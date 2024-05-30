LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Will Introduce A Character Cut From Peter Jackson's Movies

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is set to introduce a fan-favourite character from J. R. R. Tolkien's novels who Peter Jackson cut from The Fellowship of the Ring. Here's a first look...

By JoshWilding - May 30, 2024 04:05 AM EST
After being excluded from both the classic 1978 animated movie and Peter Jackson's critically acclaimed trilogy, The Lord of the Rings will finally put the spotlight on Tom Bombadil in live-action when The Rings of Power returns for season 2 on August 29. 

He first appeared in J. R. R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring, helping save Merry and Pippin from Old Man Willow, an angry tree in the Old Forest, that swallows them. In this series, we'll meet a younger version of "Old Tom" who has left Withywindle behind to make a second home in the ravaged Rhûn.

"There’s a reason why he hasn’t been in prior adaptations, because in some ways he’s sort of an anti-dramatic character," showrunner J.D. Payne tells Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com). "He’s not a character who has a particularly strong agenda. He observes drama, but largely doesn’t participate in it."

Fellow showrunner Patrick McKay adds, "He has no clear dramatic function that would justify his inclusion in a really great movie adaptation. He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly...So weirdly, he’s kind of the most Lord of the Rings thing in Lord of the Rings, and also the first thing you would cut if you were adapting it as a film."

"But we have the advantage of a television show, and hence we are going to find a way to tap into that."

From there, finding a way to insert Tom into The Rings of Power became a priority. Payne explains, "We started thinking, What does he care about? And how can that be a doorway to drama? We know he cares about the natural world. And we know he is a helper. He’s not going to push you, but he will help you."

Who will he be helping in the series? Halflings Nori, Poppy, and the amnesiac wizard known as the Stranger (who is widely believed to be a very early iteration of Gandalf).

"When he finally crosses paths with the Stranger, you could say he has a desire to try to keep the destruction that has happened there from spreading to his beloved lands in the West," Payne says. "He nudges the Stranger along his journey, which he knows will eventually protect the larger natural world that he cares about." 

"So I’d say our Tom Bombadil is slightly more interventionist than you see in the books, but only by 5% or 10%."

Rory Kinnear, best known for playing M's chief of staff in the last four James Bond movies and Frankenstein's creature in Penny Dreadful, will be playing the character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. 

You can take out a first look at Tom in the images below (which were shared on the show's X account). 

Floke
Floke - 5/30/2024, 4:52 AM
"we'll meet a younger version of "Old Tom" who has left Withywindle".

Isnt he like, the oldest creature in Middle Earth, and according to the lore, he has always looked the same. So how can we meet a "younger version" of a being that doesnt age and is still unknowingly old?
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 5:08 AM
@Floke - look, dude. After season one I'm convinced everyone involved in that show was high. I honestly don't even think this guy knew what was going on at that moment or where his hands were.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/30/2024, 5:18 AM
@Floke - Because if it’s an earlier point of time, he’s still a younger version of himself than he was in LoTR, even if he doesn’t look it
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/30/2024, 4:57 AM

I just want them to tap into making a good show. That first season was mostly awful.

Spending about 90% of your creative energy on box checking and 10% on quality = crap.
Origame
Origame - 5/30/2024, 5:09 AM
@DocSpock - you forgot an extra 50% making excuses for why it didn't match the lore. I know the math doesn't add up, but logic doesn't exist in their minds.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/30/2024, 5:54 AM
@Origame -

You got that right Napoleon.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/30/2024, 5:00 AM
This is offensive
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/30/2024, 5:02 AM
@ProfessorWhy - * for the level of disrespect to Tolkien's favorite character
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/30/2024, 5:46 AM
Not a movie character? I rather see a movie about him than about Gollum. Think his lack of intervening could be a fun movie, where he's indirectly responsible for anything on his journey
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2024, 5:53 AM
@bkmeijer1 - being not too familiar with the character , the where are you he’s described not just here but from other sources , it makes sense why he hasn’t been included…

Stories need to be full of drama and such so having a character that even fans have debated the function of since he adds apparently little or nothing to the story is contrary to that so I get it.
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/30/2024, 5:46 AM
Ol' Tommy Bommy!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/30/2024, 5:51 AM
Rings of power….
User Comment Image

