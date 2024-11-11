Mattel Forced To Issue Apology After WICKED Toy Packaging Features URL For A Pornographic Website

Mattel has issued an apology after releasing Wicked dolls with packaging featuring a link to an adult entertainment website. Here's what the toy company behind Barbie is doing to fix their blunder...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Well, we're betting someone is getting fired for this. 

Wicked, Jon M. Chu's long-awaited film version of the beloved musical, has released a ton of merchandise and toys from companies like The Noble Collection, LEGO, and Mattel, but the latter has made a huge blunder on packaging for two dolls featuring the likenesses of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

On the back of boxes for Elphaba and Glinda dolls, there's a website URL for Wicked.com. The issue is, the movie's actual website is WickedMovie.com...and Wicked.com just so happens to be a pornographic website. 

"Established in Canoga Park, California on March 1st, 1993, Wicked Pictures was formed with a firm commitment to producing quality parody porn movies, a decision the company has stayed true [to] since its beginning," reads the description on that site (the content there is NSFW so visit at your own risk).

For those of you wondering, their back catalogue includes the likes of Captain Marvel XXX: An Axel Braun Parody and Sunny GoldMelons. We'd imagine Wicked will be next for that treatment given the attention this news has generated for the adult entertainment company. 

It's also being reported today that searches for "wicked.com" have risen to their highest levels since mid-2012, something we're sure the site is very thankful for.

Mattel has since issued a statement on the mistake which reads, "Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this."

"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information."

Mattel's line of Wicked movie dolls are being sold at retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl's, so pulling them from shelves will not be easy. 

Perhaps coincidentally (or not), this error comes just months after Mattel announced plans to use generative AI to help the toy company's designers brainstorm and fine-tune packaging for a range of products.

There will be a lot of unhappy parents heading into the holidays thanks to this mistake. Universal Pictures has yet to comment. 

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

They're joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration and arrives in theaters on November 22.

TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/11/2024, 12:11 PM
So that thumbnail… no? Dammit
xfan320
xfan320 - 11/11/2024, 12:12 PM
This is definitely not the movie I expected to be involved with nonstop controversy and fan backlash... 🤣
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 12:35 PM
@xfan320 - Cynthia started it. Her constant negativity and issue with everything that isn't praise is what's hurting this movie in my opinion. She truly believes she's Gods gift to the world.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/11/2024, 12:13 PM
Was it BraZzers ??
If they could just cut a deal with them to make some Wizard of POz porn parodies… I feel like that would only bring them both more business.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/11/2024, 12:16 PM
OT.:
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/11/2024, 12:33 PM
@DrReedRichards - I have no idea what the What Ifs are, but MechAvengers and Storm Goddess of Thunder are cool as [frick] (should've saved the last one for the Sacred Timeline though)
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/11/2024, 12:38 PM
@bkmeijer1 -

User Comment Image

In all seriousness though, I'm with you, this was by far the highlight of the trailer.

That, and Uatu's trial.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/11/2024, 12:57 PM
@DrReedRichards - oh yeah, I was definitely thinking of Voltron (and Megazord). More Watchers is cool too. Still, what's the What If there?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/11/2024, 12:16 PM
LOL!!!! You can't write this stuff!
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/11/2024, 12:20 PM
So, can anyone share the link?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/11/2024, 12:26 PM
@Moriakum -
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/11/2024, 12:25 PM
Haha!
r1g0r
r1g0r - 11/11/2024, 12:32 PM
perfect!
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 11/11/2024, 12:36 PM
Just checked for research purposes, this article is telling the truth

Going back to the site, I'll have a really good luck, see if it's linked he the film in any way...even if it takes me all night
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/11/2024, 12:40 PM
That’s funny
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/11/2024, 12:40 PM
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oh man!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/11/2024, 12:47 PM
We should cover said parodies on this site from now on. I like those movies

