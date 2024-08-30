THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Introduces Ciarán Hinds' "Dark Wizard" - Is This [SPOILER]?

Episode 2 of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduces Ciarán Hinds as the "Dark Wizard," who might just turn out to be one of the saga's main villains...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 30, 2024
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video, and ep 2, "Where the Stars are Strange," introduces a mysterious character who might just turn out to be the secondary antagonist of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy.

We know most of you will be well aware of who we're referring to, but just in case, spoilers follow.

After first catching up with Durin, Disa and the other Dwarves of Khazad-dûm, we find out who sent the masked marauders that have been tracking Nori, Poppy, and the Stranger through the deserts of Western Rhûn: A powerful sorcerer known only as the "Dark Wizard" (Game of Thrones alum Ciarán Hinds).

At first glance, there appears to be little doubt that this clearly wicked individual is Saruman, but there are other possibilities.

Rings of Power has taken a few liberties with certain aspects of Tolkien's works already, of course, but if this is Saruman it would be a pretty major deviation from the lore. For one, the wizard didn't arrive on Middle-earth until the Third Age (though the same can be said for Gandalf, who is almost certainly The Stranger). Also, "Saruman the Wise" was initially a force for good before being corrupted later in the timeline.

With this in mind, could he actually be one of the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando? Very little is written about these characters, but Tolkien said that these "others of the Istari went into the east of Middle-earth, and do not come into these tales." Leaving the geographic inconsistencies aside, depicting either of these guys in a villainous light would be an odd choice, but - again - the show has already played fast and loose with the lore, so it wouldn't be that surprising.

There is another possibly: What if the Dark Wizard is a brand-new character created for this series? Sure, Tolkien purists would really throw their hands up if a sixth Istar was introduced, but he could simply be posing as one of Gandalf's order.

What do you think? Is this Saruman, or someone else? Let us know in the comments section.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Unveils Sauron's True Form In Season 2 Premiere - SPOILERS
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Director Explains Sauron's Shocking Origin Story - SPOILERS
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 7:12 AM

Annddd things are getting worse.

Just terrible.
The1st
The1st - 8/30/2024, 8:10 AM
@DocSpock - Yeah, I'm not sure how to feel about it really...other than I'm in no hurry to watch. A 3 ep premiere does feel a little tryhard too. I will say there's a clear difference between a passion project and a corporate one though. With the last Matrix film I would say it's arguably both in that case.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 8:17 AM
@The1st -

You got that right. Corporate interests can work if a project aligns with a huge fan base. But taking a true classic of world literature and crapping all over it because they clearly don't understand or care about the source material is just a sad crime. I feel mostly the same about the Wheel of Time show.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/30/2024, 7:17 AM
I hope he's a symbiote, too.
Floke
Floke - 8/30/2024, 7:19 AM
@TheyDont - He is clearly Mephisto in a symbiote.
Floke
Floke - 8/30/2024, 7:18 AM
If thats Saruman, yes that is stupid on a new level.

I dont remember if the harry feets even came cross with anyone from the other storylines, but if the stranger from s1 is Gandalf, the only thing that would make that justified in any way would be if they pull a Westworld and the storyline with the harefeets takes place long after the main storyline. Then hats off, because that would be pretty cool - if it hadnt been such a boring storyline in the first place that is..
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/30/2024, 7:22 AM
@Floke - I actually never even considered that... they could do it, as we've never seen those characters interact with anyone else. But I think they've just messed with the timeline so they could use the wizards, tbh.
Floke
Floke - 8/30/2024, 7:28 AM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah, they probably went the lazy way, but I still have hope. I loved that part of Westworld. Such a mind-twister.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 7:46 AM
@Floke - That… surprisingly works. They better be doing that.
The1st
The1st - 8/30/2024, 8:14 AM
@MarkCassidy - Gotta subvert those expectations I guess. I wonder why they think we want that with adaptations so much really.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 7:35 AM
He is definitely Saruman-coded just like “The Stranger” is very Gandalf-coded hence why I don’t think either of them are that tbh…

I feel like given we have really no information on the Blue Wizards in Tolkien’s lore that it might be either of them but if you are going to play their identities up as somewhat of a mystery then the payoff needs to land too for people watching who may not be familiar with the lore beyond the films or such and only know those 2 wizards (and Radagast to an extent).

Anyway , I’m cautiously intrigued for now so we’ll see…

I did like the first 2 episodes (haven’t seen the third yet) so hope the season keeps it up!!.

Fogs
Fogs - 8/30/2024, 7:49 AM
If Saruman: The man was corrupted from the start, and him being in the white council proves once again that the movie Elven leaders and wizards are [frick]ing dumb.

If not Saruman: new character, possibly one of the blue wizards, which is less bad because Tolkien said they went away to the east and he doesn't really know where hey ended up, probably founded cults or religions. Of course that's still deviating from anything the man wrote but that's a given by now.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/30/2024, 8:10 AM
I'll be watching these 3 episodes over the weekend.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 8/30/2024, 8:12 AM
He has to be a Blue Wizard. Saruman doesn’t make sense. What if Pallando was corrupted and has captured/killed Alatar. Could be a cool angle.

View Recorder