Harry Potter TV Series Casts Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Actor As Peeves The Poltergeist

HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone just fixed one of the big screen franchise's most widely criticised mistakes by casting Guardians of the Galaxy star Peter Serafinowicz as Peeves the Poltergeist.

Missing from the movies, the "cheeky ghost known for causing trouble in the Hogwarts halls" is a fan-favourite character from J.K. Rowling's books who torments caretaker Argus Filch and has had several run-ins with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

As we first pointed out on SFFGazette.com, Serafinowicz is no stranger to voiceover roles, having worked on Sing, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and What If...?, was the original voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. He also counts Shaun of the Dead, John Wick: Chapter 2, and How to Train Your Dragon among his credits.

The big screen version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in 2001, cast British comedian Rik Mayall as Peeves. The actor shot scenes as the mischievous ghost, but was left on the cutting room floor due to time constraints. The character also didn't show up in the seven movies that followed, and Mayall sadly passed away in 2014.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will also feature moments not seen in the books, with Draco Malfoy actor Lox Pratt recently explaining that he's shot scenes as the Slytherin wizard neither seen on the page nor screen before.

"You get to see all the teachers in their little rooms. You get to see Draco at home," the actor revealed. "I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is."

"I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books," he confirmed. "[The books] are very much over Harry’s shoulder, which is great, and that’s how they played the film as well. And I think Francesca and Mark have been audible about this in their interviews, there’s just so much more that you get to see."

It was recently confirmed that Jon Brown, a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins Francesca Gardiner, who was the sole shorunner on The Philosopher's Stone.

The trades have also reported that Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is in the process of casting Colin Creevey, who was played by Hugh Mitchell in the 2002 movie. Some of the actors from the first round of auditions for the series are reportedly being considered.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.