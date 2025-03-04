GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Claims Disney Remains Eager To Make A Groot-Led PLANET X Movie

Vin Diesel has voiced Groot in every Guardians of the Galaxy film and, in a new social media post, claims that a Planet X feature is high on the list of Disney and Marvel Studios' priorities. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 11:03 AM EST

Since first appearing in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot has been a fan-favourite character among MCU fans. After sacrificing himself to save his teammates during that adventure, the sentient tree returned in the sequel as the adorable Baby Groot.

Later, we'd see Groot become a moody teenager, though he grew up a little in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before transforming into the hulking "Alpha Groot" in a memorable mid-credits scene. 

Groot has also been part of the Avengers and Thor franchises, and we reunited with Baby Groot in Disney+'s I Am Groot, a wonderful series of shorts that showed what the youngster was getting up to after being regrown by Rocket. 

Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel has voiced every iteration of Groot and said in 2022 that Marvel Studios is eager for a Planet X movie. Previewing his upcoming projects, the actor repeated that claim by saying Disney wants to make it happen.

In fact, he called it "Marvel’s most anticipated movie" but does appear to be kidding on that front, at least...

"One day after the Oscars and I was back to work early... helping my friends at Lionsgate answer the demand for the future of Kaulder, who first appeared in The Last Witch Hunter. While answering the question on when we can schedule in Xander from xXx. Also, Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet."

"Mattel, one of my favorite companies, is getting close to launching the testosterone-male answer to Barbie with Rock ‘em Sock ‘em!"

"Obviously, there is Riddick which must always endure for the die-hard fans. On top of that, I am directing the film about that infamous New York detective, which is pulling me to New York."

"In between juggling this crazy schedule for the year we continue the fight to bring Fast X2, the finale, back to LA this summer!"

It feels more like Diesel is attempting to will this project into existence than something in the works at Marvel Studios. Yes, it would be fun to follow Groot back to Planet X, but the only way that's likely to work as a feature is if we get Guardians of the Galaxy 4 (which we know James Gunn won't be at the helm of). 

In the comics, Groot is a Flora colossus from Planet X, the capital of the Branchworlds, five gardens of suns and planets created by the Gardener. Making his home part of Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars could be fun, and we'd bet on the Guardians being part of both that and Secret Wars.

You can check out Diesel's Instagram update in full below. 

marvel72
marvel72 - 3/4/2025, 11:42 AM
Another pointless movie or show.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 11:47 AM
Vin's appeal ran out a long time ago. That Hagen Daz commercial sealed the deal I think
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/4/2025, 11:49 AM
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Oh Vin.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Yeah, they are eager 😂😂😂😂😂

For [frick]s Sake😂😂😂😂😂😂
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/4/2025, 11:50 AM
Sure, of course they are... Mark.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/4/2025, 11:59 AM
"Mattel, one of my favorite companies, is getting close to launching the testosterone-male answer to Barbie with Rock ‘em Sock ‘em!"

Isn't that, like, every action movie? I'm not really trying to be a dick here, but isn't Fast and Furious a testosterone male answer to Barbie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 12:06 PM
@SATW42 - I guess…

He likely just means in terms of demographics for Mattel’s own properties since both are winded by them .
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/4/2025, 12:06 PM
@SATW42 - I always thought the Fast franchise was the equivalent of catching your bellend in a zipper, personally

I see what you mean though. Vin has basically been making Hot Wheels flicks for two decades
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 12:06 PM
@SATW42 - no,no,no.....F&F is all about family
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 12:00 PM
Man , Vin’s such a cornball lol…

Also this Groot thing has special presentation written all over it at best.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/4/2025, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That or animated show on D+ that need not be considered canon, ie much like the I am Groot shorts

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

