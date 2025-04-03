HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Live-Action Remake First Reactions Land Following CinemaCon Screening

Universal and DreamWorks Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon screened for members of the press and theater owners at CinemaCon yesterday, and the first reactions are now online.

Attendees were advised that they were about to see an unfinished version of the movie, but a few incomplete VFX shots weren't enough to dull an incredibly enthusiastic response.

Quite a few posts hail How To Train Your Dragon as "the best live-action remake" yet, and it sounds like the movie does a great job of recapturing everything that made the animated original so popular. The only minor criticism we can see is that the new elements introduced don't work quite so well.

Pretty blown away by #HowToTrainYourDragon tbh. There’s this depth and heart and intensity that the live action brings, and some small perfect story tweaks that really make it soar. The score is incredible, the tears were flowing - it’s SO good. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/FW1gTRlulg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights. Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills. A must-watch in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/G1lgbqMbuV — Anthony Gagliardi @ CinemaCon (@AJGaliardi) April 2, 2025

The best live-action adaptation yet! #HowtoTrainYourDragon redefines aerial visuals with breathtaking cinematography that will have you ready to soar through the skies with your own pet dragon.



A must-see film needing the biggest and best screen available!#CinemCon… pic.twitter.com/wOIdhfvn6h — Big Gold Belt Media @CinemaCon (@BigGoldBelt) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is excellent!! It is by far one of the best live-action adaptations, but I still prefer the animated film. The casting is perfect, and the emotion is palpable. Thanks to its acting and character dynamics, I was emotionally engrossed, and I did fall in love… pic.twitter.com/wGvFPjhMj7 — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) April 2, 2025

Get ready to fall in love with Toothless all over again.#HowToTrainYourDragon is an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life.



All of the dragons look absolutely incredible, and the movie cleverly does more to flesh out the characters. pic.twitter.com/QvIA9cJYEZ — Russ Milheim - The Direct (@RussMilheim) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth ✈️ #CinemaCon2025 (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a GORGEOUS reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films of all time. Full of heart, it takes everything that made the original so special and soars to new heights with BREATHTAKING visuals and a spectacular story for a whole new generation. pic.twitter.com/s52JACGowt — Daniel Baptista @ CinemaCon (@dbapz) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is the best live-action adaptation film I’ve seen. Big fan of the original, and it was everything that I wanted to see- the score, the acting, and the VFX were PERFECT.



Cried a few times. I’ve never loved a CGI creature more than Toothless. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/X8IgYvfoEu — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) April 2, 2025

The live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon captures the magic of the original in almost every way. All the big moments are there, all the heart and excitement too. Wonderful performances all around. My only gripe is the new stuff, while good and subtle, never elevates things enough. pic.twitter.com/4ReJ9WQYE2 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 2, 2025

Gotta be honest that HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2025) does find its own sense of magic, whimsy, and awe-inspiring scale... only when it's not remaking the original shot for shot for shot for shot. Gerald Butler is clearly having the time of his life though! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/oNTte4dukb — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) April 2, 2025

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON—lives up to the live-action hype. If you loved the trilogy, this will evoke strong nostalgia. Toothless really comes to life in this version. Should be a sizable hit for DreamWorks and Universal.



The flying sequences thru the canyons were spectacular. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 2, 2025

The #HowToTrainYourDragon live action flick was a blast. Beautifully mounted, and well cast. Gerard Butler and Nico Parker are standouts. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 2, 2025

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut and Nick Frost as Gobber.