THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Finale Teaser Unleashes The Balrog And Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate

Another teaser promo for this week's season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, and it spotlights some intriguing new footage from the episode...

Oct 01, 2024
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Prime Video has already released a brief promo for this Thursday's season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but an extended version has now been shared online which features quite a bit of new footage.

Spoilers for the previous episode follow.

It's not the best quality, but the video shows more of the fierce battle between Galadriel and Sauron that was teased in the first trailer. The Dark Lord is still in his Annatar form here - but as we've already seen, this makes him no less powerful.

We also have another shot of the Balrog, who was first awakened from his long slumber in the season 2 finale. The fiery demon will be unleashed from his cavern deep beneath Moria when King Durin refuses to listen to his son and digs far too deeply into the mountain.

Finally, we get a glimpse of the Dark Wizard (surely Saruman?) taking Nori and Poppy prisoner - showing the Stranger his true colors in the process - and confirmation that Arondir survived his encounter with Adar in last week's episode.

Check out the promo at the link below, and be sure to drop back for our recap of the season 2 finale on Thursday.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/1/2024, 3:16 PM
Who fate? gollum?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/1/2024, 3:25 PM
Yep, that's weta balrog right there.
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/1/2024, 3:29 PM
The last couple of episodes have been pretty damn good
HegoD
HegoD - 10/1/2024, 3:34 PM
Anyone really thought that Arondir is dead?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 3:51 PM
@HegoD - I did initially just out of shock lol but yeah , the way they left him made me realize afterwards he wasn’t

I’m glad too since this season has made me like him more as this stoic yet still caring warrior

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/1/2024, 3:52 PM
@HegoD -

Still trying to figure out how he made it to Eregion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 4:02 PM
@DrReedRichards - he ran , duh lol
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 3:40 PM
Series finale with the way viewership shit the bed
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/1/2024, 3:51 PM
@FireandBlood -

I binged the season thus far two days ago, just in time for the finale. Best thing I can say about it is that it at least looks kinda pretty? But that's about it. Anything other than that is just a hastily slapped together and poorly planned (if at all) mess.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 4:08 PM
@DrReedRichards - Agreed. Production values are incredible. Better than most movies, truth be told. But other than that, there’s really nothing to it. 🥱
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 4:12 PM
Can’t wait!!.

I thought S1 was enjoyable (though not without its flaws of course) but S2 has been better imo…

It’s built on the groundwork laid out by the first season and thus has made me even more invested in these characters and this version of Tolkien’s world.

Also do we see Muriel giving Elendil Narsil (it appeared in S1)?.

User Comment Image

For those unfamiliar , Narsil is the sword wielded by King Elendil that Isildur uses to cut the One Ring off of Sauron in the war of the Last Alliance though it’s shattered into pieces.

Pieces of it are reforged into a new sword called Arunduil used by Aragorn.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/1/2024, 4:16 PM
User Comment Image

