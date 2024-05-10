Warner Bros. Backtracks After Getting LORD OF THE RINGS: HUNT FOR GOLLUM Fan Film Taken Off YouTube

There was outcry among Lord of the Rings fans earlier after Warner Bros. got a 15 year old Hunt for Gollum fan film pulled from YouTube for "copyright infringement." Now, the studio has backtracked...

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

The news broke yesterday that Andy Serkis will direct and star in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new movie which aims to bring the iconic franchise back to theaters. 

Peter Jackson is producing the project, but if the premise sounds familiar, it's probably because a 2009 fan-made short film - also titled The Hunt for Gollum - has been racking up millions of views on YouTube for the past decade-and-a-half. Until earlier today, that is. 

Directed by Chris Bouchard, the 39-minute film is mighty ambitious and received plenty of praise when it was released. Set during the opening act of The Fellowship of the Ring, the short elaborates on Aragorn's hunt for Gollum and is presumably the same story Warner Bros.' upcoming movie will tell. 

Likely in response to fans and news outlets pointing out the similarities, the studio has hit the video with a copyright strike and had it removed from YouTube (it was there before the announcement and, at last count, had been viewed more than 13 million times). 

While Warner Bros. didn't share an official statement, a message on the website read, "This video contains content from Warner Bros. Entertainment, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."

The response to the news of a movie revolving around Gollum has already been pretty tepid, but this has incensed many faithful Lord of the Rings fans. The $5000 movie premiered at the Sci-Fi-London Film Festival in 2009 and even has its own Wikipedia page. 

"That’s so lame," one frustrated Redditor exclaimed (via IGN). "These greedy f**ks can’t help but hoard every penny, like Smaug. The video already had 13 million views, and was peacefully existing for all these years."

Warner Bros. must have realised they'd made a misstep here because, since we first broke this news on SFFGazette.com, they've backtracked and removed the copyright takedown (restoring the film to its rightful place on YouTube). The studio has claimed it was an error but most aren't buying it; either way, Bouchard is happy.

The official version of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in 2026. 

"Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa," Serkis said when the news broke. "With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious."

"It is an honor and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker - Gollum!" Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens added. "As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with [WBD film chiefs] Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!"

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/10/2024, 3:32 PM
LotR is far and away my favorite movie and WB seems like it hates me for that. Whack ass studio. "Greedy [frick]s" hit the nail on the head. They would tarnish the legacy of a beautiful film trilogy with cheap trash just to make another buck.

I'm sort of feeling now what DC fans have felt for years
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/10/2024, 3:34 PM
Now I’m gonna check out that fan film.

But I feel like that story is best left in print.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/10/2024, 3:35 PM
Thirty-nine minutes seems about the right length for this based on the Tolkien writing on the subject matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 3:41 PM
@RolandD - I will say the premise doesn’t really sound much enticing to me as a LOTR noob

Focusing on more richer areas of the mythology could be better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 3:51 PM
Well , that’s shitty but I’m glad it’s been unblocked and the copyright strike has been lifted..

?si=MYPSovAim58SPOCk

I have been researching more into this particular story and have heard it covers an extensive amount of time so that certainly gives Serkis , Jackson & Co room to play with as long as things still align with the trilogy.

Focusing more on Gollum do doesn’t really excite me though since he’s a great supporting character but having him as a focus could get annoying (hopefully equal amounts are given to Aragorn and Gandalf to balance it out).
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/10/2024, 3:52 PM
Gotta love quotes from random Redditors.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/10/2024, 3:54 PM
So absurd! I'm glad the decision was reversed. I'm in the middle of an animated Superman fan-film, so yeah that would of pissed me off if WB was suddenly doing that to fan-films. Considering the majority of the fan-film filmmakers are doing this for the clout and recognition, not for money.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/10/2024, 3:57 PM
That was a very bad PR move on their hand to begin with. Surprised they reversed it considering how messy they are, but happy for the creators of the fan film.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/10/2024, 4:06 PM
I'm glad the reversed the decision. For a $2,000, it was pretty well done. I was really surprised to see it removed this morning.

