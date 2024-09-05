THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Viewership Numbers Reveal A Sharp Decline In Interest

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Viewership Numbers Reveal A Sharp Decline In Interest

There hasn't been much buzz surrounding The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 and that's seemingly reflected in these unofficial ratings suggesting interest has dipped by as much as 50%...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season largely divided longtime Middle-earth fans and never quite managed to achieve the same level of appeal as Peter Jackson's movies. 

Now, it appears many people decided against coming back for season 2. 

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has shared viewing data from Samba TV which suggests only 902,000 U.S. households tuned in for the premiere within four days of its debut. As the trade explains, "It’s half the audience that the first episode of Season 1 drew in less time. Samba says that, within three days of viewing, 1.8 [million] U.S. households had watched the first episode."

Even though these aren't "official" viewing figures, they offer some insights into how The Rings of Power's season 2 premiere performed and we can't imagine Prime Video will be overjoyed. After all, it's a very pricey series to make which is why production moved from New Zealand to the UK. 

Samba TV bases these figures on a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs weighted to the U.S. Census; the company's TV panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen's household footprint of 45,000 homes. 

Amazon touted the first season of The Rings of Power as "an unprecedented success," claiming it was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 32 billion minutes streamed. In fact, it's said to have attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video.

With that in mind, even a 50% drop could still be a huge win for the streamer. 

In season 2 of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on season 1's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots - as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all...each other.

The first three season 2 episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on August 29, with additional new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the season finale on October 3.

TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/5/2024, 10:12 AM
As it should.
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:37 AM
@TheyDont - User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2024, 10:17 AM
This season is much better so far!
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/5/2024, 10:18 AM
@narrow290 - agreed and I even enjoyed Season 1.
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2024, 10:21 AM
@thewanderer - I did too
Fares
Fares - 9/5/2024, 10:18 AM
Haven't seen the latest episode yet, but I've certainly enjoyed the first three episodes of this season more than the three first episodes of the last season. I say if you didn't regret going through the first one, this second one is worth giving a shot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:31 AM
@Fares - agreed.

I will say , the pacing is better which has helped since the groundwork was laid in S1.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/5/2024, 10:20 AM
?si=TbiFj6VoRVE3Z2Tn a real show!
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:48 AM
@EZBeast - The only gripe I have is that I played ML and not LL. My bro played LL, and I tried to get into it. I downloaded it and started the game. The first couple of screens basically said...this game is toxic, don't be toxic. This game has toxicity, you've been warned. The toxicity of fandom, of our fan dom.

The show is great though.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 10:20 AM
I am one of those people not watching this and will continue to do so. Ideally this would be canceled before a third season to minimize how much Middle Earth is tainted by this trash.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/5/2024, 10:30 AM
@mountainman - I wonder if the viewership drops even more I do wonder if they will change tactics and just turn it into a 3 or 4 season story and call it a day.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 10:26 AM
I've not read the books, but i quite liked the movies by Peter Jackson and had the opportunity to watch RotK in a sold out Theatre! one of the best cinematic experiences i've had. The Hobbit films were enoyable enough.


I for one didn't take to the series initially, but the season 2 opening episodes gripped me and had me going back to watch season 1 again. I must say i'm slowly getting on board. They for sure spent alot of money on the show and it's beautifully shot but it them trying to cover too much ground story wise that maybe didn't help. I'll be watching it weekly now. Better than anything Disney has put out this year, that's for sure. (IMO)
Floke
Floke - 9/5/2024, 10:46 AM
@Conquistador - I dont think it is bad either, and s2 is so far better than s1. But I have to say forcall the money they spend, it sure looks and feels so small in scale compared to the movies and it looks like a brand new set piece in a studio, like no one has been living in that world before. Like, Lothlorien feels like a little hill with a big tree, Elrond looks like he just graduated from high-school with that stupid hair and Númenor feels like a tiny port in Venice, not a great realm. It severely lacks the dirty, gritty grand epic scale from the movies.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 10:51 AM
@Floke - I see what you mean about the sets, but i think there's just as much grand and sweeping landscapes. Especially when you look at Khazad Dum. the intro scene to Numenor was great and also the horse ride over to the tower..amazing and beautiful shots. Epsiode one on Season 2 with Sauron's backstory was exceptional. I suppose i'm looking at more than the set design, but the polish on the VFX, the costume design and little attention to details with simple things like jewels and crowns.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 9/5/2024, 10:31 AM
I'm not defending the drop, though I will say shows like this tend to surge once all episodes are available. I for one wouldn't have started watching season 2 yet if they hadn't dropped three episodes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:34 AM
@TheIronDuck - yep

Some people just prefer to binge watch then just weekly
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/5/2024, 10:42 AM
User Comment Image

Ya don’t say….
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:43 AM
That’s unfortunate if true , hopefully it picks up & changes for the better as the season progresses…

I thought S1 was decent but I have liked the first 3 episodes more so far so I hope people hear WOM and give it a chance.

Sadly , you won’t be able to change the minds of the Tolkien Purists or haters/trolls but oh well.

