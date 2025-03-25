THE FANTASTIC FOUR Tops SUPERMAN In Fandango's Most Anticipated Summer Movies List But Neither Came In At #1

Much has been said about the fact that Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will go head-to-head in theaters this July. While it shouldn't really matter, only one of them will come out on top at the box office.

The battle for premium format screens like IMAX and 4DX is bound to have an impact on their respective takings, though each of them will almost certainly open at #1 during their respective weekends. Which of them makes the most money remains to be seen and is likely something only warring Marvel and DC fans will lose any sleep over.

Today, Fandango has shared its list of the 10 most anticipated 2025 summer movies based on data compiled from over 3,500 polled moviegoers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps places at #2, topping Superman, which sits at #4. That's an impressive result, particularly as the Man of Steel is far better known to regular moviegoers than Marvel's First Family. The team's last few movies weren't exactly a success, either.

However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman both have reason to worry because Jurassic World Rebirth is at #1. That kicks off July and, if it's anywhere near as successful as its predecessors, it may be bad news for both the Marvel and DC reboots.

The good news for Thunderbolts* is that it came in at #5, topping the likes of How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch.

Here's the full Top 10 list:

10. Freakier Friday

9. Lilo & Stitch

8. How to Train Your Dragon

7. 28 Years Later

6. Ballerina

5. Thunderbolts*

4. Superman

3. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

1. Jurassic World Rebirth

We asked over 3,500 Fandango ticket buyers and here are the top 10 most anticipated summer movies hitting the big screen this year! Let us know what you’re excited to see in the comments below👇 pic.twitter.com/IfJK3twprv — Fandango (@Fandango) March 25, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures and stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

As noted, Superman arrives in theaters on July 11 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to be released on July 25.