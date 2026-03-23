HIGHLANDER Set Photos Reveal New Look At Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod - Possible SPOILERS

With Superman and Geralt if Rivia now in his rearview, there's a lot of excitement to see Henry Cavill's take on Connor MacLeod in John Wick director Chad Stahelski's long-awaited Highlander reboot.

Those of you familiar with the franchise will know that it explores Connor's centuries-old feud with his fellow powerful Immortals. The first Highlander movie followed them in a battle to the death to absorb the other's powers. In the end, there can be "only one."

Thanks to X account @UnBoxPHD (via SFFGazette.com), we have more photos from the set in London, this time showing Henry Cavill in a black trench coat. That's likely a nod to Christopher Lambert's interpretation of the character, and what he wore in a bid to keep a low profile (the main difference being the colour).

Interestingly, a small scar can be seen on Cavill's cheek; Immortals typically completely heal from any wound that doesn't involve their heads being cut off, so perhaps Connor is in the process of recovering from a recent, albeit decapitation-free, battle.

We caught a glimpse of one of those in February, when Dave Bautista was spotted on set as the villainous Kurgan. Shooting was delayed due to an injury sustained by Cavill last year, but work has been ongoing for months.

A rumoured plot synopsis for Highlander first surfaced last year, suggesting that this movie will remain true to the premise of the 1986 original:

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Russell Crowe (Kraven the Hunter), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), Max Zhang (Ip Man 3), and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027, but with production well underway, we'll likely see more from Highlander as the year continues.