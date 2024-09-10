Sir Ian McKellen Drops Major Bombshell About Plans For THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM

It was earlier this year that we first learned of Warner Bros.' plans for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new movie set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring starring and directed by Andy Serkis.

Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). Filmmaker Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project, with the idea being for this to usher in a new wave of big screen tales set in Middle-earth.

Sir Ian McKellen has already confirmed that he's been approached about playing Gandalf again but just dropped a major revelation about Serkis' plans for The Hunt for Gollum during an appearance on This Morning in the UK.

"Well, all I know is that they called me up and said these films were going to happen, that [they're] mainly going to be about Gollum," he says in the video below (via SFFGazette.com). "Andy Serkis who played Gollum is going to direct, and there will be a script arriving sometime in the new year...and then I'll judge whether I want to go back [Laughs]."

The legendary actor then revealed, "I'm told it's two films. I probably shouldn't be saying this [Laughs]. But I haven't read the script, and I don't know when it is, and I don't even know where it will be filmed."

That's quite the bombshell, though we perhaps shouldn't be too surprised. You'll recall that The Hobbit was meant to be a two-parter before becoming a trilogy. Warner Bros. knows it can make money with this franchise so The Hunt For Gollum playing out over two movies rather than just one has likely been the plan from the start.

Is there enough story to really justify that? We'll have to wait and see.

As for whether he'd be willing to pass the Gandalf reins to another actor, the X-Men star added, "I would love to go back to New Zealand, number one. I also don't like the idea of anybody else playing Gandalf [but] don't forget there were two Dumbledores."

In another recent interview, McKellen was quoted as saying, "Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating. I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him."

This is quite a contrast to what McKellen said in July when he said he'd heard "stirrings in Tolkien land," adding, "I haven't shaved in months...But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan." As for whether he'd be up for returning, he said with a laugh, "If I'm alive."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be released in theaters in 2026.