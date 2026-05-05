Masters Of The Universe: First Look At [Spoiler] Revealed Via Tie-In Comic Book

Masters Of The Universe: First Look At [Spoiler] Revealed Via Tie-In Comic Book

This character was previously rumored to show up in the Masters of the Universe reboot's post-credits scene, and we now have a first look at some artwork via a tie-in comic book...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Thanks to the guys over at HeMania.com, we have a first look at a certain character that is expected to make his live-action debut during the Masters of the Universe post-credits scene.

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Hidden on the inside cover of the first issue of "The Wings of Fate" tie-in comic book is some artwork featuring Orko. Though it's not the most detailed image, the other characters are all depicted as they will appear in the movie, so this likely confirms that Orko will retain his original design.

According to scooper Daniel Rictman, the movie will include a single stinger, which will feature Orko's introduction.

A previous rumor claimed that the diminutive Trollan wizard would make a brief appearance in the film, but the fact that he hasn't featured in any marketing up to this point had already led to speculation that he may show up after the credits.

Orko - or Gorpo as he was originally known - was not part of the first MOTU toy line, and was created to add some comic relief to the classic '80s animated series. Though this will mark Orko's live-action debut, a version of the character has appeared in all previous animated shows.

Check out the artwork below, along with a new look at Roboto.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/5/2026, 11:17 AM
Domo arigato, Mark!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2026, 11:18 AM
Cool…

Hopefully when/if Orko shows up in the films (if this first one is successful that is which i have doubts about) , he’s more akin to his 2002 version where he wasn’t as inept magically as he was in the 80’s show but we’ll see.

Also , Martin Freeman for Orko!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the movie seems fun so looking forward to it!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/5/2026, 11:44 AM
Looks like dog shit.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/5/2026, 11:57 AM
Orko looks redacted.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/5/2026, 12:06 PM
I'd put Orko in the mid or after credits scene. I also hope one of them is one of their old fashioned PSAs. It'd be like Captain America with the chair but better

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