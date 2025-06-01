THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Debuts New Poster And Action-Packed Clip At CCXPMX 25

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Debuts New Poster And Action-Packed Clip At CCXPMX 25

Marvel Studios brought The Fantastic Four: First Steps to CCXPMX in Mexico, and along with a description of the footage shown to attendees, we have an eye-catching new poster featuring the superhero team.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios took The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the CCXPMX event in Mexico and shared the first clip from the movie with those in attendance. Unfortunately, that's yet to be released—or leaked—online, but we do have a detailed description. 

With rumours of a negative test screening well and truly debunked, fans can get back to counting down the days until Marvel's First Family make what promises to be a triumphant MCU debut. 

If this first clip is any indication, the stakes will be incredibly high as the Fantastic Four attempt to protect the unborn Franklin Richards from the Silver Surfer (it appears rumours that Galactus wants the child were correct).

According to @omelete, "The Four are inside their ship and Sue is starting to go into labor. But the Silver Surfer is chasing them. Ben takes over the ship and starts trying to dodge her. They jump into a kind of hyperspace. The CGI is GREAT. We see Reed stretching and using his powers. The Surfer almost reaches Sue's belly. She wants the baby."

"Johnny takes over the ship's cannons and tries to shoot the Surfer. He makes jokes about her being sexy. Meanwhile, Sue continues to have contractions. Reed tells Ben to go into a black hole. Ben gets worried. Reed tells him to trust. End of scene," the breakdown concludes. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be more of a cosmic adventure than the trailers have let on, and Marvel Studios would be wise to consider showing a little more of that as we get closer to the movie's July release date.

We recently got a first look at Franklin, and the youngest member of this family is expected to be a major player in Avengers: Doomsday thanks to his ability to warp and even create realities. 

A new CCXPMX-exclusive poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was also released. You can check that out below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Misinterpreted; Movie Received Excellent Scores
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Misinterpreted; Movie Received "Excellent" Scores
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Features New Look At Julia Garner As The Silver Surfer
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Features New Look At Julia Garner As The Silver Surfer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder