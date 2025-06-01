THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Debuts New Poster And Action-Packed Clip At CCXPMX 25

Marvel Studios took The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the CCXPMX event in Mexico and shared the first clip from the movie with those in attendance. Unfortunately, that's yet to be released—or leaked—online, but we do have a detailed description.

With rumours of a negative test screening well and truly debunked, fans can get back to counting down the days until Marvel's First Family make what promises to be a triumphant MCU debut.

If this first clip is any indication, the stakes will be incredibly high as the Fantastic Four attempt to protect the unborn Franklin Richards from the Silver Surfer (it appears rumours that Galactus wants the child were correct).

According to @omelete, "The Four are inside their ship and Sue is starting to go into labor. But the Silver Surfer is chasing them. Ben takes over the ship and starts trying to dodge her. They jump into a kind of hyperspace. The CGI is GREAT. We see Reed stretching and using his powers. The Surfer almost reaches Sue's belly. She wants the baby."

"Johnny takes over the ship's cannons and tries to shoot the Surfer. He makes jokes about her being sexy. Meanwhile, Sue continues to have contractions. Reed tells Ben to go into a black hole. Ben gets worried. Reed tells him to trust. End of scene," the breakdown concludes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be more of a cosmic adventure than the trailers have let on, and Marvel Studios would be wise to consider showing a little more of that as we get closer to the movie's July release date.

We recently got a first look at Franklin, and the youngest member of this family is expected to be a major player in Avengers: Doomsday thanks to his ability to warp and even create realities.

A new CCXPMX-exclusive poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was also released. You can check that out below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.