, and we’re the newbies. This is our establishing movie," Kirby said. "Now we’re joining them as a family. It is literally...It feels like one big family. It feels like a theatre company."

Pedro Pascal, the MCU's Mister Fantastic, was also on hand and chimed in by joking, "Their 20 years has nothing on our six months. Nothing."

Marvel Studios has also released some photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel that took place in Mexico City on Saturday night. We have a full breakdown of what was revealed during that here

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Related:

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 5:41 AM
Everytime i see Ebon Moss-Bachrach doing anything related to promotion of F4 or even in the bit's of footage from the movie his expression give me the feeling he's saying to himself (WTF am i doing here??, is the Marvel money really worth it?)

I know I'm probably wrong, but i just can't help but think that he feels out of place.

side note, i loved his character in Girls and he's doing awesome work in The Bear. I hope he continues to get the roles he loves.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/2/2025, 5:58 AM
@UnderBelly - maybe he's telling us how s#!tty this movie is? God marvel needs a win now because they lose so much audience now already.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 6:24 AM
@Gabimaru - Honestly i don't think Marvel is going to get a (Box Office) win until Doomsday and Secret War.

F4 will likely do a bit better financially than Thunderbolts but will not be making that Deadpool & Wolverine money as last year. I put it between 500 to 600million WW at max.

The only movies (imo) that made alot since the saga started, were mainly the ones banking on nostalgia. BP2 and Guardians 3 were the exceptions i think, but they also had a few things that the public WERE actually interested in seeing the filmmakers resolve, like the death of Boseman and also Gunn and a few of the cast saying it was their last time in the MCU.

I hope i'm wrong though, i'd love to see F4 do well aswell as Superman over at DC as they are starting over, which is not the same as starting for a first time like Marvel did with Iron Man.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/2/2025, 5:43 AM
Apparently The Thing is hardly in this

It's centered around Sue and Silver Surfher
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 5:57 AM
Cool!!.

I have to be honest , I was unsure of the casting of Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm when it was announced since while I have enjoyed her work from what I’ve seen, the characters she portrayed there tended to feel cold and ice queen-esque to me which I didn’t feel fit here…

However I’m glad to be wrong since just from the trailers , she seems to be have the warmth required for Sue and is doing well as the emotional glue of the team it seems so can’t wait to see more of her performance!!.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/2/2025, 6:19 AM
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2025, 6:22 AM
Vanessa Kirby could be a great Mara Jade.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 6:29 AM
@Repian - I've not read the expanded lore stuff, but am aware of the character. How was it explained in the books that a Jedi could have relationships and children? As it were those kind of emotional attachments that led to faults in their views and corrupted them. Much like Anakin's attachment in trying to save his mother and wife led to him turning to the dark side.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2025, 6:43 AM
@UnderBelly - I don’t know that’s thing with lore fans know nothing about lore there not experts on lore people make movies write books are experts fans know what they read and watch things change all time in movies and books if fans where experts on lore stuff they will knew wolverine claws could heat up before marvel decide to do that and fans knew about wolverine blonde daughter before marvel created her fans are not experts at nothing on anything history and lore of fandom people who work on it are.,

This is what I found jedi in one way put it the Jedi were permitted to have sexual intercourse as long they didn't form attachments or possessive ... label it any way you like sith becoming more good over jedi with new information get female pregnant never see child mother again good role models for side of goood
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 6:53 AM
@dragon316 - I've seen you say before that English is your first language, but I still don't know if you type this way on purpose or if you just need a bit of help with your literacy, but i really have a hard time understanding you dude.

Appreciate the engagement though.

View Recorder