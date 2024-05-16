THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Will Reveal The First Footage Next Month At Annecy
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Will Reveal The First Footage Next Month At Annecy
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Sets His Plan In Motion In New BTS Teaser For THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Sets His Plan In Motion In New BTS Teaser For THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/16/2024, 5:04 AM
Gonna flop like that Han Solo movie, watch
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2024, 5:09 AM
cause Money. and no one wants to see a full feature film about that skinny bald b@st@rd.
Origame
Origame - 5/16/2024, 5:14 AM
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/16/2024, 5:17 AM
I think a girl gollum is what the people need right now, shouldn't just only be superheroes if they wanna be fair.

JohnPain
JohnPain - 5/16/2024, 5:26 AM


GOLLUM: A Star Wars Story
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 5/16/2024, 5:36 AM
Ooohhh ohh!! I can answer this one!!!

MONEY!!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 5:39 AM
Any answer that isn't money is a lie.

They wanna cash in on one of their biggest IPs but they've run out of books they can adapt.

You think this is gonna be as much of a classic as the Professor's masterpiece or just a cheap hollywood movie?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2024, 6:06 AM
@ObserverIO - if they really wanted to cash in, I think they should've gone with a different character. There are many others that are far more popular I think
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 6:10 AM
@bkmeijer1 - - The algorithm will have told them that Gollum is the most popular character because he's the one that has permeated pop culture the most with people doing the "My Precious".

I think if you asked a hundred randos and two hundred noobs to name a Lord of the Rings character, the one that would be named the most would be Gollum, unfortunately.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/16/2024, 5:46 AM
Precious

