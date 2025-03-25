THE FANTASTIC FOUR Tops SUPERMAN In Fandango's Most Anticipated Summer Movies List But Neither Came In At #1

Fandango has revealed its list of the 10 most anticipated 2025 summer movies, and while The Fantastic Four: First Steps has topped Superman, neither movie places at #1 on the list. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Much has been said about the fact that Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will go head-to-head in theaters this July. While it shouldn't really matter, only one of them will come out on top at the box office. 

The battle for premium format screens like IMAX and 4DX is bound to have an impact on their respective takings, though each of them will almost certainly open at #1 during their respective weekends. Which of them makes the most money remains to be seen and is likely something only warring Marvel and DC fans will lose any sleep over.

Today, Fandango has shared its list of the 10 most anticipated 2025 summer movies based on data compiled from over 3,500 polled moviegoers. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps places at #2, topping Superman, which sits at #4. That's an impressive result, particularly as the Man of Steel is far better known to regular moviegoers than Marvel's First Family. The team's last few movies weren't exactly a success, either. 

However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman both have reason to worry because Jurassic World Rebirth is at #1. That kicks off July and, if it's anywhere near as successful as its predecessors, it may be bad news for both the Marvel and DC reboots. 

The good news for Thunderbolts* is that it came in at #5, topping the likes of How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch.

Here's the full Top 10 list:

10. Freakier Friday
9. Lilo & Stitch
8. How to Train Your Dragon
7. 28 Years Later
6. Ballerina
5. Thunderbolts*
4. Superman
3. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
1. Jurassic World Rebirth

Check out Fandango's social post below and let us know your thoughts on these results in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures and stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

As noted, Superman arrives in theaters on July 11 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to be released on July 25.

1 2
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/25/2025, 1:27 PM
This is old news.

Ne Zha 2 is king
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/25/2025, 1:28 PM
Not surprising, both movies looks great. Pascal as Mr. Fantastic is really growing on me👍🏾

Making a Superman movie that already feels lived in with other heroes was a good choice by Gunn, feels like a live action Justice League United.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 1:29 PM
I guess Dinosaurs and Tom Cruise beat superheroes…

Lord help us if he decides to make a movie with dinosaurs.

Anyway , looking forward to the remaining 3 cbms this year!!.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/25/2025, 1:29 PM
Mission Impossible is the only one I know I’ll see in theaters.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 1:55 PM
@mountainman - Just out of curiosity, did you see part one in theaters too?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 3/25/2025, 1:30 PM
3,500 people is barely anything to go off. Different demographics are vastly important. Judging the top 10, I’d say 55 year old white males are the only ones who they asked.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/25/2025, 2:16 PM
@RockReigns - it’s fandango. Think of who actually uses and responds to a survey on fandango and you are right on. Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 1:31 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

David Heyman and Amy Pascal set as producers on the Bond Franchise for Amazon.

https://deadline.com/2025/03/bond-amy-pascal-david-heyman-1236346433/
RockReigns
RockReigns - 3/25/2025, 1:33 PM
For what it’s worth, the previous survey had BRAVE NEW WORLD in at #1 lmao
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/25/2025, 1:36 PM
@RockReigns - I was gonna say. These lists are effectively useless.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 1:38 PM
@RockReigns -

Ha.

Oof.

It's almost like mostly goobers vote for these lists.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/25/2025, 1:52 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Eh? I would not say useless. Just being interpreted wrong by people.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/25/2025, 1:36 PM
Lmao Jurassic World: Rebirth get the [frick] outta here
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 1:40 PM
@GirshwinDavies -

Dinosaurs lived before superheroes, and they were around longer than superheroes have been around.

That's fair.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 1:37 PM
Freakier Friday is in the top ten?


🪰
This
list
🗑

We can win. Just keep boycotting the MCU and the rest of Disney.

Let's make them suffer financially to see if we can do it with companies.

No White has a 1.8 rating on IMDB.

Most people are rejecting left liberal commie nonsense.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/25/2025, 1:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Suuuuure, buddy. That must be why five of the top ten movies last year, including all of the top three, were "woke," produced by Disney, or both.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 2:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So "We" would win by taking down the biggest cbm studio? Are you lost?
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 3/25/2025, 1:51 PM
@JoshWilding - But Neither Came In At #1

User Comment Image

Cheery Oh and all that good Sir.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/25/2025, 1:54 PM
Mission Impossible is shocking considering when Part 1 came out....It came and went....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 1:59 PM
@BlackStar25 - They're gonna amp up the marketing to near-apocalyptic levels for Part 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 2:02 PM
@BlackStar25 - that was a crowded ass summer so not surprised people moved onto the next thing (it also underperformed because of that aswell).

These movies are still popular though with Dead Reckoning having a 96% critics score and 94% audience score.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/25/2025, 2:08 PM
@ObserverIO - OH! For sure! Hope the marketing works in their favor.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/25/2025, 1:55 PM
Guess this doesn’t really matter to me. I’m excited for both FF and Superman. They both look really good.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/25/2025, 1:56 PM
Superman will destroy both.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 1:58 PM
This list will certainly be interesting to revisit.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/25/2025, 1:58 PM
Should be a good Summer.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/25/2025, 2:03 PM
Going to take a lot to get back to the heights we hit before
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 2:14 PM
@AllsNotGood - Gonna take a reboot.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/25/2025, 2:35 PM
@ObserverIO - need to wait till the dust has settled
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/25/2025, 2:05 PM
Marvel has fooled me two many times. I’m more excited for Superman. I honestly think it’ll be a better film.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/25/2025, 2:14 PM
Numbers these far out from a movie's release don't mean anything.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/25/2025, 2:15 PM
I'll be seeing all 3 though some more than others.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/25/2025, 2:19 PM
Thunderbolts is the only cbm I'm going to see this year in cinema

Got tired of recent cbms and the whole multiverse nostalgia
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/25/2025, 2:20 PM
All year I been saying that the only safe bet is Lilo & Stitch. So far both Cap 4 and Snow White have flopped. Any of these could be next.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 2:20 PM
I’m surprised 28 Years Later is on there , always felt those movies were more cult classics then mainstream but nice to see regardless…

Ballerina looks fun so good to see it in the Top ten atleast!!.
gambgel
gambgel - 3/25/2025, 2:25 PM
Lets make some bets yall: Worldwide boxoffice of Superman and Fantastic Four reboots.

Share your bets below and we'll check them out later in the year
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/25/2025, 2:26 PM
I can see reviews now for fantastic four people will like movie but they hate Pedro mustache as reed 😂
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/25/2025, 2:31 PM
Well. Well. ...Well. 🥴
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/25/2025, 2:32 PM
1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
2. Ballerina
3. Superman
4. Thunderbolts*
5. Jurassic World Rebirth
6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

but thats just me
1 2

