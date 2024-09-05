LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Episode 4 Drops Another Big Hint About The Stranger's Identity - SPOILERS

LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Episode 4 Drops Another Big Hint About The Stranger's Identity - SPOILERS

This week's episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power featured the debut of Tom Bombadil and the Barrow-Wights, but it also dropped a pretty big hint as to the identity of the Stranger...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 is now streaming on Prime Video, and among the Ents (and Ent-wives), eerie Barrow-Wights and the debut of Tom Bombadil, the most significant talking point might be our biggest hint yet as to the true identity of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman).

Spoilers follow.

When Nori (Markella Kavanaugh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) get separated from their "Istar" friend after being whisked away by a sandstorm he caused (he still doesn't quite have a grasp of his powers), they encounter a group of larger Halflings who call themselves Stoors (Smeagol/Gollum is believed to have been a Stoorish Hobbit). After some initial hostilities, the Harfoots attempt to better explain who they were travelling with.

After describing the Stranger as "a giant" and "bigger than an Elf," Harfoot leader Gundabel sarcastically interrupts with, "oh, so he's a great big grand-elf?"

Say grand-elf quickly a few times and you'll see where we're going with this.

We already had a pretty good idea that the Stranger would turn out to be Gandalf, but there's been some speculation that he could also be one of the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando, of which we know very little. All of our hints up to this point could be misdirection, of course, but we'd bet our last bag of long-bottom leaf that this "Meteor Man" is indeed the one and only Mithrandir.

As for the Stranger, he runs into some tree trouble before being saved by a jovial fellow named Tom, who puts him up for the night and shares some sage advice. Goldberry does not show up, but we do hear her singing. It's not clear whey the "River Daughter" doesn't appear or why Bombadil denies knowledge of her existence to the Stranger, but perhaps she will make her presence felt in a later episode.

What did you make of this episode of Rings of Power? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Viewership Numbers Reveal A Sharp Decline In Interest
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Viewership Numbers Reveal A Sharp Decline In Interest
RINGS OF POWER Season 2, Episode 4 Clip Introduces Rory Kinnear As Tom Bombadil
Recommended For You:

RINGS OF POWER Season 2, Episode 4 Clip Introduces Rory Kinnear As Tom Bombadil
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BART
BART - 9/5/2024, 9:13 PM
I haven’t watched any episode of the second season yet but I did enjoy the first for what it is. What are some of your guys complains and likes about it?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/5/2024, 9:17 PM
@BART - ?si=wMvZHU-PF7hL3JX7

These are my thoughts. Enjoy.
BART
BART - 9/5/2024, 9:19 PM
@MrDandy - thanks for posting this. I’ll watch it sir
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/5/2024, 9:22 PM
@MrDandy - I couldn't remember your channel's name lol but finally I can check it out!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/5/2024, 9:16 PM
Who f**king cares. Most drawn out, useless mystery. It’s most likely Gandalf because there is the moth motif, he says some of gandalfs lines, he is dressed in grey, and they are looking for a “Gand”. Or they’ll say he is a blue. All pointless stupid mysteries
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/5/2024, 9:25 PM
@JoshWilding - "Joker: Folie à Deux" has risen from 60% to 61% on R.T. Where's the "article" about this, pinhead?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/5/2024, 9:39 PM
@Lisa89 - you know, you can write it too if it's bothering you
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 9:29 PM
The Stranger or Teen? Which is the bigger mystery of 2024 that nobody cares about?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 9:29 PM
I’m sure some hate it but I thought it was a fun cheeky bit…

However it was not only this but I think in episode 1 when “The Stranger” is having visions of this “branch” or staff , he tells Poppy and Nori who call it a “Gand” which is an old Norse word for “wand” or “staff which Tolkien being a linguist used for Gandalf” which means “staff-elf” so that’s cool imo.

They are definitely heavily playing up him being Gandalf which makes me think even more that it’s a misdirect which may or may not work..

If he’s not Gandalf or one of the Blue Wizards at this point , I think it would feel anticlimactic and for the GA may not hit well since they aren’t familiar with any others besides Saruman and Gandalf but we’ll see!!.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/5/2024, 9:31 PM
This is so dumb. If he's Gandalf, the dark wizard is Saruman and he's already corrupted long before the white council being formed by the third age. They could made them blue wizards and that could've made sense, we don't really know what happend to them in the books and its hinted that one of or even both of them became corrupted at some point.

We all know that they are going to rush Gandalf and Saruman because they are fan favorites and they think people are going to watch the show if they have more familiar faces from the movies.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/5/2024, 9:37 PM

This episode is for the 2 guys still watching this garbage show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 9:39 PM
Now that he doesn’t have to just play addled & confused , I have been enjoying Daniel Weyman’s performance as “The Stranger” since there’s a real charm and likability there which seems to echo Ian McKellen’s Gandalf as a touchstone which I like.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder