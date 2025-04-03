HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Live-Action Remake First Reactions Land Following CinemaCon Screening

Universal/DreamWorks held the first screening of the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon at CinemaCon yesterday, and the first reactions have now been shared online...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 03, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Universal and DreamWorks Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon screened for members of the press and theater owners at CinemaCon yesterday, and the first reactions are now online.

Attendees were advised that they were about to see an unfinished version of the movie, but a few incomplete VFX shots weren't enough to dull an incredibly enthusiastic response.

Quite a few posts hail How To Train Your Dragon as "the best live-action remake" yet, and it sounds like the movie does a great job of recapturing everything that made the animated original so popular. The only minor criticism we can see is that the new elements introduced don't work quite so well.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.

newhire13
newhire13 - 4/3/2025, 9:06 AM
Considering the director wrote and directed the 3 animated movies I have no doubt he’ll deliver.

