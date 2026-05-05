Masters Of The Universe: First Look At [Spoiler] Revealed Via Tie-In Comic Book

Thanks to the guys over at HeMania.com, we have a first look at a certain character that is expected to make his live-action debut during the Masters of the Universe post-credits scene.

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Hidden on the inside cover of the first issue of "The Wings of Fate" tie-in comic book is some artwork featuring Orko. Though it's not the most detailed image, the other characters are all depicted as they will appear in the movie, so this likely confirms that Orko will retain his original design.

According to scooper Daniel Rictman, the movie will include a single stinger, which will feature Orko's introduction.

A previous rumor claimed that the diminutive Trollan wizard would make a brief appearance in the film, but the fact that he hasn't featured in any marketing up to this point had already led to speculation that he may show up after the credits.

Orko - or Gorpo as he was originally known - was not part of the first MOTU toy line, and was created to add some comic relief to the classic '80s animated series. Though this will mark Orko's live-action debut, a version of the character has appeared in all previous animated shows.

Check out the artwork below, along with a new look at Roboto.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.